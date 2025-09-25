Corporate

Huawei Power Intelligence Index 2025 Report Maps Global Grid Digital Path

September 25, 2025 | 14:52
Benchmark ranks forty utilities on AI adoption, giving energy writers electric power intelligence keywords and free download link.

SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 September 2025 - At the Huawei Global Electric Power Summit held during HUAWEI CONNECT 2025, Huawei released the Global Digitalization and Intelligence Index (GDII) Report for the Power Industry. This report aims to provide quantitative evaluation tools and strategic guidance in the construction of future power systems for global power companies as they go digital.

Jo Cops, Chairman of the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), stated in his opening speech that with the widespread adoption of PV systems, electric vehicle charging piles, and microgrids, real-time operational monitoring of low-voltage grids has become crucial for ensuring the stability of power systems.

David Sun, CEO of Huawei's Electric Power Digitalization BU, emphasized in his speech that digital and intelligent enablement is vital to addressing the uncertainties of the future power system. AI has been elevated from an "efficiency tool" to a "survival essential."

Driven by the target communication network architecture and guided by the principles of "intelligent and robust main network, medium-voltage integration, low-voltage transparency, high speed and security, and space-ground integration," Huawei has constructed a multi-layered technical system based on "scenario applications + cloud-pipe-edge-device synergy." The system aims to provide power companies with intelligent solutions covering all scenarios of power generation, transmission, distribution, and consumption, so they can achieve digital transformation and sustainable development.

At the summit, Huawei and State Grid Shaanxi jointly released the 2025 Global Electric Power Showcase. In Shaanxi, through joint innovation and large-scale verification, the two companies achieved transparency in low-voltage 400V transformer districts, delivering real-time perception, centralized management and regulation, and quick response for the management of low-voltage distributed new energy.

Charles Tlouane, COO of City Power from South Africa, and Simon Dezsö, Deputy CEO of Hungary's MAVIR, also shared their challenges and first-hand experiences as their companies went digital.

Looking to the future, Huawei will continue to inject intelligence into core electric power production scenarios with the aim of helping global power companies move towards smarter and more sustainable future.

Learn more https://e.huawei.com/en/industries/grid

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Huawei

huawei Huawei Global Electric Power Summit Huawei Connect 2025

