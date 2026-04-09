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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Kenanga Investors wins LSEG Lipper Fund award 2026

April 09, 2026 | 11:27
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The Malaysian asset manager received recognition at the 2026 Lipper Fund Awards, underscoring its fund performance and investment discipline.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 April 2026 - Kenanga Investors Berhad ("Kenanga Investors") has swept four accolades at the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards 2026 ("the Awards").

Xav Feng, Asia Pacific Research director, LSEG Lipper, Christopher Kok, Head of Equities, Kenanga Investors Berhad, Lee Sook Yee, Chief Investment Officer, Mohd Faiz Hamsidi, Fixed Income Fund Manager, and Kuek Ser Kwang Zhe, Wealth editor, The Edge Malaysia.

Xav Feng, Asia Pacific Research director, LSEG Lipper, Christopher Kok, Head of Equities, Kenanga Investors Berhad, Lee Sook Yee, Chief Investment Officer, Mohd Faiz Hamsidi, Fixed Income Fund Manager, and Kuek Ser Kwang Zhe, Wealth editor, The Edge Malaysia.

The firm was recognised across various categories, a testament to its continued outperformance:
  1. Kenanga Growth Fund ("KGF") – Best Equity Malaysia – Malaysia Provident Funds over 5 Years
  2. Kenanga Growth Fund Series 2 MYR Class ("KGFS2") – Best Equity Malaysia Diversified – Malaysia Provident Funds over 3 Years
  3. Kenanga Malaysian Inc Fund ("KMIF") – Best Equity Malaysia Diversified – Malaysia Provident Funds over 10 Years
  4. Kenanga Managed Growth Fund ("KMGF") – Best Mixed Asset MYR Balanced Malaysia – Malaysia Provident Funds over 10 Years
Datuk Wira Ismitz Matthew De Alwis, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director said, "We are honoured to be recognised by LSEG Lipper for our consistent performance in 2025 against a backdrop of volatility, underpinned by heightened trade wars. During the year, geopolitical risks and trade tensions caused sudden swings in sentiment, which affected small- and mid-cap stocks. We steered clear of headlines and focused on sustainable earnings. This allowed us to selectively position ourselves for when valuations turned compelling while reducing exposure when risks escalated which proved effective and underscores our expertise in Malaysian equities".

Since the launch of KGF in 2000 and KGFS2 in 2018, both funds have demonstrated consistent performance. As of December 2025, each has surpassed RM1 billion in assets under management1, underscoring Kenanga Investors' disciplined investment approach and commitment to long term value creation. This year's Awards also mark KGF's sixth Lipper title while KGFS2 celebrates its inaugural win.

Lee Sook Yee, Chief Investment Officer, elaborated on the firm's approach, "We maintained a disciplined bottom‑up stock‑picking strategy anchored in company fundamentals, giving us the conviction to stay invested in high quality businesses with strong balance sheets and structural growth drivers. This was supported by a strict risk management framework focused on sector diversification, prudent buffers, and incremental rebalancing. In 2026, we will emphasise themes such as artificial intelligence and data centre expansion, infrastructure, utilities, and selective REITs, while remaining true to our investment philosophy".

Over the five‑year period ended 31 December 2025, KGF delivered a total return of 48.82%, significantly outperforming its benchmark2 of 3.25%. Similarly, KGFS2 achieved a robust 49.92% return compared to its benchmark's3 46.93%. KMIF also recorded solid results with a 32.67% return against a benchmark4 of 5.26%, while KMGF posted a commendable 25.88% return, exceeding its benchmark's5 11.32%.

The firm also recently introduced the Kenanga Growth Fund Series 3 ("KGFS3"), the third fund within its flagship conventional fund series. The KGFS3 utilises the firm's proven investment philosophy and is managed with an active investment strategy depending on the market conditions and outlook, combining a top-down asset and sector allocation process with a bottom-up stock selection methodology.

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. This year's achievements will serve to strengthen Kenanga Investors' market leadership and drive its focus on creating enduring value for its investors.

For more information about Kenanga Investors, please visit kenangainvestors.com.my.

1 Source: Lipper, 31 December 2025

2 Benchmark: FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI CR

3 Benchmark: 8% p.a.

4 Benchmark: FTSE Bursa Malaysia Top 100 CR

5 Benchmark: FTSE Bursa Malaysia Top 100 Index (50%) & All MGS Index by RAM Quant Shop (50%)

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
kenanga Kenanga Investors LSEG Lipper Fund award 2026

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