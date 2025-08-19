Japan Welcomes ZuttoNyan Cat Litter Brand

TOKYO, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2025, Japan's pet care market will welcome a warm and heartfelt new entrant — the hybrid cat litter brand ZuttoNyan.

A Brand Name with Deep Meaning: Love That Lasts Forever

The name ZuttoNyan is derived from Japanese, where "Zutto" means "forever," and "Nyan" is the onomatopoeic sound of a cat's meow. It represents the brand's heartfelt aspiration to provide lifelong companionship and symbolizes its unwavering love and responsibility toward pets.

At ZuttoNyan, pets are seen not just as companions but as cherished family members deserving lifelong care. This belief runs through the brand's DNA — from product development to brand philosophy — with a commitment to long-term companionship.

From products to companionship, safeguarding pets throughout their entire lifecycle

In ZuttoNyan's brand culture, technology is not a cold tool — it's a bridge that delivers warmth. The general manager, Gai Xiaoliang, said: "We aim to address real challenges in pet care through every product we create — making life easier for owners and healthier for pets. 'Being a lifelong companion to pets' is not just a slogan, but a long-term promise embedded in our product development and service experience."

Addressing user pain points to enhance the pet ownership experience

Through in-depth research, ZuttoNyan identified common issues with traditional cat litter: poor clumping, excessive dust — all of which diminish the pet care experience. In response, ZuttoNyan developed a line of hybrid cat litters under the concept of "scientific formulation to optimize the pet care experience."

Combining natural ingredients with advanced technology, the brand launched two core product lines: Tofu Hybrid Cat Litter and Cassava Hybrid Cat Litter. These litters are designed to align with feline instincts and offer quick absorption, strong deodorizing capabilities, minimal dust, and non-stick performance. Additionally, their flushable design streamlines the cleaning process, showcasing the brand's pursuit of convenience and sustainability in harmony.

Though cat litter may seem like a small part of pet ownership, for ZuttoNyan, it marks the first step toward fulfilling its promise of holistic care. Looking ahead, ZuttoNyan will continue to focus on pet health, developing more innovative solutions to common pet care challenges — truly becoming a "lifelong companion" for pets and their owners.