HOYA Lens Singapore introduces MiYOSMART spectacle lens for pediatric myopia

SINGAPORE – Media OutRech Newswire – 8 September 2026 – HOYA Lens Singapore has launched MiYOSMART iQTF, introducing its most advanced myopia control spectacle lens and the latest evolution of its established MiYOSMART platform.

Clear

Clear with HOYA Full Control Coating

Chameleon Photochromic

Chameleon Photochromic with HOYA Full Control Coating

Newly launched in Singapore, MiYOSMART iQbuilds on MiYOSMART lenses, which feature Defocus Incorporated Multiple Segments (D.I.M.S.) Technology and are clinically proven to slow myopia progression by an average of 60%. By combining D.I.M.S. Technology with the new Triple Enhanced Design (TED), MiYOSMART iQdelivers greater myopia control effectiveness for children who need more.In a randomised controlled clinical trial (RCT) of 196 schoolchildren in Hong Kong aged 4 to 12 years with myopia, 9 out of 10 children wearing MiYOSMART iQshowed no clinically relevant myopia progressionin the first 12 months of wearThe findings underscore the importance of managing myopia early in childhood, particularly as myopia can progress during a child's growing years. For parents, identifying and managing myopia early provides an opportunity to address its progression at a critical stage of a child's development.This is particularly important for children who develop myopia at a younger age. The clinical findings for MiYOSMART iQdemonstrated myopia control efficacy in children as young as four years old for the first time with D.I.M.S. Technology-based spectacle lenses. The research highlights the potential to manage early-onset myopia at a time when it can progress rapidly and the risk of longer-term impact is highest.Myopia control spectacle lenses offer parents a non-invasive option for supporting their children's myopia management while providing the vision correction they need for everyday activities. MiYOSMART iQbuilds on this approach with an enhanced spectacle lens design developed specifically to deliver stronger myopia control outcomes.said John Goltermann Lassen, CEO of HOYA Vision Care.Triple Enhanced Design (TED): Activated, Powerful and Extended MiYOSMART iQbuilds on D.I.M.S. Technology with Triple Enhanced Design (TED), featuring three key enhancements designed to drive greater myopia control effectiveness in childrenActivated: Defocus segments are positioned closer to the geometric centre of the spectacle lens and are intended to continuously activate a "sweet spot"on the near-peripheral retina — referred to by HOYA as the Smart Zone— identified by several studies as highly responsive to the myopic defocus signal that regulates myopia progressionPowerful: Higher defocus power delivers a stronger myopic defocus signal.Extended: An extended treatment zone provides more extensive coverage of the child's peripheral visual field, even with larger frames.These enhancements build on the established D.I.M.S. Technology platform, with MiYOSMART iQrepresenting the most advanced evolution of MiYOSMART, a technology backed by more than 100 peer-reviewed scientific publicationsMiYOSMART iQis available in four options:The Chameleon Photochromic options adapt to changing light conditions, darkening in sunlight to help reduce glare and fading back to clear indoors. This supports visual comfort as children move between classroom learning and outdoor activities, while providing protection against UV rays.For added protection, HOYA Full Control Coating combines anti-reflective and scratch-resistant properties with blue light reduction, UV protection and an antibacterial treatment that helps limit bacterial growth on lens surfaces. Its water-, dirt- and dust-repellent properties also make the lenses easier to maintain during everyday wear.With the introduction of MiYOSMART iQin Singapore, HOYA Vision Care continues to advance its myopia control portfolio through research, clinical evidence and spectacle lens innovation designed to support children and eye care professionals.Learn more about MiYOSMART iQ: https://www.hoyavision.com/sg/vision-products/myopia-management/miyosmart-iq/Find an eyecare practitioner: https://www.hoyavision.com/sg/find-eye-care-practitioner/Hear what other parents say about MiYOSMART: https://miyosmart.com.sg/https://www.hoyavision.com/sg/

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