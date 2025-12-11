SIM publishes guide on credit exemptions for diploma graduates

SIM GE University Partners - https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/sim-global-education/university-partners-sim-ge

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 December 2025 - For Polytechnic and SIM GE diploma graduates aspiring to pursue a degree, one common consideration is the time required to complete their studies. SIM Global Education (SIM GE) offers credit exemptions and advanced standing options that may shorten the duration of selected programmes, subject to prior qualifications and programme-specific requirements.Understanding Credit ExemptionsCredit exemptions enable students to receive recognition for modules previously completed during prior studies. This eliminates the need to repeat similar content, allowing eligible students to focus on new areas of learning. This practice, widely adopted in higher education, ensures students build upon existing knowledge while meeting the academic standards of their chosen degree programme.Eligibility and AssessmentCredit exemptions at SIM GE are not granted automatically. Each application undergoes a rigorous evaluation to maintain academic integrity. The assessment considers several factors, including the relevance of previous qualifications to the chosen degree, the level and content of prior modules compared to the programme requirements, and the accreditation and recognition of the awarding institution. Through these measures, SIM GE ensures flexibility for students with diverse educational backgrounds while upholding academic excellence.Types of Exemptions AvailableSIM offers several pathways for credit exemptions, depending on prior qualifications and programme requirements. Holders of relevant Polytechnic or equivalent diplomas may receive exemptions that can reduce the overall study duration by up to one year, subject to programme-specific criteria and GPA requirements. Students who have completed SIM GE diplomas or other recognized qualifications may be eligible for advanced standing when enrolling in selected partner university programmes offered through SIM Global Education. For applicants with qualifications outside standard frameworks, exemptions are assessed individually on a case-by-case basis to ensure alignment with academic standards and programme requirements.Key Information for ApplicantsCredit exemptions are designed to acknowledge prior learning while ensuring that all students meet the academic standards of their chosen programme. They are not guaranteed and vary based on factors such as the relevance of previous qualifications, programme requirements, and institutional recognition. Applicants are encouraged to review the specific exemption policies for their intended programme and seek guidance from SIM Counsellors to understand their options.References:https://www.sim.edu.sg/

