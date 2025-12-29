Corporate

Little Flower Hut launches inclusive 2026 CNY gift sets in Singapore

December 29, 2025 | 14:12
(0) user say
The floral retailer is modernising Lunar New Year traditions with thoughtfully curated gift bundles for diverse recipients.

SINGAPORE, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In anticipation of the upcoming Chinese New Year (CNY), Little Flower Hut, an online flower shop in Singapore, has announced a new range of hampers that embrace inclusivity while honouring the spirit of the festive season. The CNY gift set introduces halal and vegetarian options, catering to the diverse dietary preferences and cultural values of Singapore's multicultural community.

Going Beyond Traditional CNY Gifting

Chinese New Year has long been a season for exchanging symbolic treats and gifts that represent prosperity, luck, and happiness. However, many traditional hampers often contain items unsuitable for recipients with specific dietary restrictions. Recognising this gap, Little Flower Hut set out to "go beyond the traditional" by curating and launching a series of inclusive hampers designed to let everyone share in the joy of giving.

"Our goal was to create CNY gift sets that bring people together, regardless of dietary needs or beliefs," said a spokesperson for Little Flower Hut. "The new line allows customers to share festive blessings without worry, while still enjoying the same sense of abundance and celebration that Chinese New Year is known for."

A Modern Take on Classic Festive Gifting

The new CNY gift sets feature an array of premium goodies, snacks, and wellness items suitable for families, colleagues, and corporate partners. Customers can choose from halal CNY hamper selections containing products sourced from trusted suppliers, as well as vegetarian CNY hampers that focus on natural, plant-based ingredients and wholesome snacks. Each hamper is presented in a contemporary festive design that reflects both tradition and modern elegance.

Little Flower Hut's design team ensures that presentation remains a key focus. Every hamper is carefully assembled to balance aesthetics and symbolism, from auspicious colour palettes to the thoughtful arrangement of items such as tonics, assorted fruits, and festive treats. Whether purchased for loved ones or business associates, the new product line embodies a sense of refinement and consideration.

Bringing Fresh Blooms and Prosperity Together

In addition to the new range of CNY gift sets, Little Flower Hut continues to offer an extensive collection of festive floral arrangements designed to complement the season's joyful atmosphere. Customers can pair Chinese New Year hampers with symbolic flowers such as orchids, peonies, or pussy willows, all of which represent prosperity, growth, and renewal in Chinese tradition. With same-day and one-hour express CNY hamper delivery options available across Singapore, Little Flower Hut ensures that every festive greeting arrives fresh and right on time.

To explore the full range of hampers and floral arrangements, visit Little Flower Hut's website.

By PR Newswire

Little Flower Hut

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Little Flower Hut Lunar New Year Chinese New Year

