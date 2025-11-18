Dong Nai accelerates Nhon Trach 3 and 4 LNG-fired thermal power plants

Dong Nai People's Committee, on November 11, issued an official dispatch on the implementation of key energy projects in the province, including the Tri An Hydropower Plant expansion, Hieu Liem Bridge, and the capacity release of the Nhon Trach 3 and 4 LNG-fired thermal power plants.

Chairman of Dong Nai People's Committee Vo Tan Duc requested the people's committees of Dai Phuoc, Phuoc An, Nhon Trach, and An Phuoc communes to organise propaganda and relocate households for the remaining 21 foundation positions of the 220kV transmission line connecting the Nhon Trach 3 - Long Thanh 500kV substation to the southern power project management board for construction.

The Nhon Trach Branch Land Fund Development Centre and Nhon Trach People's Committee have completed an inventory for the remaining two household items for the 220kV Line Nhon Trach 3 Power Plant - Long Thanh 500kV substation.

The centre will coordinate with the Economic Department and the people's committees of the communes to complete a compensation plan.

Dong Nai Department of Industry and Trade said construction is 99.97 per cent complete and that land-leasing, site preparation, and infrastructure access within Ong Keo Industrial Park have been fully resolved.

Nhon Trach 3 and 4 are Vietnam's first LNG-fired power plants. They are being developed by Petrovietnam with a combined investment cost of about $1.4 billion and total capacity of 1,624 MW, making them among the largest LNG-to-power facilities in Vietnam.

They are designed to supply between nine and 12 billion kWh of electricity annually, enough to meet 60 per cent of Dong Nai's energy demand.

