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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Jollibee enters top five in global brand strength rankings

March 30, 2026 | 13:33
(0) user say
The Filipino fast-food chain climbed into the upper tier of international brand valuation metrics reflecting international expansion success.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 March 2026 - Jollibee, the flagship brand of the Jollibee Group, has been ranked the fifth-strongest restaurant brand worldwide in the Brand Finance Restaurants 25 2026 report, reinforcing the brand's growing global competitiveness and resonance across markets.

The 2026 ranking marks a significant rise from ninth place in 2025, reflecting a measurable strengthening of Jollibee's global brand equity. Its Brand Strength Index (BSI) improved to 87.9/100 from 83.9 the previous year—one of the most notable gains among ranked restaurant brands—indicating increased consumer familiarity, preference, and advocacy across both established and emerging markets.

In the same report, Brand Finance also noted that Jollibee remains the Philippines' sole representative among the world's 25 most valuable restaurant brands, and the only Philippine and Southeast Asian brand included in the global ranking.

Ernesto Tanmantiong, Global President and Chief Executive Officer of the Jollibee Group, said the recognition underscores the brand's rising global competitiveness and equity.

"Being ranked among the world's strongest restaurant brands by Brand Finance signals that Jollibee is winning in superior taste and strengthening consumer preference across markets. It reflects the trust we have built, the disciplined execution of our teams, and the growing power of our brand as we continue to deliver joyful experiences to customers worldwide," Tanmantiong said.

Strengthened global equity

Brand Finance reported that Jollibee's brand value rose by 32% to USD 3.3 billion in 2026, placing it 18th among the world's 25 most valuable restaurant brands. As part of its brand strength assessment, Brand Finance cited Jollibee's AAA brand strength rating, reflecting strong customer trust, emotional connection, and price acceptance in its home market and other key markets, including Singapore and Vietnam.

The year-on-year improvement in brand strength signals that Jollibee is not only expanding its footprint but also deepening its ability to influence customer choice—an important driver of long-term earnings quality, pricing resilience, and franchise attractiveness. This progression positions the brand alongside more established global players in terms of consumer affinity, despite differences in scale.

Brand Finance noted that as the only Philippine and Southeast Asian brand in the global ranking, Jollibee's performance underscores the ability of home-grown brands to compete internationally through disciplined execution while sustaining strong brand equity and expectations for future earnings. Its continued expansion across Asia, North America, and the Middle East has strengthened long-term growth visibility while preserving brand leadership in its core market.

"We remain focused on building scalable operating systems, reinforcing brand fundamentals, and delivering consistent, superior taste across markets. With disciplined expansion, we are positioning our brands to grow sustainably, compete globally, and create long-term value for our stakeholders, including investors and franchise partners," Tanmantiong added.

Jollibee's growing global recognition is reinforced by recent accolades across key international markets. In the United States, the brand was named among the best fast-food fried chicken chains by USA Today, while Eater spotlighted it as a must-visit destination for its iconic Chickenjoy and distinctly Filipino flavors. The brand has also earned recognition in Hong Kong and Singapore, and in Kuwait, where Jollibee was ranked among the top 10 brands for best customer service—underscoring its growing consumer preference and consistent delivery of superior taste and joyful service across markets.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

To learn more about Jollibee Group, visit www.jollibeegroup.com


By Jollibee Group

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
jollibee Brand Finance Restaurants

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