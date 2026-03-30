Jollibee wins Gallup engagement award for fifth consecutive year

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach Newswire - 27 March 2026 – The Jollibee Group has earned the Gallup Exceptional Workplace Awards (GEWA) with Distinction—the highest honor given by Gallup to organizations that demonstrate outstanding commitment to employee engagement and workplace culture.In the same recognition cycle, the Jollibee Group also received the Gallup Engagement Award for the fifth consecutive year, highlighting the consistency of its people-first approach and reinforcing its standing among organizations that prioritize building highly engaged workplaces.Notably, the Jollibee Group remains the only Philippine-based company to have received the Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award, underscoring how a Filipino brand can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with global organizations in creating a high-engagement workplace culture.Highest Top Employer Honors"Being recognized by Gallup at this level affirms the kind of workplace we are building at the Jollibee Group—one where our people can grow, thrive, and do their best work every day. It also shows that a Filipino company can stand alongside the world's best workplaces," said Ernesto Tanmantiong, Global President and CEO, Jollibee Group."As we continue to expand globally, we remain committed to building a culture that enables our teams and partners to find joy in their work, succeed together, and bring the joy of our brands to more communities around the world," he added.The GEWA with Distinction recognition is awarded to a select group of organizations chosen by Gallup's review panel for the impact of their strategic initiatives that strengthen employee engagement and help team members perform at their best.Bringing Choose Joy! EVP to LifeThe recognition marks a milestone for the Jollibee Group and reflects the company's commitment to bringing its Choose Joy! Employer Value Proposition (EVP) to life—creating an environment where employees find purpose in their work, grow their capabilities, and experience genuine care and belonging."At the Jollibee Group, engagement is something we build intentionally every day through strong leadership, continuous listening, and meaningful people programs," said Arsenio Sabado, Global Chief Human Resources Officer of the Jollibee Group."At the heart of Choose Joy is our commitment to create an environment where our team members feel a strong sense of purpose, have opportunities to grow their careers, and experience real belonging as part of our organization."By embedding employee engagement into its operating model, the Jollibee Group demonstrates that choosing joy at work can drive stronger performance and deeper commitment across teams. The Group views engagement not only as a people initiative but also as a strategic advantage that strengthens execution and supports sustainable long-term growth.For employees, this approach translates into a workplace where they can build meaningful careers and thrive both professionally and personally. Guided by our Choose Joy! EVP, team members are supported by leadership that values listening, development opportunities that build capability, and a culture that recognizes and cares for its people.The Gallup recognition adds to a growing list of global and regional honors that affirm the Jollibee Group's commitment to being a world-class employer. The Group has been included in Forbes' World's Best Employers list, recognized among TIME's World's Best Companies, and named Employer of the Year by the People Management Association of the Philippines (PMAP)—recognitions that highlight its continued efforts to build a workplace where people can thrive and grow.As it continues to expand its global footprint, the Jollibee Group remains committed to strengthening its people-first culture, ensuring that engagement, leadership, and meaningful work remain central to its growth and delivery on its purpose of spreading joy through superior taste.

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