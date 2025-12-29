Corporate

European canned tomatoes recommended for New Year celebration dishes

December 29, 2025 | 14:41
(0) user say
Premium tinned tomatoes from Europe are being promoted as a key ingredient for festive holiday meals and cooking.

NAPLES, Italy, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Japan welcomes the New Year, families and food enthusiasts look forward to celebrating with hearty, flavourful dishes that bring warmth and joy to the occasion. Canned tomatoes have become an increasingly popular pantry ingredient, offering a convenient way to create delicious, healthy, and creative recipes inspired by both traditional Japanese and international flavours.

Canned tomatoes are packed at the peak of ripeness and processed without artificial additives, ensuring a natural and fresh taste. Their versatility makes them ideal for a range of New Year dishes—from comforting soups and stews to flavourful pasta sauces and modern Fusion cuisine. Canned tomatoes can enhance your menu with dishes like miso-flavored tomato soup or even a creatively reimagined osechi. Incorporating canned tomatoes not only simplifies cooking but also adds depth and richness to festive meals.

Here's a simple yet flavourful recipe to elevate a New Year celebration, a comforting and elegant dish that combines the umami richness of miso with the bright acidity of canned tomatoes, making it a perfect starter to celebrate new beginnings.

Tomato and Miso Soup

Ingredients (serve 4):

  • 1 can of chopped tomatoes
  • 3 cups of dashi stock or vegetable stock
  • 2 tablespoons miso paste
  • 1 green onion, sliced
  • ½ cup silken tofu, cubed
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil
  • Fresh spinach or mizuna greens (optional)
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

In a pot, bring the dashi or vegetable stock to a gentle simmer. Add the canned tomatoes and simmer for about 5 minutes.

In a small bowl, dissolve the miso paste with a ladleful of dashi or hot stock, then return it to the pot, stirring gently.

Add the cubed tofu and greens if using, simmer for another 2–3 minutes until heated through. Drizzle with sesame oil, season with salt and pepper if needed.

Garnish with sliced green onions and serve hot.

For the New Year, embrace the versatility of EU and Italian canned tomatoes—their rich flavour and convenience help create memorable, nourishing dishes that honour tradition while adding a modern twist.

By PR Newswire

RED GOLD FROM EUROPE

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
canned tomatoes New Year Celebrations Delicious Red Gold

