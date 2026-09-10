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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Amber Beila secures finalist spot at Hashtag Asia Awards 2026

September 10, 2026 | 09:59
(0) user say
Amber Beila's "Within" campaign emerged as the sole beauty sector finalist in the Best Social Media Campaign Facebook category at the Hashtag Asia Awards 2026.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 September 2026 – Amber Beila has been named the only beauty brand shortlisted in the Best Social Media Campaign: Facebook category at the Hashtag Asia Awards 2026, organised by Marketing-Interactive. Built around stories of confidence, "Within" leads the brand into its next chapter, alongside a signature four-piece skincare collection launch and a second Orchard Road outlet at The Heeren.

Amber Beila's "Within" campaign, a Hashtag Asia Awards 2026 finalist, alongside its four-piece Luminous Series.

Amber Beila's "Within" campaign, a Hashtag Asia Awards 2026 finalist, alongside its four-piece Luminous Series.

Redefining Beauty Through Personal Confidence

Singapore's beauty industry is navigating greater consumer caution around trust, transparency and brand communication. As audiences grow more wary of influencer-led promotion and increasingly value relatable voices, Amber Beila places personal stories of everyday confidence at the heart of its brand storytelling. Through "Within", the brand follows three people navigating different life chapters, from putting themselves first to ageing with confidence, reflecting its wider focus on personalised skincare and confidence beyond appearance.

Expanding the Vision Behind "Within"

This trajectory of placing everyday confidence at the centre is reflected in Amber Beila's showing at the Hashtag Asia Awards 2026. In the Best Social Media Campaign: Facebook category, "Within" was shortlisted against established names from the property, food manufacturing and social advocacy sectors, making Amber Beila the only beauty brand among the four-campaign finalist field.

Returning for its fifth edition, the awards span 42 categories reflecting emerging audience behaviours and platform trends. Judges highlighted this year's shortlisted work for its strategic rigour, calculated creative risks and effective amplification, alongside its ability to balance commercial objectives with emotional resonance and measurable brand impact.

Building on this recognition, Amber Beila is extending its confidence-led approach through the four-piece Luminous Series, together with existing signature facials such as the Deep Pore Cleansing Facial, and a second Orchard Road outlet at The Heeren.

"Over the years, we have seen our customers become more informed and intentional about how they care for their skin. Our Signature Skincare Collection was created to extend the Amber Beila experience beyond our salons, giving customers thoughtfully developed products that complement their professional treatments and become part of their everyday skincare routine," said Ms Agatha Lee, Operations Director of Amber Beila.

Together, these developments carry the "Within" message forward, reinforcing the belief that every story deserves to be seen.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information, please visit: https://amberbeila.com/

By Amber Beila

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Amber Beila Hashtag Asia Awards 2026 Beauty brand shortlisted Social Media Campaign

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