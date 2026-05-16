International consultants eye Vietnam’s North-South high-speed rail feasibility contract

Roadshow introducing Package TV02 of North-South high-speed railway project

Although the Roadshow introducing Package TV02, consultancy services for the preparation of the feasibility study report (including front-end engineering design - FEED) for the North-South high-speed railway project, was scheduled to begin at 3p.m. on May 15, the 300-seat conference hall at the Ministry of Construction (MoC) headquarters was filled well in advance.

In addition to representatives from embassies of countries with leading high-speed rail technologies, the event attracted more than 80 domestic and international consulting firms from Japan, China, Germany, Taiwan, France and Spain, among others.

According to Bui Xuan Dung, Deputy Minister of Construction, the Vietnamese government considers the selection of highly capable consultants with international experience and advanced technological expertise to be a decisive factor in ensuring the long-term quality and efficiency of the North-South high-speed railway.

Beyond practical experience in designing high-speed rail systems worldwide, consulting firms are expected to propose advanced technological solutions tailored to Vietnam’s unique topographical, geological and climatic conditions; optimise technical designs in line with national planning strategies; and support the development of transit-oriented development models along the railway corridor.

The MoC is also encouraging consortium models between Vietnamese and international consulting firms to combine expertise while enabling Vietnamese engineers and specialists to gain hands-on experience in the design and development of modern electrified railway systems.

“We believe that, with Vietnam’s market scale, long-term development orientation and the government’s strong commitment, the North-South high-speed railway will open up significant opportunities for businesses involved in consulting, technology, construction, operations and railway industry development in the future,” Dung said.

Representatives of the Thang Long Project Management Board, the agency assigned by the MoC to prepare the $67 billion mega-project, provided key information regarding Package TV02.

The selected consultant must prepare a technically and economically reliable feasibility study report to support investment decision-making, while also completing the FEED package and bidding documents required for the subsequent construction tendering phase.

The consultant will also be responsible for ensuring integrated system-wide railway and infrastructure coordination; conducting accurate and reliable surveys and baseline data collection; closely coordinating with stakeholders throughout the initiative implementation process; and complying with Vietnamese regulations and international practices.

The Thang Long Project Management Board said Package TV02 is expected to be organised as a single tender package. The bidding process will comply with the latest Vietnamese legal regulations, while participating consultants must demonstrate extensive experience in the railway sector, particularly in large-scale high-speed rail projects. The contract conditions are expected to follow the FIDIC White Book 2017 framework.

According to the Board, the objective of Package TV02 goes beyond completing technical studies, aiming instead to establish a reliable and practical foundation for Vietnam’s future high-speed rail development.

Dinh Cong Minh, director of the Thang Long Project Management Board, noted that the initiative timeline is extremely tight, with the government targeting the completion of contractor selection for Package TV02 by June 2026.

“The Thang Long Project Management Board is urgently finalising documentation and submitting reports to competent authorities for approval of the bidding documents so that the contractor selection plan can be publicly announced in accordance with Vietnamese law,” Minh said.

According to representatives of the Project Management Consultancy consortium EVRC (Europe Vietnam Railway Consortium), the combination of the initiative’s massive scale, technological complexity and the requirement to complete the feasibility study and FEED package within 30 months presents a major challenge for any consulting firm.

Under Resolution No. 98/NQ-CP dated April 6, 2026 on implementing Resolution No. 265/2025/QH15 of the National Assembly, the government approved the separation of compensation, support and resettlement components of the North-South high-speed railway into independent projects. At the same time, several contents of Appendices I and II under Resolution No. 106/NQ-CP dated April 23, 2025 were adjusted, while maintaining the target of completing the entire line by the end of 2035.

To meet the schedule for land clearance and project groundbreaking in the fourth quarter of 2028, the selection of the feasibility study consultant must be completed by June 2026. The mid-term report is expected to be completed by June 2027, while the final report is scheduled for completion by the end of 2028.

The North-South high-speed railway will span approximately 1,541 km, starting from Ngọc Hoi Station in Hanoi and ending at Thu Thiem Station in Ho Chi Minh City, passing through 15 centrally governed provinces and cities, including Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Tri, Hue, Danang, Quang Ngai, Gia Lai, Dak Lak, Khanh Hoa, Lam Dong and Dong Nai.

The initiative proposes the construction of an entirely new double-track railway using the standard 1,435 mm gauge, with a design speed of 350 km/h and an axle load of 22.5 tonnes. The system will include 23 passenger stations and five freight stations, primarily serving passenger transport while also maintaining dual-use functionality for national defence, security and freight operations when necessary.

The selected technology will be an electrified rail system designed to ensure modernity, synchronisation, safety and operational efficiency. Notably, the initiative will adopt an FEED approach instead of a conventional basic design within the feasibility study phase. The preliminary total investment for the venture is estimated at VND1.713 quadrillion ($67 billion).