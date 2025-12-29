CNNs Tomorrow Transformed explores innovations for greener future

HONG KONG, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CNN's Tomorrow Transformed examines how society and businesses are changing through innovation and technology, and what this means for the future. The latest episode examines the diverse innovations driving a cleaner future – from making the aviation industry greener through sustainable jet fuel to advancing solar efficiency and developing revolutionary hydrogen power solutions.

Tomorrow Transformed travels to Sydney, Australia, to explore the global energy revolution being led by the University of New South Wales (UNSW). Known as a "hotbed of innovation" in photovoltaics, the institution is home to Professor Martin Green, the "father of solar energy," whose PERC Cell design is used in over 90% of solar cells installed worldwide. At UNSW, Professor Ned Ekins-Daukes and PhD student Jamie Harrison are demonstrating how thermodynamics can be used to harvest energy as heat leaves the earth's surface for the cold sky. While solar now provides the cheapest energy in history, researchers are pushing further to eliminate manufacturing bottlenecks. Vince Allen, co-founder of the startup SunDrive, is pioneering a shift away from expensive and rare silver in solar cell production, replacing it with copper - a material that is 1000 times more abundant and 100 times cheaper.

The journey continues to Cape Town, South Africa, where HYENA (Hydrogen Energy Applications) is reimagining how the world's most abundant element can provide reliable power to the African continent. CNN speaks with HYENA co-founder Jack Fletcher to explore how their "Power Pod" technology uses hydrogen to offer a quieter, more efficient, and significantly cleaner alternative to traditional diesel generators. By converting available fuels like LPG into electricity via a chemical process rather than combustion, the system drastically reduces emissions and eliminates the noise of a standard engine.

Lastly, Tomorrow Transformed visits Hong Kong-based biofuels company, EcoCeres, in the southern region of Johor in Malaysia. A global leader in sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), EcoCeres is helping to power a more environmentally friendly future for air travel through advanced, low carbon jet fuel made from renewable resources.

In its state-of-the-art biorefinery, the company is re-engineering waste and residue oil, known as 'feedstock', from food factories, palm oil mills and restaurants across the region. The end product is an eco jet fuel that has the right freezing point and structure for flying at cruising altitude, ready to be pumped directly into waiting airplanes. At full capacity, the biorefinery will be able to produce 420,000 tonnes of fuel per year, with large quantities of SAF powering partner airlines including Cathay Pacific, Qantas and British Airways.

Matti Lievonen, CEO of EcoCeres, though proud of the science behind transforming waste feedstock into a viable jet fuel alternative, states that the real innovation is in the system his company has in place. EcoCeres is actively expanding its presence across Southeast Asia to complement its existing refinery and strong feedstock network in China and is looking to replicate this model in other markets.

In the very near future, the next flight you take may be powered by recycled cooking oil from a restaurant in Beijing, street food stalls in Malaysia or from a factory that produces your favourite brand of potato chips.

