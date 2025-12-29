Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Harbour BioMed Lannacheng partner on next gen radionuclide drugs

December 29, 2025 | 14:02
(0) user say
The strategic alliance will focus on developing novel targeted radiopharmaceuticals for treating cancer.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and SHANGHAI, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbour BioMed (HKEX: 02142), a global biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery and development of novel antibody therapeutics in immunology and oncology, today announced that it has entered into a long-term strategic collaboration with Yantai Lannacheng Biotechnology Co., Ltd. ("Lannacheng"). The two parties will leverage their respective resources and strengths to jointly advance the development of next-generation radionuclide drug conjugates (RDCs).

Compared with conventional radiotherapy, RDCs utilize tumor antigen–specific ligands to deliver radionuclides directly to tumor lesions for targeted radiotherapy, thereby effectively reducing damage to surrounding healthy tissues. In contrast to antibody–drug conjugates (ADCs), the radionuclides in RDCs can also exert cytotoxic effects on neighboring tumor cells and the tumor microenvironment, even if those cells do not express the target antigen. This mechanism offers a potential advantage in overcoming tumor heterogeneity and drug resistance. In addition, this technology holds the potential to achieve theranostics—integrating both diagnosis and treatment.

With its advanced technology platforms and deep expertise, Harbour BioMed has built a solid foundation in antibody discovery and development. The company's proprietary Harbour Mice® platform enables the generation of fully human monoclonal antibodies in both conventional (H2L2) and heavy chain-only (HCAb) formats, eliminating the need for additional engineering or humanization. The HCAb technology, in particular, produces unique, fully human heavy chain-only antibodies that are approximately half the size of conventional IgGs, offering significant advantages for next-generation antibody therapeutics. In the development of RDCs, fully human antibodies—characterized by low immunogenicity, superior tissue penetration, and high specificity and stability—can significantly enhance the efficiency of targeted delivery, thereby improving therapeutic efficacy while effectively reducing drug-related toxicity and side effects.

Founded in 2021, Lannacheng is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of integrated theranostic radiopharmaceuticals for oncology. The company's R&D engine, enhanced by its proprietary pharmacokinetic optimization and dual-targeting drug development platforms, combines target validation, radioisotope selection, and linker design to improve pharmacokinetic profiles and advance the development of dual-targeting radiopharmaceutical candidates. Its strengths are further solidified through end-to-end integration of capabilities supported by its controlling shareholder, Dongcheng Biochem, including R&D resources, a stable supply of radioisotopes, and a GMP production facility currently under construction in Yantai. Together, these elements ensure a sustainable, scalable, and rapidly innovating radiopharmaceutical pipeline.

Jingsong Wang, MD, PhD, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Harbour BioMed, commented: "We are very pleased to establish a long-term strategic collaboration with Lannacheng to jointly advance the development of next-generation RDCs. Harbour BioMed is committed to providing efficient and highly differentiated antibody solutions for innovative therapies through our globally leading Harbour Mice® fully human antibody platform. This collaboration will deeply integrate Harbour BioMed's expertise in antibody discovery with Lannacheng's strengths in radiopharmaceutical R&D and commercialization, accelerating the development of more precise, effective and safe cancer therapies and bringing new hope to patients worldwide."

Wu Xiaoming, General Manager of Lannacheng, stated: "We are delighted to establish a long-term strategic collaboration with Harbour BioMed to jointly advance the R&D and translation of next-generation radiopharmaceuticals. Lannacheng is committed to leveraging our systematic radiopharmaceutical technology platform, comprehensive industrial capabilities, and global collaboration network to provide efficient, innovative, and differentiated integrated solutions for tumor diagnosis and treatment. This collaboration will fully combine Lannacheng's strengths in radiopharmaceutical R&D and commercialization and Harbour BioMed's deep expertise in antibody discovery. Together, we aim to accelerate the development of more precise, effective, and safe cancer treatment therapies, bringing new hope to patients worldwide."

By PR Newswire

Harbour BioMed

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Harbour BioMed Lannacheng Radiopharmaceutical Antibody therapeutics Radionuclide drugs

Related Contents

Harbour BioMed taps Li to steer late-stage trials

Harbour BioMed taps Li to steer late-stage trials

Harbour BioMed to Share Promising Phase II Results at ESMO 2025

Harbour BioMed to Share Promising Phase II Results at ESMO 2025

Harbour BioMed Issues Positive Profit Alert for Interim Results 2025

Harbour BioMed Issues Positive Profit Alert for Interim Results 2025

Harbour BioMed and Otsuka collaborate on BCMAxCD3 immunotherapy

Harbour BioMed and Otsuka collaborate on BCMAxCD3 immunotherapy

Harbour BioMed Appoints Michael D. Patten as Chief Strategy Officer

Harbour BioMed Appoints Michael D. Patten as Chief Strategy Officer

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

SK Telecom unveils 500B scale hyperscale AI model A dot X K1

SK Telecom unveils 500B scale hyperscale AI model A dot X K1

LG Display showcases world first OLED monitors at tech event

LG Display showcases world first OLED monitors at tech event

CNNs Tomorrow Transformed explores innovations for greener future

CNNs Tomorrow Transformed explores innovations for greener future

LG Innotek unveils next gen under display camera at CES 2026

LG Innotek unveils next gen under display camera at CES 2026

European canned tomatoes recommended for New Year celebration dishes

European canned tomatoes recommended for New Year celebration dishes

Delivered Korea showcases cross border e commerce tech at Hallyu Expo

Delivered Korea showcases cross border e commerce tech at Hallyu Expo

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Techcombank Priority Visa Signature unlocks a higher standard of living

Techcombank Priority Visa Signature unlocks a higher standard of living

SIM promotes career agility with micro credentials

SIM promotes career agility with micro credentials

Zenith Yacht Charters launches brokerage platform Zenith Yachting Asia

Zenith Yacht Charters launches brokerage platform Zenith Yachting Asia

PAObank upgrades Money Safe with enhanced fraud protection

PAObank upgrades Money Safe with enhanced fraud protection

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020