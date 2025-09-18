Johnson & Johnson and Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital to unlock cancer treatment access

This landmark agreement marks Johnson & Johnson Vietnam’s first formal collaboration focused on improving cancer care in the country. It reflects the company’s commitment to bringing innovative medicine to improve lives in Vietnam and to unlocking access to advanced treatment through local collaboration.

The newly signed MoU outlines several areas of collaboration between Johnson & Johnson Vietnam and Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital. The strategic partnership will focus on optimising treatment pathways for lung and prostate cancers to streamline processes and improve patient experience and outcomes. It will support increased awareness and diagnosis of mutations in non-small cell lung cancer, and expand the adoption of next-generation sequencing testing.

The collaboration will also strengthen medical knowledge-sharing and training and build confidence among healthcare professionals in prescribing novel therapies. Multidisciplinary collaboration will be enhanced by engaging oncologists, pathologists, surgeons, radiologists, clinical pharmacists, and nurses to ensure holistic patient care.

Furthermore, the MoU will reinforce referral pathways between Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital and its 13 satellite hospitals across the Mekong Delta, southeast, and central regions to help patients receive earlier and more accurate diagnoses.

Upendra Patkie, general director of Johnson & Johnson Vietnam said, “Recognising the urgent needs of those living with lung and prostate cancer, two of the most prevalent and life-altering diseases in Vietnam, we are committed to delivering innovative treatments that not only extend life but also improve its quality. This MoU underscores our unwavering belief that every patient deserves more time with their loved ones. Together, we are working to transform cancer care and build a healthier future for communities across Vietnam.”

Cancer remains a significant public health burden in Vietnam. According to GLOBOCAN, lung cancer is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer in Vietnam, with more than 24,000 new cases diagnosed in 2022. It is also the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths, claiming more than 22,000 lives in the same year. Alarmingly, about three-quarters of lung cancer patients are diagnosed at advanced stages, where treatment options are limited and survival rates are poor.

Non-small cell lung cancer accounts for 80 to 85 per cent of lung cancer cases. Among them, patients with rare genetic alterations such as EGFR exon 20 insertions face even greater challenges as these mutations are often resistant to standard therapies, leaving limited treatment options and poorer prognoses compared to more common EGFR mutations. This context underscores the importance of advancing molecular testing, precision medicine, and new therapeutic approaches.

Meanwhile, prostate cancer is a growing concern for men in Vietnam. In 2022, the country reported nearly 5,900 new cases, making it the fifth most common cancer for males and 2.3 per cent of all cancer-related deaths.

