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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

HOYA Lens Singapore introduces MiYOSMART spectacle lens for pediatric myopia

September 10, 2026 | 09:34
(0) user say
HOYA Lens Singapore launched its MiYOSMART iQTF spectacle lens, integrating specialized optical technology designed to manage and slow down myopia progression in young children.

SINGAPORE – Media OutRech Newswire – 8 September 2026 – HOYA Lens Singapore has launched MiYOSMART iQTF, introducing its most advanced myopia control spectacle lens and the latest evolution of its established MiYOSMART platform.

Newly launched in Singapore, MiYOSMART iQTF builds on MiYOSMART lenses, which feature Defocus Incorporated Multiple Segments (D.I.M.S.) Technology and are clinically proven to slow myopia progression by an average of 60%3. By combining D.I.M.S. Technology with the new Triple Enhanced Design (TED), MiYOSMART iQTF delivers greater myopia control effectiveness for children who need more.

In a randomised controlled clinical trial (RCT) of 196 schoolchildren in Hong Kong aged 4 to 12 years with myopia, 9 out of 10 children wearing MiYOSMART iQTF showed no clinically relevant myopia progression* in the first 12 months of wear1,2.

The findings underscore the importance of managing myopia early in childhood, particularly as myopia can progress during a child's growing years. For parents, identifying and managing myopia early provides an opportunity to address its progression at a critical stage of a child's development.

This is particularly important for children who develop myopia at a younger age. The clinical findings for MiYOSMART iQTF demonstrated myopia control efficacy in children as young as four years old for the first time with D.I.M.S. Technology-based spectacle lenses1. The research highlights the potential to manage early-onset myopia at a time when it can progress rapidly and the risk of longer-term impact is highest.

Myopia control spectacle lenses offer parents a non-invasive option for supporting their children's myopia management while providing the vision correction they need for everyday activities. MiYOSMART iQTF builds on this approach with an enhanced spectacle lens design developed specifically to deliver stronger myopia control outcomes.

"At HOYA Vision Care, we imagine a world without myopia. This milestone is truly a generational leap in myopia control and represents an important step toward the vision we are committed to shaping for children around the world. Until today, no trial conducted on a myopia control spectacle lens has shown this level of effectiveness in controlling the condition," said John Goltermann Lassen, CEO of HOYA Vision Care.

"Our mission is to improve life through vision by continuously raising the standard of care in myopia control, ensuring that thoughtful innovation and craftsmanship translate into meaningful clinical benefits for children and support eye care professionals' practice."

Triple Enhanced Design (TED): Activated, Powerful and Extended MiYOSMART iQTF builds on D.I.M.S. Technology with Triple Enhanced Design (TED), featuring three key enhancements designed to drive greater myopia control effectiveness in children2:

Activated: Defocus segments are positioned closer to the geometric centre of the spectacle lens and are intended to continuously activate a "sweet spot"4 on the near-peripheral retina — referred to by HOYA as the Smart Zone — identified by several studies as highly responsive to the myopic defocus signal that regulates myopia progression5,6.

Powerful: Higher defocus power delivers a stronger myopic defocus signal.

Extended: An extended treatment zone provides more extensive coverage of the child's peripheral visual field, even with larger frames.

These enhancements build on the established D.I.M.S. Technology platform, with MiYOSMART iQTF representing the most advanced evolution of MiYOSMART, a technology backed by more than 100 peer-reviewed scientific publications7.

Options for Different Needs and Lifestyles

MiYOSMART iQTF is available in four options:
  • Clear
  • Clear with HOYA Full Control Coating
  • Chameleon Photochromic
  • Chameleon Photochromic with HOYA Full Control Coating
The Chameleon Photochromic options adapt to changing light conditions, darkening in sunlight to help reduce glare and fading back to clear indoors. This supports visual comfort as children move between classroom learning and outdoor activities, while providing protection against UV rays.

For added protection, HOYA Full Control Coating combines anti-reflective and scratch-resistant properties with blue light reduction, UV protection and an antibacterial treatment that helps limit bacterial growth on lens surfaces. Its water-, dirt- and dust-repellent properties also make the lenses easier to maintain during everyday wear.

With the introduction of MiYOSMART iQTF in Singapore, HOYA Vision Care continues to advance its myopia control portfolio through research, clinical evidence and spectacle lens innovation designed to support children and eye care professionals.

Learn more about MiYOSMART iQTF: https://www.hoyavision.com/sg/vision-products/myopia-management/miyosmart-iq/
Find an eyecare practitioner: https://www.hoyavision.com/sg/find-eye-care-practitioner/

Hear what other parents say about MiYOSMART: https://miyosmart.com.sg/

https://www.hoyavision.com/sg/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By HOYA Vision Care

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
HOYA Lens HOYA Lens Singapore MiYOSMART spectacle lens MiYOSMART iQTF spectacle lens

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