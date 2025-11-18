Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Dong Nai accelerates Nhon Trach 3 and 4 LNG-fired thermal power plants

November 18, 2025 | 15:15
(0) user say
Dong Nai province is eager to complete related works to release the capacityof the Nhon Trach 3 and 4 LNG-fired power plants, which are expected to start commercial operations in December.
Dong Nai accelerates Nhon Trach 3 and 4 LNG-fired thermal power plants

Dong Nai People's Committee, on November 11, issued an official dispatch on the implementation of key energy projects in the province, including the Tri An Hydropower Plant expansion, Hieu Liem Bridge, and the capacity release of the Nhon Trach 3 and 4 LNG-fired thermal power plants.

Chairman of Dong Nai People's Committee Vo Tan Duc requested the people's committees of Dai Phuoc, Phuoc An, Nhon Trach, and An Phuoc communes to organise propaganda and relocate households for the remaining 21 foundation positions of the 220kV transmission line connecting the Nhon Trach 3 - Long Thanh 500kV substation to the southern power project management board for construction.

The Nhon Trach Branch Land Fund Development Centre and Nhon Trach People's Committee have completed an inventory for the remaining two household items for the 220kV Line Nhon Trach 3 Power Plant - Long Thanh 500kV substation.

The centre will coordinate with the Economic Department and the people's committees of the communes to complete a compensation plan.

Dong Nai Department of Industry and Trade said construction is 99.97 per cent complete and that land-leasing, site preparation, and infrastructure access within Ong Keo Industrial Park have been fully resolved.

Nhon Trach 3 and 4 are Vietnam's first LNG-fired power plants. They are being developed by Petrovietnam with a combined investment cost of about $1.4 billion and total capacity of 1,624 MW, making them among the largest LNG-to-power facilities in Vietnam.

They are designed to supply between nine and 12 billion kWh of electricity annually, enough to meet 60 per cent of Dong Nai's energy demand.

Nghe An to open bidding to select investor for Quynh Lap LNG-fired power plant Nghe An to open bidding to select investor for Quynh Lap LNG-fired power plant

Nghe An Department of Planning and Investment is completing procedures for investment planning and organizing bidding to select investors for the Quynh Lap LNG-fired power plant.
Nhon Trach LNG-fired power plants to start commercial operations this year Nhon Trach LNG-fired power plants to start commercial operations this year

The Nhon Trach 3 and 4 LNG-fired power plants have made good progress, with Nhon Trach 3 set to start commercial operations in Q3.
Quang Trach II LNG-fired power plant to break ground this year Quang Trach II LNG-fired power plant to break ground this year

The $1.99 billion Quang Trach II LNG-fired power plant in the central province of Quang Tri is scheduled to start construction by the end of this year.
Bidding opens for Quang Trach II LNG power plant Bidding opens for Quang Trach II LNG power plant

Both foreign and domestic firms are invited to bid for the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) package for the Quang Trach II Liquefied Natural Gas Thermal Power project.

By Nguyen Kim

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Nhon Trach 3&4 LNG-fired power plants nhon trach Dong Nai LNG-fired thermal power plant PetroVietnam

Related Contents

Oji Holdings to develop liquid packaging carton plant in Dong Nai

Oji Holdings to develop liquid packaging carton plant in Dong Nai

Hyosung Vina reports accumulated losses of $760 million in Vietnam

Hyosung Vina reports accumulated losses of $760 million in Vietnam

PM promotes role of entrepreneurs in the era of transformation

PM promotes role of entrepreneurs in the era of transformation

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners backs Vietnam’s offshore wind ambitions

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners backs Vietnam’s offshore wind ambitions

Binh Minh Plastics and SCG bring clean water and warm Mid-Autumn Festival to Dong Nai

Binh Minh Plastics and SCG bring clean water and warm Mid-Autumn Festival to Dong Nai

Economic growth hinges on regional powerhouses to hit 2025 targets

Economic growth hinges on regional powerhouses to hit 2025 targets

Latest News ⁄ Investing

Thailand's Betagen sets up first manufacturing facility in Vietnam

Thailand's Betagen sets up first manufacturing facility in Vietnam

Luxshare-ICT Group plans investment expansion in Vietnam

Luxshare-ICT Group plans investment expansion in Vietnam

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

BIEL Crystal's Simon Yeung listed in Fortune China 40 Under 40 2025

BIEL Crystal's Simon Yeung listed in Fortune China 40 Under 40 2025

DGS receives Frost & Sullivan 2025 award for 4G/5G network optimisation

DGS receives Frost & Sullivan 2025 award for 4G/5G network optimisation

Nomad eSIM announces strong growth with expanded enterprise offerings

Nomad eSIM announces strong growth with expanded enterprise offerings

Gen Z content creators explore what draws global youth to Beijing

Gen Z content creators explore what draws global youth to Beijing

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020