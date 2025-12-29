Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

CNNs Tomorrow Transformed explores innovations for greener future

December 29, 2025 | 14:46
(0) user say
The series highlights technological breakthroughs worldwide that are driving the transition towards a more sustainable planet.

HONG KONG, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CNN's Tomorrow Transformed examines how society and businesses are changing through innovation and technology, and what this means for the future. The latest episode examines the diverse innovations driving a cleaner future – from making the aviation industry greener through sustainable jet fuel to advancing solar efficiency and developing revolutionary hydrogen power solutions.

Tomorrow Transformed travels to Sydney, Australia, to explore the global energy revolution being led by the University of New South Wales (UNSW). Known as a "hotbed of innovation" in photovoltaics, the institution is home to Professor Martin Green, the "father of solar energy," whose PERC Cell design is used in over 90% of solar cells installed worldwide. At UNSW, Professor Ned Ekins-Daukes and PhD student Jamie Harrison are demonstrating how thermodynamics can be used to harvest energy as heat leaves the earth's surface for the cold sky. While solar now provides the cheapest energy in history, researchers are pushing further to eliminate manufacturing bottlenecks. Vince Allen, co-founder of the startup SunDrive, is pioneering a shift away from expensive and rare silver in solar cell production, replacing it with copper - a material that is 1000 times more abundant and 100 times cheaper.

The journey continues to Cape Town, South Africa, where HYENA (Hydrogen Energy Applications) is reimagining how the world's most abundant element can provide reliable power to the African continent. CNN speaks with HYENA co-founder Jack Fletcher to explore how their "Power Pod" technology uses hydrogen to offer a quieter, more efficient, and significantly cleaner alternative to traditional diesel generators. By converting available fuels like LPG into electricity via a chemical process rather than combustion, the system drastically reduces emissions and eliminates the noise of a standard engine.

Lastly, Tomorrow Transformed visits Hong Kong-based biofuels company, EcoCeres, in the southern region of Johor in Malaysia. A global leader in sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), EcoCeres is helping to power a more environmentally friendly future for air travel through advanced, low carbon jet fuel made from renewable resources.

In its state-of-the-art biorefinery, the company is re-engineering waste and residue oil, known as 'feedstock', from food factories, palm oil mills and restaurants across the region. The end product is an eco jet fuel that has the right freezing point and structure for flying at cruising altitude, ready to be pumped directly into waiting airplanes. At full capacity, the biorefinery will be able to produce 420,000 tonnes of fuel per year, with large quantities of SAF powering partner airlines including Cathay Pacific, Qantas and British Airways.

Matti Lievonen, CEO of EcoCeres, though proud of the science behind transforming waste feedstock into a viable jet fuel alternative, states that the real innovation is in the system his company has in place. EcoCeres is actively expanding its presence across Southeast Asia to complement its existing refinery and strong feedstock network in China and is looking to replicate this model in other markets.

In the very near future, the next flight you take may be powered by recycled cooking oil from a restaurant in Beijing, street food stalls in Malaysia or from a factory that produces your favourite brand of potato chips.

Tomorrow Transformed trailers: https://bit.ly/3KWFFfF
Tomorrow Transformed images: https://bit.ly/4jb0DE9

Airtimes for 30-minute special:
Sunday, 28th December at 5am, 12pm and 8pm HKT

By PR Newswire

CNN International

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
CNNs Innovations for greener future Sustainable planet Technological breakthroughs

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

SK Telecom unveils 500B scale hyperscale AI model A dot X K1

SK Telecom unveils 500B scale hyperscale AI model A dot X K1

LG Display showcases world first OLED monitors at tech event

LG Display showcases world first OLED monitors at tech event

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Techcombank Priority Visa Signature unlocks a higher standard of living

Techcombank Priority Visa Signature unlocks a higher standard of living

SIM promotes career agility with micro credentials

SIM promotes career agility with micro credentials

Zenith Yacht Charters launches brokerage platform Zenith Yachting Asia

Zenith Yacht Charters launches brokerage platform Zenith Yachting Asia

PAObank upgrades Money Safe with enhanced fraud protection

PAObank upgrades Money Safe with enhanced fraud protection

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020