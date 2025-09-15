Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Digital health transformation with medical e-records

September 15, 2025 | 10:37
(0) user say
Electronic medical records (EMRs) are bringing many clear benefits to patients, helping them store different types of documents and easily compare test results and general check-ups.

Such records also allow patient data to be transferred quickly between departments and hospitals, supporting better diagnosis and treatment coordination, avoiding duplicate clinical requests, and reducing waiting times and unnecessary procedures for patients and their families.

Digital health transformation with medical e-records
Do Xuan Tuyen, deputy Minister of Health

For medical examination and treatment facilities, EMRs provide information and clinical data promptly to other healthcare providers, helping to save the cost of maintaining paper archives, supplying data for research, and contributing to publicity and transparency in treatment such as drug costs, consumables, bed fees, or the cost of paraclinical tests.

EMRs give the health sector complete and accurate population data, enabling timely instructions on disease prevention in particular, as well as forecasts and policy planning for protecting, caring for, and improving health, based on practical and scientific evidence.

In health insurance especially, when information on examinations and treatment is clear and transparent, it becomes easier to manage related costs under insurance, while helping to limit the misuse of drugs and tests. Once an EMR is digitally signed, its information can no longer be edited, ensuring the integrity of the data.

So far, 339 out of 1,650 medical treatment facilities have adopted EMRs in place of paper records.

However, some problems remain in applying IT and EMRs, specifically regarding the legal framework and application of policies for digital transformation in healthcare under various decrees and resolutions.

Medical record forms are still inconsistent in terms of professional categories. Regulations and guidelines on IT bidding and digital transformation continue to face many obstacles in implementing EMRs.

In addition, there are currently no regulations on the price of examination and treatment services, the cost structure of IT applications, or the cost of systems for storing and transmitting images without printing film, among others. This creates difficulties in terms of resources. Moreover, regulations on information security and patient data protection for EMRs are not yet ensured in many places.

Infrastructure and IT application are another challenge. Many facilities suffer from degraded and limited infrastructure that needs upgrading. Medical equipment is outdated and cannot digitise data, and network security requirements are not yet being met.

IT personnel are also a problem. There is currently no specialised IT workforce to meet the requirements of EMR deployment and digital transformation. Meanwhile, the application level of staff regarding software and digital processes remains limited.

Funding is another difficulty. The budget for IT, digital transformation, and EMRs has not met demand. The budget of public service units is insufficient, with no specific expenditure item for IT. Medical service costs do not include IT components. Hospitals mainly use their development investment funds for IT applications, affecting other activities, particularly in islands, mountainous areas, and remote regions.

Information security, and the security and privacy of EMRs in particular, are basically regulated in laws and decrees. In the coming period, the Ministry of Health (MoH) will continue reviewing and supplementing relevant regulations to ensure security, privacy, and interoperability among medical facilities.

To improve the connectivity of records among facilities, the MoH has coordinated with the Ministry of Public Security, the Government Office, and local authorities and relevant units to develop and issue legal and guiding documents. The MoH has also issued many documents instructing treatment facilities to deploy EMRs nationwide, and will continue to develop and issue common lists (clinical and paraclinical index sets) for this task.

In May, the government also issued regulations on data management, providing an important legal basis for the MoH to carry out data planning and the development of health sector databases, including EMR data.

By Xuan Tuyen

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
medical e-records healthcare digital transformation

Related Contents

Pfizer Vietnam, Long Chau to train pharmacy and vaccination professionals

Pfizer Vietnam, Long Chau to train pharmacy and vaccination professionals

Vietnam’s top 100 brands lose $6bn in value, but key sectors show resilience

Vietnam’s top 100 brands lose $6bn in value, but key sectors show resilience

VIR seminar highlights digital transformation in healthcare

VIR seminar highlights digital transformation in healthcare

Socioeconomic development intertwined with three pillars

Socioeconomic development intertwined with three pillars

Expo to showcase latest industrial production innovations

Expo to showcase latest industrial production innovations

Latest News ⁄ Your Consultant

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Garment and textile firms eye exports and domestic market for growth

Garment and textile firms eye exports and domestic market for growth

Vietnam pushes ahead with battery storage market plans

Vietnam pushes ahead with battery storage market plans

Tam Chuc and Co Le Pagoda gain special national recognition

Tam Chuc and Co Le Pagoda gain special national recognition

Vietnam Private Sector Economic Forum makes comeback in Hanoi

Vietnam Private Sector Economic Forum makes comeback in Hanoi

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020