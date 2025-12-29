Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

LG Display showcases world first OLED monitors at tech event

December 29, 2025 | 14:50
(0) user say
The company revealed a broad range of cutting-edge OLED monitors featuring several industry-leading specifications and designs.

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Display, the world's leading innovator of display technologies, is set to rewrite industry records once again at CES 2026, the world's largest IT and consumer electronics exhibition.

During the Las Vegas show from January 6 to 9, LG Display will unveil a wide lineup of technologies and products that set new records among existing Gaming OLED panels, including the world's highest refresh rate of 720Hz and response time of 0.02ms, the world's first 39-inch 5K2K panel, and the world's first 240Hz panel with an RGB stripe pixel structure.

A full showcase of Gaming OLED panels with overwhelming performance — world-first refresh rate, resolution, and pixel structure

LG Display is presenting a 27-inch Gaming OLED panel at CES 2026 that achieves a refresh rate of 720Hz — the fastest among all Gaming OLED panels currently available. Refresh rate refers to the number of times per second a screen updates, so 720Hz means the screen refreshes 720 times per second. LG Display is the first to achieve such an ultra-high refresh rate on an OLED panel.

This product also offers a response time of up to 0.02ms, which is over 150 times faster than the average response time of LCD panels. The combination of an ultra-high refresh rate and ultra-fast response time eliminates afterimages and motion blur completely, even during rapid on-screen transitions.

The world's first 39-inch 5K2K Gaming OLED panel will also be unveiled at the show. LG Display is currently the only manufacturer worldwide producing 39-inch OLED panels. These curved displays, designed with a 21:9 aspect ratio and 1500R curvature, deliver the ultimate immersive viewing experience with ultra-high resolution that surpasses UHD — ideal for content creators such as video editors and cinematographers. Visitors will also get to witness the world's first OLED panel featuring a 240Hz RGB stripe pixel structure. In addition to its high 240Hz refresh rate that ensures excellent gaming performance, it enables highly detailed and crisp graphic reproduction at 160 pixels per inch (ppi). Optimized for common computer operating systems, its precise pixel structure allows for perfectly sharp text and color representation.

New large-sized OLED technology, Primary RGB Tandem 2.0, to be applied to all 2026 gaming monitors

LG Display also plans to apply its new Tandem WOLED technology, Primary RGB Tandem 2.0, to all Gaming OLED panels launching in 2026.

The company first unveiled its Primary RGB Tandem technology last year — the world's first OLED stack structure in which each of the three primary colors of light (red, green, and blue) is formed as an independent emission layer. The newly upgraded Primary RGB Tandem 2.0 adopts an even more optimized pixel structure and advanced algorithms.

Through this innovation, LG Display's Gaming OLED panels can achieve peak brightness of up to 1,500 nits, deliver perfect blacks with HDR True Black 500, and reproduce up to 99.5% of the DIC color gamut, offering true-to-life picture quality.

"With unmatched refresh rates, resolution, and response times that every gamer dreams of, LG Display is solidifying the unique strength of its OLED panels and enhancing global competitiveness," said Lee Hyun-woo, Head of the Large Display Business Unit at LG Display. He added, "As demand for OLED monitors continues to grow, we plan to accelerate expansion into the market beginning next year, led by world-best and world-first technologies."

For more news and information about LG Display, please visit www.lgdisplay.com.

By PR Newswire

LG Display

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
LG Display 5K2K 39-inch 5K2K Gaming OLED panel

Related Contents

LG Display wins two CES 2026 Innovation Awards for world-first automotive displays

LG Display wins two CES 2026 Innovation Awards for world-first automotive displays

LG Display to Unveil Cutting-Edge Auto Tech at SID Display Week 2025

LG Display to Unveil Cutting-Edge Auto Tech at SID Display Week 2025

LG Display Begins Mass Production of Ultra-large Automotive Display Solutions to Revolutionize Driving Experience

LG Display Begins Mass Production of Ultra-large Automotive Display Solutions to Revolutionize Driving Experience

Investors expand in high-tech realm

Investors expand in high-tech realm

Major Korean conglomerates interested in expanding investments in Vietnam

Major Korean conglomerates interested in expanding investments in Vietnam

Positive performance for foreign-invested electronic manufacturers in Vietnam

Positive performance for foreign-invested electronic manufacturers in Vietnam

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

SK Telecom unveils 500B scale hyperscale AI model A dot X K1

SK Telecom unveils 500B scale hyperscale AI model A dot X K1

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Techcombank Priority Visa Signature unlocks a higher standard of living

Techcombank Priority Visa Signature unlocks a higher standard of living

SIM promotes career agility with micro credentials

SIM promotes career agility with micro credentials

Zenith Yacht Charters launches brokerage platform Zenith Yachting Asia

Zenith Yacht Charters launches brokerage platform Zenith Yachting Asia

PAObank upgrades Money Safe with enhanced fraud protection

PAObank upgrades Money Safe with enhanced fraud protection

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020