Reveillon Creations launches media platform connecting Malaysian talent to China

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reveillon Creations, a premium lifestyle and media portfolio company and a subsidiary of Reveillon Group, today officially launched its next-generation talent management and entertainment platform. Built to empower livestreamers and emerging creators in Malaysia, the platform provides talent with a structured, high-tech pathway to develop their personal brands, broaden their multimedia capabilities, and pursue opportunities in China and the wider entertainment industry.

Reveillon Creations pairs professional livestreaming facilities with talent management, operational support and commercial representation. Through its affiliation with V Gallant Sdn Bhd, the company will also draw on the V Gallant GPU Lounge's AI infrastructure, powered by high-performance GPUs including NVIDIA Blackwell, to support content development, data analysis and workflow automation. This combination brings talent, technology and market access together while creating room for creators to expand into brand collaborations, music production, film and the wider entertainment industry.

Connecting Malaysian Talent with the Douyin Ecosystem

As part of the launch, Reveillon Creations also formalised a Douyin licensing partnership with 3Z LIVE. Douyin is ByteDance's short-video platform for mainland China and operates separately from TikTok, which serves markets outside mainland China.

The scale of the opportunity with Douyin is significant as according to the data in March 2026, Douyin itself has over 750 million daily active users, which is exponentially large. Through the partnership, Reveillon Creations aims to help Malaysian talent understand the platform, develop relevant content and explore suitable opportunities within the China market.

"Malaysia has a vibrant pool of creative talent, but turning an audience into a lasting career takes more than visibility. Reveillon Creations brings together professional support, AI capabilities and industry connections to help creators take that next step. Our partnership with 3Z LIVE adds a route into China, while our wider ambition is to help talent move beyond livestreaming into branded content, music, film and entertainment," said Alvin Wong, Chief Executive Officer of Reveillon Creations.

The launch comes as content, commerce and entertainment become increasingly interconnected. Based on findings released in March 2026, in less than four years, social commerce's share of Southeast Asia's e-commerce gross merchandise value has grown from under 5% to between 20% and 25%. In Malaysia itself, TikTok's March 2026 report has also indicated that nearly 35% of content creators surveyed identified as full-time creators, while 45% reported earning revenue above the national minimum wage.

"China offers enormous reach, but creators also need local market knowledge and the right operational support. Together with Reveillon Creations, we aim to help Malaysian talent better understand the Douyin ecosystem and identify appropriate ways to build their presence," said Leo Zhou, Founder of 3Z LIVE.

Building Pathways Beyond Livestreaming

Registration is now open to livestreamers and emerging creators. Talents signed with Reveillon Creations will gain access to dedicated livestreaming spaces with professional equipment at KL Eco City, together with practical guidance in content development, livestream operations and personal branding.

Beyond the facilities, the company will connect talent with potential opportunities across brand partnerships, music production, film and entertainment, helping them broaden their capabilities and avoid relying on a single platform or content format.

With its studios ready, talent registration underway and a China-facing partnership in place, Reveillon Creations enters the market with a clear goal: to give Malaysian creators the tools, guidance and industry reach to take their talent further.

For more information, visit https://reveillon-group.com/.