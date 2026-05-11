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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Jollibee named top chicken QSR in Southeast Asia by Euromonitor

May 11, 2026 | 11:23
(0) user say
Euromonitor International ranked the Philippine brand as the number one chicken quick-service restaurant in Southeast Asia by sales.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 May 2026 - Jollibee has been ranked as the No. 1 Chicken Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) in Southeast Asia, according to Euromonitor International, based on 2025 value sales in its Consumer Foodservice 2026 study*. The recognition places Jollibee at the forefront of the region's chicken QSR category, underscoring the brand's sustained growth and strong consumer demand across multiple Southeast Asian markets.

Chicken Quick Service Restaurant in Southeast Asia

Euromonitor International's ranking is based on its Limited-Service Restaurant classification, which includes fast food and takeaway formats. The assessment draws on comprehensive research methods, including in-country research, store checks, trade interviews, and company analysis, to determine market size and competitive positioning across the region.

As of December 31, 2025, Jollibee operates 1,658 stores across Southeast Asia, anchored by its strong base in the Philippines and a growing footprint in Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, and Brunei. Outside the Philippines, the brand operates 317 stores in Southeast Asia, underscoring its potential for expansion in priority growth markets.

"Jollibee is well-positioned to scale significantly over time, supported by disciplined expansion and strong market fundamentals," said Ernesto Tanmantiong, Global President & CEO, Jollibee Group. "With 317 stores across Southeast Asia outside the Philippines, we have a solid platform for continued expansion in this high-growth region."

A Scalable Brand Built on Market Relevance

Across Southeast Asia, Jollibee has built broad market appeal by balancing menu localization with a consistent core brand experience. Markets such as Vietnam, Singapore, Brunei, and Malaysia demonstrate this strategy in action, combining signature items with locally resonant products and campaigns.

Customer feedback supports this approach. Jollibee stores in Vietnam, Singapore, and Brunei maintain Google ratings of at least four stars, with the brand's overall average rating across key Southeast Asian markets consistently above four.

Signature products Chickenjoy and Jolly Spaghetti remain among the brand's top-selling items across markets and continue to drive repeat visits and strong customer affinity.

Ongoing product innovation reinforces brand relevance. Recent launches such as Spicy Nuggets, Spicy Spaghetti, and the Pistachio Kunafa Sundae sit alongside market-specific offerings like Nasi Lemak Chickenjoy in Malaysia, demonstrating how Jollibee localizes while maintaining brand consistency.

The customer mix across these markets reflects strong mainstream appeal.

"There's a common perception that Jollibee primarily serves Filipino customers outside the Philippines, but what we're seeing on the ground is very different," said Dennis Flores, President for the EMEAA Region. "In markets like Vietnam and Brunei, nearly all of our customers are locals, and in Singapore and Malaysia, locals make up most of our customer base. This tells us that great taste and a strong brand experience resonate beyond borders—it's something consumers choose, regardless of culture."

Strong Brand Equity Across Key Markets

In Vietnam, Jollibee was recently ranked the No. 1 Quick Service Restaurant by Euromonitor International despite not having the largest store network, underscoring the brand's strong same-store performance, consumer preference, and ability to lead the market on value sales rather than by footprint alone. It has expanded to 250 stores across more than 50 provinces and cities.

In Singapore, Jollibee has strengthened consumer engagement through locally relevant brand moments, including campaigns aligned with major cultural events. The brand was previously recognized as the No. 1 Fast Food Brand in Customer Service by The Straits Times, based on a nationwide consumer survey.

In Brunei, Jollibee stands as the No. 1 Quick Service Restaurant by store network, reflecting strong accessibility and brand presence across the country.

Driving the Jollibee Group's International Growth

Jollibee's brand strength is further reinforced by global recognitions that underscore both equity and execution. The brand was named among the Top 5 Strongest Restaurant Brands Globally in Brand Finance's Restaurants 25 ranking for 2026, earning an AAA brand strength rating that reflects strong consumer loyalty, consistency, and market relevance. This is complemented by recognition of product quality and taste in international publications, including a USA Today ranking of No. 1 Best Fast-Food Fried Chicken for two consecutive years.

For the Jollibee Group, the recognition reinforces Jollibee's role as a key driver of international growth and highlights the Group's capability to scale restaurant brands across diverse markets through strong fundamentals and execution discipline.

"This milestone underscores the strength of Jollibee as our flagship brand and our ability to build brands that connect across markets," Tanmantiong said. "It reflects years of disciplined execution—deep consumer understanding, strong operating systems, and a growth strategy that balances relevance with consistency. As we expand further, we remain focused on building brands that can scale while staying meaningful to the customers we serve."

As Jollibee continues to expand across Southeast Asia and other regions, the brand remains guided by the Group's purpose of spreading joy through superior taste, delivering food and experiences that resonate across cultures while maintaining consistency at scale.

"This recognition reflects the dedication of our teams and franchisees across Southeast Asia who bring the Jollibee brand to life every day. Our growth is rooted in staying close to our customers, adapting to local tastes while consistently delivering the core favorites and experience people associate with Jollibee. We're grateful for the trust of our customers and remain focused on strengthening the brand across the region," Tanmantiong added.

*Euromonitor International Limited; Consumer Foodservice 2026 edition, Foodservice Value sales in RSP, data for 2025. Fast food restaurants as per Limited-Service Restaurants category definition.

https://www.jollibeegroup.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Jollibee Group

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
jollibee No. 1 Chicken Quick Service Restaurant

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