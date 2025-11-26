Corporate

Huawei unveils intelligent perimeter sensing for Intelligent Substation Solution at CEPSI 2025

November 26, 2025 | 15:00
(0) user say
Huawei unveils intelligent perimeter sensing features at CEPSI 2025, using AI and fibre optics to enhance grid safety and operational efficiency for substations.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 November 2025 - Huawei is proud to join the 25th Conference of Electric Power Supply Industry (CEPSI 2025), hosted by the president of Association of the Electricity Supply Industry of East Asia and the Western Pacific (AESIEAP), SP Group, under the theme "Empowering the Energy Transition". By collaborating with industry partners and embracing the energy ecosystem, Huawei engaged over 4,000 energy leaders, government representatives, and customers, unveiling new Intelligent Substation Solution features and fostering collaboration on energy transition, smart grids, and future power innovation across East Asia and the Western Pacific.

Huawei representatives deliver a speech at CEPSI 2025

Huawei representatives deliver a speech at CEPSI 2025

Jason Li, President of Huawei Global MKT & Solution, Electric Power Digitalization Business Unit, stated that "The portfolio of automation, digitalization and AI will become the key drivers for grid modernization. We believe that the deep integration of digital technologies into electric power scenarios, and the reconstruction of production and operation modes through communication and AI technologies can help meet dual-requirements of ultimate stability and ultimate flexibility." This model is showcased in Huawei Intelligent Substation's new intelligent perimeter fiber sensing features.

Traditional substations have long relied on manual inspections and passive monitoring that struggle to detect complex risks. Huawei's innovative solution leverages fiber-optic sensing and AI large-model algorithms to precisely identify vibrations, personnel movement, and foreign intrusions. By integrating intelligent management with on-site verification, the system delivers exceptionally low false-alarm and missed-detection rates, enhancing both safety and operational efficiency.

Leo Zhang, Vice President of Huawei Enterprise Optical Network Domain, highlighted in his speech, "The AI-based intelligent fiber-optic sensing solution enhances perimeter protection and underground cable security for substations and power plants through high precision, environmental resilience, and 24/7 monitoring. This has significantly improved the safety while reducing manual inspection costs and boosting operational efficiency."

Jacky Wang, Vice President of Electric Power Digitalization Business Unit, addressed that "For the energy industry, real-time and high-quality data are essential to get the most out of AI, while highly reliable communication networks are the foundation for real-time, high-quality data. We need to redefine digital scenarios and the communication target network, as well as reposition network security." He also noted, "Computing power is the foundation of AI, electricity is the ceiling of computing power and AI is the future of electricity."

Jing Kong, CMO of Beijing Yueneng Technology Co, Ltd., shared her thought, "AI+ will help new energy grow healthier and smarter—turning that grow well, not just fast. It will help build a greener planet for all of us. Yueneng partners with Huawei to drive the digital transformation of new energy together!"

During the event, Huawei hosted the IDS Club roundtable and the APAC Energy Power Partner Forum, engaging both customers and partners on regional development and opportunities. Energy companies also visited Huawei OpenLab to explore its intelligent power solutions. In short, Huawei will continue working with customers and partners to accelerate the energy industry's digital and intelligent transformation.

Learn More：
https://e.huawei.com/en/industries/grid

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Huawei

TagTag:
huawei CEPSI 2025 Intelligent Substation Solution

