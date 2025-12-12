Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Tianlong Services unveils smart bookkeeping model

December 12, 2025 | 15:06
(0) user say
The new model leverages technology to simplify and automate financial management for businesses.
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 December 2025 - Tianlong Services, a corporate and accounting service provider in Singapore, has announced the launch of its Smart Bookkeeping Model. This framework integrates artificial intelligence (AI) with industry-specific plugins to streamline everyday accounting processes.

Hybrid Workflow Designed for Consistency and Clarity

The bookkeeping model incorporates AI-assisted data processing while maintaining human review at every stage of the bookkeeping cycle. The development reflects a broader shift in Singapore’s corporate services sector toward hybrid accounting models that combine automation with human oversight.

“We are seeing growing interest in accounting systems that balance automation with professional judgement,” said [Name], [Role] of Tianlong Services. “The model is designed to reduce repetitive preparation work without removing the contextual insight that practitioners contribute.”

Structured Onboarding for New Clients

The Smart Bookkeeping Model relies on plugins calibrated for specific industries to help standardise categorisation and improve the accuracy of repetitive tasks. To support implementation, Tianlong Services follows a multi-step onboarding process that begins before formal work commences. The sequence includes:
  • Preliminary system access for reviewing existing accounting records, transaction volume, and account structures.
  • A consultation call to understand the client’s business model, document flow, and current accounting procedures.
  • A dedicated WhatsApp group to serve as the primary channel for coordination and communication.

Following these steps, the firm begins live processing. Most organisations are expected to become fully operational under the new bookkeeping model within one month.

Long-Term Direction for Integrated Accounting Systems

The launch of the Smart Bookkeeping Model is part of Tianlong’s long-term vision to create an integrated “accounting operating system” for companies in Singapore. This future platform will bring together AI-powered preparatory work with structured human review, offering businesses a single ecosystem for bookkeeping, compliance, and financial reporting.

“Our goal is to bridge automation with accountability,” [Name], [Role] of Tianlong Services shared. “As regulations evolve and businesses scale faster than ever, accounting systems must keep pace. We see this model as the foundation for an all-in-one corporate platform that supports companies through every financial cycle.”

https://www.tianlong.com.sg/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Tianlong Services

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Tianlong Services Smart Bookkeeping Model

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Hong Kong Listed Companies announce 2025 governance and ESG award winners

Hong Kong Listed Companies announce 2025 governance and ESG award winners

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Schaeffler reports strong early output from Dong Nai solar project

Schaeffler reports strong early output from Dong Nai solar project

Experts flag gaps as national financial strategy under review

Experts flag gaps as national financial strategy under review

JW Marriott Hotel & Suites Saigon unveils festive initiatives

JW Marriott Hotel & Suites Saigon unveils festive initiatives

Hong Kong Listed Companies announce 2025 governance and ESG award winners

Hong Kong Listed Companies announce 2025 governance and ESG award winners

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020