Skychakra upgrades strategy for cross-border listings and RWA

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire – 11 December 2025 - Skychakra Group recently held a grand inauguration ceremony at the Hong Kong International Center, announcing the official acceleration of its globalization strategy. With a mission to "enhance individual energy, empower enterprise growth, and promote asset capitalization," Skychakra simultaneously launched three major international initiatives: a cross-border listing incubation system, an RWA (Real World Assets) technology ecosystem, and the international upgrade of mind-body energy science, building a new economic ecosystem that spans technology, industry, and capital.



As a global hub for innovation and capital, Hong Kong serves as a significant gateway for the activation of Skychakra's global strategy. This inauguration not only symbolizes the completion of the facility but also marks the comprehensive rollout of Skychakra's international layout.



Official Launch of Cross-Border Listing Incubation Center



During the inauguration, Skychakra announced the establishment of a cross-border listing incubation center, led by a professional team qualified with SEC, PCAOB, and FINRA credentials, boasting over a hundred projects in cross-border listings. The service scope includes U.S. stocks, Hong Kong stocks, and SPACs. Unlike traditional investment banks and financial advisors, Skychakra offers a "full-link" service for enterprise capitalization, encompassing red-chip structure setup, financial and audit compliance, SEC and Hong Kong Stock Exchange filing guidance, dual-path IPO/SPAC design, market value management, enterprise internationalization guidance, and digital upgrades.



Originally planning to sign contracts for four companies at the conference, Skychakra exceeded expectations by signing 12, demonstrating its strong appeal and industry influence in cross-border listings and capital operations.



RWA Technology Ecosystem: Making Enterprise Assets Visible to the Financial System



Real World Assets (RWA) are becoming the core of global financial transformation. From BlackRock's launch of tokenized funds to Hong Kong and Singapore incorporating RWA into financial infrastructure, RWAs are transitioning from concept to large-scale implementation. Skychakra emphasizes that small and medium-sized enterprises face common challenges such as lack of recognition for their assets within the financial system, difficulties in cross-border financing, and a lack of transparency in asset value.



The Skychakra RWA ecosystem will provide enterprises with: tokenizable asset identification, asset structuring and entitlement, on-chain mapping and minting, cross-border compliance design, global issuance and liquidity channels, and on-chain risk control and transparent tracking. The core value of RWA lies in reducing friction for enterprises in connecting to global capital, enhancing asset liquidity and valuation potential.



A Holistic Growth Model: "From People to Enterprises, From Enterprises to Capital"



Skychakra's differentiated advantage stems from its foundational logic of "starting with people." The Skychakra energy courses utilize scientific equipment to measure energy fields, emotional frequencies, and meridian states, assisting individuals in enhancing stability, insight, and decision-making abilities.



Based on this foundation, Skychakra constructs three major systems:



1. Enterprise Growth System: Enhancing organizational capabilities, introducing international business, and providing capital operation guidance.



2. Capitalization System: Building global financing capabilities through listings and RWA structures.



3. Asset Digitalization System: Making enterprise value quantifiable, verifiable, and tradable.



These three systems dynamically interact in a spiral structure, forming Skychakra's unique full-link growth ecosystem.



Conclusion: Global Layout for Greater International Influence



The inauguration of Skychakra's Hong Kong International Center signifies the official implementation of the group's globalization strategy. Looking forward, the focus will be on Hong Kong as the core, with Asia as the main axis, while establishing deep collaborations with the North American and Middle Eastern markets. Through this global layout, Skychakra is creating a new organizational model that transcends regions, industries, and capital, enabling enterprises to achieve value flow in the global market and allowing more Asian companies to gain a stronger voice on the international stage.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.