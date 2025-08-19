Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Japan Welcomes ZuttoNyan Cat Litter Brand

August 19, 2025 | 12:09
(0) user say
The mixed cat litter firm enters the market, targeting long-term companionship for pets.

TOKYO, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2025, Japan's pet care market will welcome a warm and heartfelt new entrant — the hybrid cat litter brand ZuttoNyan.

Japan Welcomes ZuttoNyan Cat Litter Brand

A Brand Name with Deep Meaning: Love That Lasts Forever

The name ZuttoNyan is derived from Japanese, where "Zutto" means "forever," and "Nyan" is the onomatopoeic sound of a cat's meow. It represents the brand's heartfelt aspiration to provide lifelong companionship and symbolizes its unwavering love and responsibility toward pets.

At ZuttoNyan, pets are seen not just as companions but as cherished family members deserving lifelong care. This belief runs through the brand's DNA — from product development to brand philosophy — with a commitment to long-term companionship.

From products to companionship, safeguarding pets throughout their entire lifecycle

In ZuttoNyan's brand culture, technology is not a cold tool — it's a bridge that delivers warmth. The general manager, Gai Xiaoliang, said: "We aim to address real challenges in pet care through every product we create — making life easier for owners and healthier for pets. 'Being a lifelong companion to pets' is not just a slogan, but a long-term promise embedded in our product development and service experience."

Addressing user pain points to enhance the pet ownership experience

Through in-depth research, ZuttoNyan identified common issues with traditional cat litter: poor clumping, excessive dust — all of which diminish the pet care experience. In response, ZuttoNyan developed a line of hybrid cat litters under the concept of "scientific formulation to optimize the pet care experience."

Combining natural ingredients with advanced technology, the brand launched two core product lines: Tofu Hybrid Cat Litter and Cassava Hybrid Cat Litter. These litters are designed to align with feline instincts and offer quick absorption, strong deodorizing capabilities, minimal dust, and non-stick performance. Additionally, their flushable design streamlines the cleaning process, showcasing the brand's pursuit of convenience and sustainability in harmony.

Though cat litter may seem like a small part of pet ownership, for ZuttoNyan, it marks the first step toward fulfilling its promise of holistic care. Looking ahead, ZuttoNyan will continue to focus on pet health, developing more innovative solutions to common pet care challenges — truly becoming a "lifelong companion" for pets and their owners.

By PR Newswire

ZuttoNyan

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
ZuttoNyan japan ZuttoNyan Cat Litter Brand

Related Contents

Japanese embassy marks 20 years of Japan-ASEAN bond market support

Japanese embassy marks 20 years of Japan-ASEAN bond market support

Mitsubishi Power to upgrade boiler equipment at O Mon 1 Thermal Power Plant

Mitsubishi Power to upgrade boiler equipment at O Mon 1 Thermal Power Plant

Japan has it all to offer in microchip development

Japan has it all to offer in microchip development

Sumitomo scoops up 49 per cent stake in Danang hydropower plants

Sumitomo scoops up 49 per cent stake in Danang hydropower plants

VIR to host “Vietnam-Japan Relations: New Drivers, New Heights” talk show

VIR to host “Vietnam-Japan Relations: New Drivers, New Heights” talk show

Vietnam, Japan enhance cooperation in sci-tech, innovation, and digital transformation

Vietnam, Japan enhance cooperation in sci-tech, innovation, and digital transformation

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Hullo upgrades AI matchmaking with top tech programme backing

Hullo upgrades AI matchmaking with top tech programme backing

NDF marks 50 years with over USD 40 billion in assistance

NDF marks 50 years with over USD 40 billion in assistance

Lorikeet Voice 2.0 powers real-time support for SNAP rollout

Lorikeet Voice 2.0 powers real-time support for SNAP rollout

ADSFF mobilises capital and policy for next sustainability era

ADSFF mobilises capital and policy for next sustainability era

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

MCH shares secure approval for listing on HSX

MCH shares secure approval for listing on HSX

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020