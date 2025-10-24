Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hyosung Vina reports accumulated losses of $760 million in Vietnam

October 24, 2025 | 09:00
(0) user say
Hyosung Vina Chemical Co., Ltd. has reports accumulated losses of VND19.24 trillion ($769.6 million) and short-term debt exceeding short-term assets, leaving auditors doubting the company's ability to continue operating.
Hyosung Vina reports accumulated losses of $760 million in Vietnam
The facility of Hyosung Vina in Dong Nai province

Hyosung Vina Chemical announced its financial report for the first half of 2025 on October 22, marking the first time the company's business situation has been revealed.

In the first half of 2025, it recorded an after-tax loss of VND1.88 trillion ($75.2 million), down from VND2.27 trillion ($90.8 million) in the first half of 2024. However, the accumulated loss as of June 30 had jumped to more than VND19.24 trillion ($769.6 million).

By the end of the second quarter of this year, Hyosung Vina's equity was only VND534 billion ($14.1 million), while total liabilities amounted to VND30.1 trillion ($1.24 billion), which means that the debt ratio was 56 times higher than its equity, reflecting a worrying financial situation. Of which, bank loans had reached VND13.3 trillion ($532 million), bond debt VND250 billion ($10 million), and the remaining other payables were about VND16.63 trillion ($654.4 million).

Auditing unit PwC Vietnam stated that Hyosung Vina had an accumulated loss of VND19.24 trillion ($769.6 million) and short-term debt exceeding short-term assets by VND22.2 trillion ($888 million).

In July, Hyosung Vina completed the issuance of VND250 billion ($10 million) in 12-month bonds, with an interest rate of 7 per cent per year, maturing on June 24, 2026. This is a "three no" bond, no collateral, no conversion, no warrants, registered and custodied by Shinhan Securities Vietnam Company.

Hyosung Vina was established in 2018, headquartered in Ho Chi Minh City, 100 per cent owned by Hyosung Group (Korea). The company operates in basic chemical production, such as ethylene, propylene, polypropylene, hydrogen, and by-products from the liquefied gas production process.

At the end of 2021, Hyosung Vina inaugurated a polypropylene factory complex and underground LPG storage in Cai Mep Industrial Park with a total investment of $1.3 billion.

The project includes two plants with an annual capacity of 300,000 tonnes, a propylene and ethylene plant with an annual capacity of 600,000 tonnes, a dedicated port to receive 60,000-tonne ships, and an underground LPG storage facility nearly 5 km long, located 110-200 m below sea level, with a capacity of up to 240,000 tonnes.

South Korea's Hyosung TNC to invest $1 billion in Vietnam South Korea's Hyosung TNC to invest $1 billion in Vietnam

On March 30, Hyosung TNC received investment approval for the Hyosung BDO project from Ba Ria-Vung Tau People's Committee as part of its efforts to build the largest bio-spandex factory in Vietnam.
Hyosung plans data center in Ho Chi Minh City Hyosung plans data center in Ho Chi Minh City

South Korean industrial conglomerate Hyosung Corporation has expressed its intention to build a data center in Saigon Hi-Tech Park (SHTP).
Hyosung eyes Vietnam as strategic global base Hyosung eyes Vietnam as strategic global base

Hyosung is planning to increase its investments in Vietnam, considering the country a priority for expanding its global production base.
Hyosung projects in Quang Nam delayed due to land and compensation barriers Hyosung projects in Quang Nam delayed due to land and compensation barriers

South Korea's Hyosung Group is facing land rent and compensation barriers as it attempts to implement its $1.3 billion investment commitments in the central province of Quang Nam.
Hyosung committed to investing additional $4 billion into Vietnam Hyosung committed to investing additional $4 billion into Vietnam

South Korean industrial conglomerate Hyosung Group plans to inject another $4 billion into Vietnam, contributing to the country's economic development and implementing its corporate social responsibility.

By Nguyen Kim

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Hyosung Hyosung Vina chemicals Dong Nai PP

Related Contents

Binh Minh Plastics and SCG bring clean water and warm Mid-Autumn Festival to Dong Nai

Binh Minh Plastics and SCG bring clean water and warm Mid-Autumn Festival to Dong Nai

Economic growth hinges on regional powerhouses to hit 2025 targets

Economic growth hinges on regional powerhouses to hit 2025 targets

LEGO strengthens Vietnam footprint with new distribution centre

LEGO strengthens Vietnam footprint with new distribution centre

Vietjet starts work on aircraft maintenance facility in Long Thanh

Vietjet starts work on aircraft maintenance facility in Long Thanh

Taihan Cable Vina to build 400kV extra-high voltage cable plant in Dong Nai

Taihan Cable Vina to build 400kV extra-high voltage cable plant in Dong Nai

Japfa Vietnam donates 8,000 chickens to farmers in Dong Nai

Japfa Vietnam donates 8,000 chickens to farmers in Dong Nai

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

Vincom Retail transfers ownership of Vincom Centre Nguyen Chi Thanh

Vincom Retail transfers ownership of Vincom Centre Nguyen Chi Thanh

Simexco Daklak honoured at international spice fair in India

Simexco Daklak honoured at international spice fair in India

Michelin drives sustainable mobility with AI and innovation

Michelin drives sustainable mobility with AI and innovation

Masan Group reports strong Q3 growth nearing full-year targets

Masan Group reports strong Q3 growth nearing full-year targets

The journey of Number 1 Energy Drink and rapper Den inspires passion

The journey of Number 1 Energy Drink and rapper Den inspires passion

Hanoi Centre: A strategic landmark in Vietnam’s booming retail landscape

Hanoi Centre: A strategic landmark in Vietnam’s booming retail landscape

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Hanoi strengthens rabies control and supports transition of dog and cat meat trade

Hanoi strengthens rabies control and supports transition of dog and cat meat trade

Vincom Retail transfers ownership of Vincom Centre Nguyen Chi Thanh

Vincom Retail transfers ownership of Vincom Centre Nguyen Chi Thanh

Hanoi High School Student Football Tournament kicks off

Hanoi High School Student Football Tournament kicks off

Vietnam plans to pilot carbon credit exchange by late 2026

Vietnam plans to pilot carbon credit exchange by late 2026

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020