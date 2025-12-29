Corporate

Delivered Korea showcases cross border e commerce tech at Hallyu Expo

December 29, 2025 | 14:38
(0) user say
The platform demonstrated its logistics and fulfilment solutions for Korean products at a major K-culture event in Malaysia.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Delivered Korea, a leading Korean cross-border shopping agent, showcased its technology-driven cross-border shopping platform at the 2025 Korea Brand & Entertainment Expo (KBEE), held in Kuala Lumpur from December 11 to 13. The event was hosted by South Korea's Minister of Trade, Industry and Resources (MOTIR) and organized by the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA).

KBEE is a flagship government-led initiative designed to introduce Korea's brands, innovation, and business capabilities to international markets. The Kuala Lumpur edition featured celebrity ambassadors, including actress Moon Ga-young of the hit K-drama True Beauty (Yeosin Gangrim), alongside K-pop groups NEXZ and xikers. The expo brought together major Korean and global brands such as Amorepacific, CJ Foods, CU, and Shopee. According to KOTRA, the exhibition attracted more than 300 companies and approximately 20,000 visitors over three days.

Previously, Delivered Korea participated in the Hallyu Fair held in November at American Dream Mall in the United States, where its pop-up store drew significant attention during the event, which also attracted over 20,000 visitors. Building on that success, the company continued its hands-on reverse cross-border shopping experience at the Kuala Lumpur expo, allowing attendees to see firsthand how Korean products are purchased and delivered directly to overseas consumers.

During the exhibition, Delivered Korea demonstrated its role as a cross-border shopping agent, purchasing products on behalf of overseas customers and managing end-to-end international delivery. Powered by an automated price-quotation system and self-operated logistics infrastructure, the platform enables global consumers to access official and authentic Korean products that are often limited to Korea's domestic market. The booth showcased popular K-pop merchandise from artists such as BTS, ATEEZ, G-Dragon, and Stray Kids, as well as trending Korean lifestyle products, including items from Daiso Korea, reflecting strong regional demand.

According to KOTRA's Consumer Goods Export Trends and Promising Markets Report, Malaysia ranked second in consumer goods export growth in 2024, with a 14.1% increase, making it one of Korea's top export markets. Combined with strong local interest in Korean culture, Kuala Lumpur serves as a key gateway for Korean brands entering Southeast Asia's reverse cross-border e-commerce market.

"Delivered Korea will continue strengthening its platform and logistics capabilities to better connect Korean brands with global consumers," said Jae Eun Kim, Co-Founder of Delivered Korea.

Delivered Korea's participation at KBEE Malaysia 2025 highlights its expanding role in Southeast Asia's cross-border commerce ecosystem and its commitment to supporting the global growth of Korean brands.

By PR Newswire

Delivered Korea cross border shopping technologydriven platform

