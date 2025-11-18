Corporate

iRad Hospital and Hong Kong Sanatorium launch cross-border medical concierge services

November 18, 2025 | 14:50
(0) user say
iRad Hospital and Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital have partnered to launch premium cross-border medical concierge services, connecting patients with specialist care across borders.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 November 2025 - iRad Hospital, the pioneering resort medical facility located at Studio City, today announced the signing of a cooperation agreement with Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital. This partnership launches comprehensive cross-border medical concierge services, reinforcing the Macau government's "1+4" moderate economic diversification framework and supporting Macau's emergence as a medical tourism destination.

This strategic alliance enables seamless connectivity of medical services between the two regions, providing patients with access to expanded specialty medical resources through iRad's medical concierge platform.

Combining Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital's 103-year legacy of comprehensive medical excellence with iRad's over 20 years of professional medical experience and resort-integrated healthcare model, this partnership establishes an unprecedented healthcare network covering the Pearl River Delta region.

The medical concierge program facilitates integrated care coordination, efficient cross-institutional scheduling, and personalized treatment plans utilizing resources from both institutions. This comprehensive approach ensures seamless continuity of care, delivering better clinical outcomes for patients seeking medical services in the region.

Lawrence Ho, Founder of Black Spade Capital and Chairman & CEO of Melco, stated, "The collaboration between iRad and Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital demonstrates our commitment to advancing Macau's '1+4' industrial transformation agenda, creating vital healthcare connections between the two regions, enriching Studio City's health tourism offerings while expanding healthcare options for the Greater Bay Area community."

Wyman Li, Chief Operating Officer of HKSH Medical Group, remarked, "Partnering with iRad reflects our vision of borderless healthcare, bringing exceptional value to patients in both markets, developing new approaches for the Greater Bay Area, and further deepening collaborative innovation across various sectors within the region."

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information about HKSH Medical Group, please visit www.hksh.com

By iRad Medical Group

TagTag:
iRad Hospital hong kong Crossborder medical concierge Specialist care

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

