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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

MAYFEYR launches AI Mirror tool to preview luxury designer outfits

September 10, 2026 | 09:44
(0) user say
MAYFEYR introduced its AI-powered MAYFEYR Mirror feature, enabling online fashion shoppers to visualize complete designer clothing combinations before completing digital transactions.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 September 2026 - MAYFEYR, the Singapore-based online luxury fashion platform, launched MAYFEYR Mirror, an AI-powered styling experience designed to address one of online fashion's most familiar moments: when a shopper finds a piece they love but isn't sure how it will look on them. MAYFEYR Mirror was created to help shoppers visualise pieces before making a purchase.

At launch, MAYFEYR Mirror works across every item available on MAYFEYR, spanning more than 200 luxury brands. Moving beyond static product images, it allows shoppers to see selected pieces as complete looks, helping them explore styling combinations before making a purchase decision.

MAYFEYR Mirror allows shoppers to:
  • Bring designer pieces to life through immersive visualisation
  • Build complete looks by styling items with complementary accessories
  • Explore different styling scenarios across curated backgrounds and settings
  • See how pieces work together as complete looks
  • Make more confident purchase decisions before checkout
Luxury purchases are rarely made based on a single product image. Shoppers often consider how a piece could be styled, whether it complements their existing wardrobe, and if it suits the occasion before deciding to buy.

MAYFEYR Mirror was created to make that decision-making process more intuitive. By moving beyond static product images, it helps shoppers visualise complete looks and explore styling possibilities, making it easier to understand how pieces come together before making a purchase.

"Luxury shopping has always been about more than simply choosing a product. It's about imagining how a piece fits into your personal style and your wardrobe and the occasions you'll wear it. That moment of uncertainty is something every online shopper experiences," said Kelvin Teo, Founder and CEO of MAYFEYR.

"With MAYFEYR Mirror, we're moving beyond static product images by bringing designer pieces to life. Our goal is simple: to make shopping for luxury online feel more intuitive, more immersive and ultimately help shoppers make purchase decisions with greater confidence."

MAYFEYR Mirror is initially available to members of the MAYFEYR Insider Circle, MAYFEYR's community of existing customers, with broader availability planned as the experience continues to evolve.

The launch marks another step in MAYFEYR's ambition to build a more intuitive online luxury shopping experience, combining access to brand-new, in-season designer fashion with technology that helps shoppers discover, style and shop with greater confidence.

https://mayfeyr.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By MAYFEYR

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TagTag:
MAYFEYR AI Mirror Luxury fashion platform

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