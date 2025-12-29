Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

CARsgen submits dual IND for allogeneic BCMA CAR T product

December 29, 2025 | 14:35
(0) user say
The company has filed applications to begin clinical trials for its off-the-shelf cell therapy targeting multiple myeloma.

SHANGHAI, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 2171.HK), a company focused on developing innovative CAR T-cell therapies, announced that it has submitted two separate Investigational New Drug (IND) applications to the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for its allogeneic BCMA-targeted CAR-T cell therapy product, CT0596. The applications seek to initiate two corresponding Phase Ib/Ⅱ clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (R/R MM) and primary plasma cell leukemia (pPCL), respectively.

CT0596 is an allogeneic CAR T-cell therapy targeting BCMA, developed based on CARsgen's proprietary THANK-u Plus™ platform. Through the knockout of genes such as NKG2A, TRAC, and B2M, CT0596 is designed to reduce the risk of graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) and host immune rejection. Additional gene editing further blocks host natural killer (NK) cell-mediated rejection, thereby aiming to enhance the product's efficacy and safety profile.

Investigator-initiated trials (IIT) for CT0596 have already been conducted in China to explore its clinical potential in treating R/R MM and pPCL. Data from the first-in-human study, presented at the 2025 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, demonstrated a favorable safety profile and encouraging efficacy signals for CT0596. As of August 31, 2025, all 8 patients with R/R MM who received CT0596 infusion were evaluable for efficacy, with a median follow-up of 4.14 months. Six patients achieved a partial response (PR) or better: 3 achieved complete response/stringent complete response (CR/sCR) (all received full-dose lymphodepletion), 1 achieved very good partial response (VGPR), and 2 achieved PR. Four patients experienced Grade 1 cytokine release syndrome (CRS), with no Grade 2 or higher CRS observed. No immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS), GvHD, dose-limiting toxicities, treatment discontinuations, or deaths were reported.

Previously, the company also disclosed preliminary clinical data for CT0596 in relapsed/refractory pPCL. Two heavily pretreated pPCL patients with high disease burden and rapid progression both achieved sCR after receiving CT0596 treatment.

The IND applications mark the commencement of the registration clinical development phase for CT0596, which holds the potential to offer a new treatment option for patients with R/R MM and pPCL.

By PR Newswire

CARsgen Therapeutics

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
CARsgen Allogeneic BCMA CAR Tcell therapies National Medical Products Administration Investigational New Drug

Related Contents

CARsgen Satri-cel Phase I Data at ESMO 2025: Early Signal in Adjuvant Pancreatic Cancer

CARsgen Satri-cel Phase I Data at ESMO 2025: Early Signal in Adjuvant Pancreatic Cancer

CARsgen Wins GPC3 CAR-T Patent Battle at EPO

CARsgen Wins GPC3 CAR-T Patent Battle at EPO

CARsgen showcases Satri-cel breakthroughs at ASCO 2025 and in The Lancet

CARsgen showcases Satri-cel breakthroughs at ASCO 2025 and in The Lancet

CARsgen's Satri-cel Immunotherapy Makes ASCO Debut

CARsgen's Satri-cel Immunotherapy Makes ASCO Debut

CARsgen Announces Positive Topline Results from China GC/GEJ Pivotal Phase II Clinical Trial of Claudin18.2 CAR-T (Satri-cel)

CARsgen Announces Positive Topline Results from China GC/GEJ Pivotal Phase II Clinical Trial of Claudin18.2 CAR-T (Satri-cel)

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

SK Telecom unveils 500B scale hyperscale AI model A dot X K1

SK Telecom unveils 500B scale hyperscale AI model A dot X K1

LG Display showcases world first OLED monitors at tech event

LG Display showcases world first OLED monitors at tech event

CNNs Tomorrow Transformed explores innovations for greener future

CNNs Tomorrow Transformed explores innovations for greener future

LG Innotek unveils next gen under display camera at CES 2026

LG Innotek unveils next gen under display camera at CES 2026

European canned tomatoes recommended for New Year celebration dishes

European canned tomatoes recommended for New Year celebration dishes

Delivered Korea showcases cross border e commerce tech at Hallyu Expo

Delivered Korea showcases cross border e commerce tech at Hallyu Expo

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Techcombank Priority Visa Signature unlocks a higher standard of living

Techcombank Priority Visa Signature unlocks a higher standard of living

SIM promotes career agility with micro credentials

SIM promotes career agility with micro credentials

Zenith Yacht Charters launches brokerage platform Zenith Yachting Asia

Zenith Yacht Charters launches brokerage platform Zenith Yachting Asia

PAObank upgrades Money Safe with enhanced fraud protection

PAObank upgrades Money Safe with enhanced fraud protection

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020