CYFIRMA showcases threat platform DeCYFIR in 2025 impact recap

SINGAPORE and TOKYO, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CYFIRMA, a global leader in preemptive and predictive cybersecurity, today released its 2025 impact recap for the DeCYFIR platform. The report highlights tangible, measurable results in empowering organizations worldwide to anticipate, disrupt, and neutralize emerging cyber threats before they materialize.

Powered by its revolutionary 9-pillar AI architecture, DeCYFIR has transformed cybersecurity from reactive defense to proactive preemption. Throughout 2025, the platform delivered early warnings weeks or months in advance, prioritized critical vulnerabilities, reduced digital and supply-chain exposures, and enhanced team readiness through adaptive, threat-led training. The DeCYFIR delivers comprehensive external threat visibility, intelligence correlation, risk prioritization, and active deception capabilities.

With a global presence, DeCYFIR secures enterprises across every major industry, deploying more than 900 enterprise licenses worldwide.

DeCYFIR is trusted by nations and critical sectors alike. Over 20% of its clients are federal agencies and governments, with additional representation including 20% in technology, 12% in manufacturing, 8% in finance, and more.

The company's early warning capabilities have delivered billions of dollars in value, successfully defending US$5.5 billion in client's tangible and intangible financial impact from potential threats.

DeCYFIR proactive defense operates at unprecedented scale, stopping attacks before they materialize:

7,158 early warnings issued

27,582 top-level domains protected

1.8 million attack surfaces managed

2.1 million cyber risks neutralized

Powered by advanced AI, DeCYFIR achieves superior detection speed, productivity gains, and deepfake defense. More than 14,600 users are empowered through the Ask DeCYFIR AI Agent, while 6,456 deepfakes have been identified and mitigated.

DeCYFIR strengthens extended ecosystems by securing ironclad supply chains, managing and protecting 82,000 third-party entities.

By transforming humans into active defenders, DeCYFIR has delivered 83 intelligence-led cyber education programs.

The platform operates 16 industry-specific deception environments, using tailored decoys to trap attackers effectively.

Staying ahead of every threat, DeCYFIR's predictive intelligence tracks more than 5,235 threat actors, monitors over 7,298 hacking campaigns and identified unique original 682,000 threat indicators.

"DeCYFIR's 2025 advancements in preemptive external threat landscape management, predictive threat intelligence, elevation of human as cyber sensor, and deception technology demonstrate AI-driven cybersecurity delivers tangible protection and massive value," said Kumar Ritesh, Founder, CEO and Chairman of CYFIRMA. "We remain committed to outpacing adversaries and safeguarding our clients' most critical assets."

