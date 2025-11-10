Corporate

Oji Holdings to develop liquid packaging carton plant in Dong Nai

November 10, 2025 | 19:17
(0) user say
Japanese paper and packaging group Oji Holdings Corporation on November 7 announced its decision to establish a new liquid packaging carton plant in Dong Nai province.
Oji Holdings to develop liquid packaging carton plant in Dong Nai
Photo: Shutterstock

The plant will span 57,000 square metres in Amata Long Thanh Industrial Park.

With a total investment capital of nearly $104 million, the plant specialises in manufacturing and sales of liquid packaing material. It is scheduled to put into operation in 2028.

In the liquid packaging carton business, Oji Holdings has been expanding its sales to Europe, Africa, and Latin America through IPI S.r.l., an Italian manufacturing and sales company acquired in 2023.

By establishing a new plant in Vietnam, the Japanese group aims to further strengthen its presence and expand reach in the rapidly growing markets in Southeast Asia and neighbouring regions.

In general, liquid packaging carton is a challenging material to recycle. However, the business aims to establish a new system for the collection and recycling of liquid packaging carton through technological development and inter-company collaboration, further advancing the material recycling initiatives in Southeast Asia.

As a part of its medium-term management plan announced in May, Oji Holdings is promoting a transformation of business portfolio with a focus on expanding sustainable packaging, with the aim to enlarge the business and help contribute to global sustainability.

Tetra Pak expands in Vietnam with new line in Binh Duong Tetra Pak expands in Vietnam with new line in Binh Duong

Tetra Pak, a world-leading food processing and packaging solutions company, on July 3 launched its second aseptic carton packaging material production line at its Binh Duong facility in Vietnam.
IFC to finance SK leaveo’s biodegradable materials expansion in Vietnam IFC to finance SK leaveo’s biodegradable materials expansion in Vietnam

The World Bank Group's International Finance Corporation (IFC) is considering a $70 million financing package to help South Korea’s SK leaveo expand the production of biodegradable materials in Vietnam.
Policy shifts drive investment in fresh packaging solutions Policy shifts drive investment in fresh packaging solutions

Foreign packaging companies are bolstering their manufacturing capacity to tap into Vietnam’s rapidly growing market.

By Thanh Van

TagTag:
Liquid packaging carton Oji Holdings Corporation Dong Nai sustainable packaging Biodegradable materials expansion

