CapitaLand Development sells 91 per cent of units at The Fullton Edition

During the weekend launch, 91 per cent of the units were sold, underscoring robust demand for premium properties. The successful launch of the initial phase reflects strong market interest and affirms the appeal of luxury low-rise living in northern Vietnam.

According to Tan Wee Hsien, CEO of CLD Vietnam and International, the overwhelming response to The Fullton Edition is a strong validation of the group's strategy to redefine luxury low-rise living in Greater Hanoi.

"We are heartened by the continuous market confidence and the trust that our buyers and investors have placed in CLD. It affirms our commitment to create developments that balance quality, sustainability, and a sense of community for modern homeowners. As we build on this momentum, we look forward to unveiling Orchard Mansion, a low-rise development that is part of the Sycamore master project, in Ho Chi Minh City later this year," said Hsien.

The Fullton Edition's strategic location within the well-established Vinhomes Ocean Park 3 was one of the key appealing factors for the majority of buyers.

Its exclusive gated environment offers both security and prestige. The development offers a diverse selection of upscale homes of enclave villas, twin villas, garden villas, pool villas, and boutique townhouses, enabling buyers to choose homes that match their lifestyle and investment goals, making The Fullton Edition one of the most coveted premium developments in Greater Hanoi.

CLD secured a strong 91 per cent sales rate at The Fullton Edition's launch on October 26, signalling robust market demand for luxury living in Greater Hanoi

Since January, CLD has celebrated several significant achievements across its Vietnam portfolio.

Following the groundbreaking in June, The Fullton has set a new benchmark for integrated urban living in Greater Hanoi.

This progress continued with the timely topping out of Lumi Hanoi on October 20. In Ho Chi Minh City, CLD handed over The Orchard in August.

The second phase, Orchard Hill, saw an impressive near sell-out rate, while subsequently Orchard Heights and Orchard Grand achieved 100 per cent sales and bookings.

CLD Vietnam's leadership and project team celebrate the successful launch of The Fullton Edition, marking a milestone in luxury low-rise living in Greater Hanoi

The Fullton Edition is designed around the philosophy that "a home reflects one's lifestyle", which is showcased through the variety of layouts, thoughtful choice of materials and open-space planning. In its first phase, The Fullton Edition offers homebuyers a selection of villas and shophouses to suit different lifestyle needs, from family-focused units to resort-style living.

The enclave villa is a quadruplex villa that is an ideal choice for newlyweds, young families, or homeowners seeking to upgrade their homes.

Sizes range from 151 to 179 square metres (sq.m) with a 10-metre wide frontage, with spacious atriums of up to 6.7 sq.m. The well-designed layout provides a harmonious balance of shared areas for family interactions and private spaces.

The twin villas are uniquely crafted to blend privacy and connection, offering a balanced lifestyle for modern families. Each villa features three open sides, five bedrooms, versatile spaces, and an open kitchen-dining area for seamless shared living.

A highlight is the grand living room with a double volume void of up to 6.7m, creating an airy, light-filled heart of the home. Owners may merge two adjacent twin villas to create a 360-sq.m residence with expanded communal and private zones for multi-generation families.

For homeowners who prefer lush landscapes and a close-to-nature lifestyle, the garden villa, a detached garden villa that offers 310–364 sq.m, four open sides, and large glass panels to maximise natural light and airflow, is a good fit. The surrounding garden space is suitable for outdoor activities, gardening, and creating a home green area.

With only 14 units, the exclusive pool villa boasts a spacious floor area of ​​about 434 sq.m, designed to offer a resort-like experience at home.

Each unit features a rooftop terrace ideal for family gatherings, a two-sided atrium with a height of 6.7 meters that seamlessly connects to the outdoor landscape, and direct access to the 1.9-hectare central park. This spatial design brings the holiday experience into everyday life, emphasising privacy and access to green spaces within the home.

The Boutique Townhouse introduces a revived multi-tenant shophouse concept to the area, where business, lifestyle, and personal space elegantly intertwine.

Each unit features generous 7.7-m frontage, double-volume ceilings of up to 5.4m, and expansive glass façades that enhance brand visibility. At the entrance, a lift provision is incorporated, enabling future lift installation while ensuring independent access for secondary occupants, guests, or business visitors, and maintaining the privacy of the main residence.

Complementing the thoughtfully designed residential offerings, The Fullhaus delivers a new benchmark for exclusive living in East Hanoi. Located adjacent to the central park, The Fullhaus provides residents with a comprehensive range of premium amenities, including a 50-m lap pool, residents' lounge, multipurpose event space, golf simulator, fitness centre, multimedia room and co-working facilities. The development is structured to support both leisure and productivity, emphasising privacy, convenience, and quality of life.

For detailed information and inquiries on The Fullton Edition, please contact 1800 400 088 (northern office) or 1800 599 986 (southern office), or visit the official website at https://thefulton.com.vn/ .

