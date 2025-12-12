Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

J&J unites with patient groups on lung cancer care decisions

December 12, 2025 | 09:40
(0) user say
The collaboration aims to strengthen shared decision-making processes between patients and clinicians across the Asia Pacific region.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 December 2025 – Johnson & Johnson announced the next phase of The 3rd Opinion campaign across Asia Pacific, focused on championing shared decision-making between lung cancer patients and healthcare professionals through events and stakeholder engagements at ESMO Asia 2025 in Singapore.

At a Patient Reception on 6th December 2025, 20 leaders from 17 patient advocacy groups from across Asia Pacific, Europe and the United States shared their support for the need to strengthen shared decision-making. On December 7, 2025, the ESMO Asia 2025 Symposium, 'Advancing EGFRm NSCLC Treatment Through Shared Decision-Making' highlighted the role of healthcare professionals not only in making sense of the data but also in helping patients and their families navigate complex decision-making.

"High prevalence in Asia of certain NSCLC mutations makes the choice of first-line therapy absolutely critical. Treatment decisions must balance clinical objectives with patient values — weighing disease biology, survival prospects, durable disease control and the tradeoffs of side effects. That's why shared decision-making is essential: clinicians should present all appropriate treatment options, so the final choice is collaborative and aligned with each patient's goals," said Professor Zhu Zhengfei, Director of the Radiation Oncology Department, Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center.

"When lung cancer patients are empowered to speak up and understand their options, they are more likely to continue the treatment and their dignity is preserved. Initiatives like 'The 3rd Opinion' are vital for fostering truly patient-centered partnerships between people living with cancer and their healthcare teams," noted Ms. Liu Yiting, Marketing & Branding Director, China MeetHealth Mi-Jian Patient Community.

"The shared commitment validates what many people living with lung cancer have long expressed: shared decision making is essential. From our experience supporting patients, meaningful conversations with clinicians help acknowledge patients' experiences, address their concerns, and preserving their hopes," added Jung-Il Cho, Chairman of Korea Lung Cancer Patients Association.

Our commitment comes off the back of a recent patient survey revealing that 90% of Japanese lung cancer patients want to play an active role in their treatment decisions. The survey also found that shared decision-making, where physicians and patients jointly compare treatment options and decide together, is the strongest driver of treatment satisfaction.1

Patient survey finds that those engaged in shared decision-making were 11 times more likely to report higher satisfaction with their treatments, with 90% of lung cancer patients in Japan wanting to play an active role in their treatment decisions. This finding underscores the importance of shared decision-making and patient-centered care.1

To bridge the gap between patients' desire to engage in shared decision making and their lack of practical support, J&J has launched "J&J withMe", an online hub that equips lung cancer patients and caregivers with tailored toolkits and conversation guides to prepare for consultations and make informed, personalized treatment decisions.

Anthony Elgamal, Vice President of Oncology, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine Asia Pacific said, "The 3rd Opinion truly puts patients at the center of care. As part of our deep commitment to address patients' unmet needs, we will continue partnering with patient advocacy groups and healthcare professionals to help patients to find their voice and the moment when medical advice meets what truly matters to patients."

In recognition of diverse cultural and clinical norms across Asia Pacific, J&J has also rolled out tailored market activations in collaboration with local patient advocacy groups:

  • Provision of patient resources such as the "Lung Cancer Book of Answers" in China, 'Value of Time' video for patients in Japan, and educational assets in India and Australia/New Zealand;
  • Digital and social media engagement featuring patients and creators discussing the importance of shared decision-making across Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam;
  • Event engagement via the establishment of a patient advisory board in India;
  • Corporate Social Responsibility program with a lung cancer patient group in Korea, bringing employees and patients together to better understand the disease burden of patients and strengthen emotional support for the patient community.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


By Johnson & Johnson International (Singapore)

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Lung cancer Johnson & Johnson ESMO Asia 2025

Related Contents

Lung cancer breakthroughs take centre stage at medical conference

Lung cancer breakthroughs take centre stage at medical conference

Johnson & Johnson and Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital to unlock cancer treatment access

Johnson & Johnson and Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital to unlock cancer treatment access

IBI363 earns second breakthrough therapy status for lung cancer in China

IBI363 earns second breakthrough therapy status for lung cancer in China

Innovent updates IBI363 data in advanced lung cancer at ASCO

Innovent updates IBI363 data in advanced lung cancer at ASCO

Ivonescimab Approved in China as First-Line Treatment for PD-L1+ Lung Cancer

Ivonescimab Approved in China as First-Line Treatment for PD-L1+ Lung Cancer

AstraZeneca advances lung cancer portfolio

AstraZeneca advances lung cancer portfolio

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

No Limits 2026 celebrates inclusion and creativity for all

No Limits 2026 celebrates inclusion and creativity for all

TVBS earns OpenAI validation for 10 billion tokens

TVBS earns OpenAI validation for 10 billion tokens

Skychakra upgrades strategy for cross-border listings and RWA

Skychakra upgrades strategy for cross-border listings and RWA

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

No Limits 2026 celebrates inclusion and creativity for all

No Limits 2026 celebrates inclusion and creativity for all

TVBS earns OpenAI validation for 10 billion tokens

TVBS earns OpenAI validation for 10 billion tokens

Skychakra upgrades strategy for cross-border listings and RWA

Skychakra upgrades strategy for cross-border listings and RWA

J&J unites with patient groups on lung cancer care decisions

J&J unites with patient groups on lung cancer care decisions

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020