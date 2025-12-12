Tianlong Services unveils smart bookkeeping model

Preliminary system access for reviewing existing accounting records, transaction volume, and account structures.

A consultation call to understand the client’s business model, document flow, and current accounting procedures.

A dedicated WhatsApp group to serve as the primary channel for coordination and communication.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 December 2025 - Tianlong Services, a corporate and accounting service provider in Singapore, has announced the launch of its Smart Bookkeeping Model. This framework integrates artificial intelligence (AI) with industry-specific plugins to streamline everyday accounting processes.Hybrid Workflow Designed for Consistency and ClarityThe bookkeeping model incorporates AI-assisted data processing while maintaining human review at every stage of the bookkeeping cycle. The development reflects a broader shift in Singapore’s corporate services sector toward hybrid accounting models that combine automation with human oversight.“We are seeing growing interest in accounting systems that balance automation with professional judgement,” said [Name], [Role] of Tianlong Services. “The model is designed to reduce repetitive preparation work without removing the contextual insight that practitioners contribute.”Structured Onboarding for New ClientsThe Smart Bookkeeping Model relies on plugins calibrated for specific industries to help standardise categorisation and improve the accuracy of repetitive tasks. To support implementation, Tianlong Services follows a multi-step onboarding process that begins before formal work commences. The sequence includes:Following these steps, the firm begins live processing. Most organisations are expected to become fully operational under the new bookkeeping model within one month.Long-Term Direction for Integrated Accounting SystemsThe launch of the Smart Bookkeeping Model is part of Tianlong’s long-term vision to create an integrated “accounting operating system” for companies in Singapore. This future platform will bring together AI-powered preparatory work with structured human review, offering businesses a single ecosystem for bookkeeping, compliance, and financial reporting.“Our goal is to bridge automation with accountability,” [Name], [Role] of Tianlong Services shared. “As regulations evolve and businesses scale faster than ever, accounting systems must keep pace. We see this model as the foundation for an all-in-one corporate platform that supports companies through every financial cycle.”https://www.tianlong.com.sg/

