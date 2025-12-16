Corporate

Japan ranks high in governance index on digital and institutional strength

December 16, 2025 | 11:04
(0) user say
The latest Chandler Index highlights Japan's robust governance, powered by advanced digital infrastructure and stable institutions.

HA NOI, Viet Nam, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Japan's strong institutional foundations and advances in data capability continue to anchor its position as one of Asia Pacific's leading governments, as highlighted at yesterday's regional knowledge-sharing forum for the Chandler Good Government Index (CGGI) 2025. The forum, hosted by the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA), the Academy of Public Administration and Governance (APAG) and the Chandler Institute of Governance (CIG), reviewed regional trends alongside Japan's performance.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/chandler-institute-of-governance/9372451-en-chandler-good-government-index-2025

Now in its fifth year, the CGGI measures government capabilities and outcomes in 120 countries. It provides comparative benchmarks across seven pillars, covering Leadership and Foresight, Robust Laws and Policies, Strong Institutions, Financial Stewardship, Attractive Marketplace, Global Influence and Reputation, and Helping People Rise.

Watch the Forum Recording: https://bit.ly/4pDMwcX
Explore the CGGI Reports and Data: https://chandlergovernmentindex.com/
Download the Presentation Here

Japan: strong institutional performance with advances in digital capability

Japan ranks 19th in the CGGI 2025, continuing its long-standing top 20 performance. Over five years, results reflect stability and targeted improvements in critical governance areas.

One key gain is in data capability, now ranking 1st globally, up from 16th in 2021. This places Japan alongside leading digital governments including Australia, Denmark, and Estonia. The improvement reflects continued investment in digital transformation, including reforms by Digital Agency to streamline services, integrate systems, and improve accessibility.

The country also stands out for its strong legal and institutional framework. In 2025, Japan ranks:

  • 17th globally in the Robust Laws and Policies pillar, up two places since 2021
  • 20th globally in the Strong Institutions pillar, also up two places; and
  • 12th in the Helping People Rise pillar, reflecting strong performance in health, personal safety and other social indicators.

Speaking at the forum, Dinesh Naidu, Director (Knowledge) at CIG, noted that Japan's sustained investment in institutional quality remains critical as the government navigates changes in demographics, technology and service delivery expectations. "Japan's example shows that strong institutions, when combined with strategic reform, can provide an effective foundation for future growth," Naidu said.

Asia Pacific: diverse trajectories with strong performers

Asia Pacific remains one of the most diverse governance regions in the Index. In 2025, Singapore (1), Australia (12), New Zealand (13), South Korea (17) and Japan (19) were the region's top five performers, demonstrating multi-year consistency rooted in strong institutions and long-term planning. Japan remains an integral part of this group of regional leaders, shaping policy discourse through its administrative quality, regulatory standards and contributions to regional cooperation.

Among emerging economies, Mongolia stands out for its upward trajectory, rising from 88th in 2021 to 76th in 2025, with gains in Leadership and Foresight and improvements to digital service delivery under its Vision 2050 strategy.

These developments reflect a broader global trend: governments that invest in capability see tangible progress relative to their peers. This dynamic is part of what the Index refers to as "governance competition", where advances in one country raise expectations for others. "The CGGI shows that capability building matters. As countries improve faster, they raise the bar and set new benchmarks for everyone else. Standing still is no longer an option," Naidu said.

A practical tool for governments

Designed by practitioners for practitioners, the CGGI offers governments practical benchmarks and insights to support long-term capability development. Countries use the Index to understand their strengths, identify areas for improvement, and learn from peers across the region.

"The Index is intended to support governments that are committed to long-term improvement," Naidu added. "We hope today's discussions contribute to a stronger, more capable, and future-ready Asia Pacific."

The Chandler Institute of Governance (CIG) is a non-profit organisation that works with governments worldwide to build a strong and efficient public sector. We focus on the critical 'how' of governance in our partnerships with governments to strengthen institutions and systems, equip leaders, and share knowledge. We are not affiliated with any national government or political party, and we do not represent any partisan or commercial interests.

By PR Newswire

Chandler Institute of Governance

japan Governance Model Strengthened Institutional Stability Data Capability Advances

