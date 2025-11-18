Corporate

Huawei announces 2025 XMAGE Awards winners at Paris Photo

November 18, 2025 | 14:47
(0) user say
Huawei has announced the winners of the 2025 XMAGE Awards at Paris Photo, celebrating mobile photography excellence and creative vision from artists worldwide.

PARIS, FRANCE - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 November 2025 - Huawei and Paris Photo mark their third year of collaboration with the announcement of the 2025 XMAGE Awards winners, selected from more than 743,000 submissions across 78 countries.

Lewis Joly-AP Content Services for Huawei

One of the winning images, "Ethereal Lines" by Romanian pharmacist and photographer Gheorge Popa, was captured using the HUAWEI Pura 80 Ultra. The photograph showcases the striking and naturally vivid colours of Geamăna Lake in Transylvania, a village overtaken by mining waste nearly half a century ago.

"It was a very foggy morning, and I couldn't fly my drone," Popa explained. "I had my phone and found these patterns near the shore. I didn't expect to be a winner, but I'm really happy."

Another Grand Prize winner, "Origin of Skiing" by architect and photographer AC Chen Guanhong, features a young girl from Altay, China. The portrait highlights the region's heritage as the birthplace of skiing and reflects pride in its cultural traditions.

"It's a great honour to show my work here," Chen shared. "Using a phone is easier and lighter, and it lets people feel more relaxed in front of the camera."

Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer and XMAGE 100 jury member Liu Heung Shing commended the quality of the submissions, noting: "You can see the trust established between photographer and subject. The standard of mobile photography has advanced remarkably."

The 2025 HUAWEI XMAGE Awards exhibition at Paris Photo celebrates global creativity and the evolution of mobile imaging technology, demonstrating how photography continues to connect people and stories around the world.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Huawei

TagTag:
huawei Huawei announces XMAGE Awards Mobile photography excellence 2025 XMAGE Awards

