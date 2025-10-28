Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

CapitaLand Development sells 91 per cent of units at The Fullton Edition

October 28, 2025 | 11:00
(0) user say
CapitaLand Development (CLD) on October 27 reported strong take-up for The Fullton Edition in an inaugural luxury low-rise development co-developed with Far East Organisation and located in Hung Yen province, Greater Hanoi.

During the weekend launch, 91 per cent of the units were sold, underscoring robust demand for premium properties. The successful launch of the initial phase reflects strong market interest and affirms the appeal of luxury low-rise living in northern Vietnam.

According to Tan Wee Hsien, CEO of CLD Vietnam and International, the overwhelming response to The Fullton Edition is a strong validation of the group's strategy to redefine luxury low-rise living in Greater Hanoi.

"We are heartened by the continuous market confidence and the trust that our buyers and investors have placed in CLD. It affirms our commitment to create developments that balance quality, sustainability, and a sense of community for modern homeowners. As we build on this momentum, we look forward to unveiling Orchard Mansion, a low-rise development that is part of the Sycamore master project, in Ho Chi Minh City later this year," said Hsien.

The Fullton Edition's strategic location within the well-established Vinhomes Ocean Park 3 was one of the key appealing factors for the majority of buyers.

Its exclusive gated environment offers both security and prestige. The development offers a diverse selection of upscale homes of enclave villas, twin villas, garden villas, pool villas, and boutique townhouses, enabling buyers to choose homes that match their lifestyle and investment goals, making The Fullton Edition one of the most coveted premium developments in Greater Hanoi.

CapitaLand Development sells 91 per cent of units at The Fullton Edition
CLD secured a strong 91 per cent sales rate at The Fullton Edition's launch on October 26, signalling robust market demand for luxury living in Greater Hanoi

Since January, CLD has celebrated several significant achievements across its Vietnam portfolio.

Following the groundbreaking in June, The Fullton has set a new benchmark for integrated urban living in Greater Hanoi.

This progress continued with the timely topping out of Lumi Hanoi on October 20. In Ho Chi Minh City, CLD handed over The Orchard in August.

The second phase, Orchard Hill, saw an impressive near sell-out rate, while subsequently Orchard Heights and Orchard Grand achieved 100 per cent sales and bookings.

CapitaLand Development sells 91 per cent of units at The Fullton Edition
CLD Vietnam's leadership and project team celebrate the successful launch of The Fullton Edition, marking a milestone in luxury low-rise living in Greater Hanoi

The Fullton Edition is designed around the philosophy that "a home reflects one's lifestyle", which is showcased through the variety of layouts, thoughtful choice of materials and open-space planning. In its first phase, The Fullton Edition offers homebuyers a selection of villas and shophouses to suit different lifestyle needs, from family-focused units to resort-style living.

The enclave villa is a quadruplex villa that is an ideal choice for newlyweds, young families, or homeowners seeking to upgrade their homes.

Sizes range from 151 to 179 square metres (sq.m) with a 10-metre wide frontage, with spacious atriums of up to 6.7 sq.m. The well-designed layout provides a harmonious balance of shared areas for family interactions and private spaces.

The twin villas are uniquely crafted to blend privacy and connection, offering a balanced lifestyle for modern families. Each villa features three open sides, five bedrooms, versatile spaces, and an open kitchen-dining area for seamless shared living.

A highlight is the grand living room with a double volume void of up to 6.7m, creating an airy, light-filled heart of the home. Owners may merge two adjacent twin villas to create a 360-sq.m residence with expanded communal and private zones for multi-generation families.

For homeowners who prefer lush landscapes and a close-to-nature lifestyle, the garden villa, a detached garden villa that offers 310–364 sq.m, four open sides, and large glass panels to maximise natural light and airflow, is a good fit. The surrounding garden space is suitable for outdoor activities, gardening, and creating a home green area.

With only 14 units, the exclusive pool villa boasts a spacious floor area of ​​about 434 sq.m, designed to offer a resort-like experience at home.

Each unit features a rooftop terrace ideal for family gatherings, a two-sided atrium with a height of 6.7 meters that seamlessly connects to the outdoor landscape, and direct access to the 1.9-hectare central park. This spatial design brings the holiday experience into everyday life, emphasising privacy and access to green spaces within the home.

The Boutique Townhouse introduces a revived multi-tenant shophouse concept to the area, where business, lifestyle, and personal space elegantly intertwine.

Each unit features generous 7.7-m frontage, double-volume ceilings of up to 5.4m, and expansive glass façades that enhance brand visibility. At the entrance, a lift provision is incorporated, enabling future lift installation while ensuring independent access for secondary occupants, guests, or business visitors, and maintaining the privacy of the main residence.

Complementing the thoughtfully designed residential offerings, The Fullhaus delivers a new benchmark for exclusive living in East Hanoi. Located adjacent to the central park, The Fullhaus provides residents with a comprehensive range of premium amenities, including a 50-m lap pool, residents' lounge, multipurpose event space, golf simulator, fitness centre, multimedia room and co-working facilities. The development is structured to support both leisure and productivity, emphasising privacy, convenience, and quality of life.

For detailed information and inquiries on The Fullton Edition, please contact 1800 400 088 (northern office) or 1800 599 986 (southern office), or visit the official website at https://thefulton.com.vn/.

CapitaLand Development strengthens foothold in Vietnam CapitaLand Development strengthens foothold in Vietnam

CapitaLand Development (CLD) made significant strides in its Vietnam expansion strategy with two key announcements on May 5, a strategic collaboration agreement with Vinhomes JSC and the unveiling of The Fullton, a low-rise residential development in Hung Yen province with an estimated value of $800 million.
CapitaLand pledges $387,000 for long-term student scholarships CapitaLand pledges $387,000 for long-term student scholarships

CapitaLand Group, through its philanthropic arm CapitaLand Hope Foundation (CHF), has raised up to S$500,000 (approximately $387,000) to provide 30 primary school students graduating from three CapitaLand Hope Schools in Vietnam with long-term scholarships.
CapitaLand Development breaks ground on $800-million The Fullton CapitaLand Development breaks ground on $800-million The Fullton

CapitaLand Development (CLD) has launched its first low-rise residential project in northern Vietnam – the $800 million Fullton – a 25-hectare luxury enclave within Vinhomes Ocean Park 3 in Hung Yen province. The groundbreaking on June 6 marks CLD's strategic expansion into Hanoi's high-end housing market.

By Bich Ngoc

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
capitaland development Fullton Hung Yen

Related Contents

Hung Yen kicks off $2 billion LNG power plant to meet clean energy goals

Hung Yen kicks off $2 billion LNG power plant to meet clean energy goals

Frasers Property Vietnam and SPX Express expand North–South logistics network

Frasers Property Vietnam and SPX Express expand North–South logistics network

Viglacera Hung Yen granted investment approval for industrial park

Viglacera Hung Yen granted investment approval for industrial park

Hung Yen’s economy expands as investment and industry drive 2025 growth

Hung Yen’s economy expands as investment and industry drive 2025 growth

LŌ-GOI develops sustainable industrial properties in Vietnam

LŌ-GOI develops sustainable industrial properties in Vietnam

Coca-Cola reaffirms commitment to investment and sustainable development

Coca-Cola reaffirms commitment to investment and sustainable development

Latest News ⁄ Investing ⁄ M&A

Vietnamese teams shine at Startup Wars 2025

Vietnamese teams shine at Startup Wars 2025

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Masan Group reports strong Q3 growth nearing full-year targets

Masan Group reports strong Q3 growth nearing full-year targets

PM calls for World Bank support in green transition

PM calls for World Bank support in green transition

TERREPOWER to Showcase Aftermarket Innovations in Sustainable Manufacturing at AAPEX 2025

TERREPOWER to Showcase Aftermarket Innovations in Sustainable Manufacturing at AAPEX 2025

ONYX and SENA to launch new Bangkok serviced apartments

ONYX and SENA to launch new Bangkok serviced apartments

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020