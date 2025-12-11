Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

SIM publishes guide on credit exemptions for diploma graduates

December 11, 2025 | 15:18
(0) user say
The guide clarifies the process for eligible graduates to obtain exemptions for further academic studies.
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 December 2025 - For Polytechnic and SIM GE diploma graduates aspiring to pursue a degree, one common consideration is the time required to complete their studies. SIM Global Education (SIM GE) offers credit exemptions and advanced standing options that may shorten the duration of selected programmes, subject to prior qualifications and programme-specific requirements.

Understanding Credit Exemptions

Credit exemptions enable students to receive recognition for modules previously completed during prior studies. This eliminates the need to repeat similar content, allowing eligible students to focus on new areas of learning. This practice, widely adopted in higher education, ensures students build upon existing knowledge while meeting the academic standards of their chosen degree programme.

Eligibility and Assessment

Credit exemptions at SIM GE are not granted automatically. Each application undergoes a rigorous evaluation to maintain academic integrity. The assessment considers several factors, including the relevance of previous qualifications to the chosen degree, the level and content of prior modules compared to the programme requirements, and the accreditation and recognition of the awarding institution. Through these measures, SIM GE ensures flexibility for students with diverse educational backgrounds while upholding academic excellence.

Types of Exemptions Available

SIM offers several pathways for credit exemptions, depending on prior qualifications and programme requirements. Holders of relevant Polytechnic or equivalent diplomas may receive exemptions that can reduce the overall study duration by up to one year, subject to programme-specific criteria and GPA requirements. Students who have completed SIM GE diplomas or other recognized qualifications may be eligible for advanced standing when enrolling in selected partner university programmes offered through SIM Global Education. For applicants with qualifications outside standard frameworks, exemptions are assessed individually on a case-by-case basis to ensure alignment with academic standards and programme requirements.

Key Information for Applicants

Credit exemptions are designed to acknowledge prior learning while ensuring that all students meet the academic standards of their chosen programme. They are not guaranteed and vary based on factors such as the relevance of previous qualifications, programme requirements, and institutional recognition. Applicants are encouraged to review the specific exemption policies for their intended programme and seek guidance from SIM Counsellors to understand their options.

References:
  1. SIM GE University Partners - https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/sim-global-education/university-partners-sim-ge
https://www.sim.edu.sg/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Singapore Institute of Management

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
SIM Credit exemptions guide Diploma graduates exemptions

Related Contents

SIM's comprehensive financial assistance programme is breaking barriers to education

SIM's comprehensive financial assistance programme is breaking barriers to education

SIM scholarships champion leadership, resilience and talent beyond academic excellence

SIM scholarships champion leadership, resilience and talent beyond academic excellence

SIM is highlighting the true worth of education beyond tuition fees

SIM is highlighting the true worth of education beyond tuition fees

SIM demonstrates how A-Level and polytechnic pathways both offer competitive edge

SIM demonstrates how A-Level and polytechnic pathways both offer competitive edge

Essential document checklist for SIM applications now available

Essential document checklist for SIM applications now available

Leading overseas universities partner with SIM to deliver global qualifications locally

Leading overseas universities partner with SIM to deliver global qualifications locally

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

IKIGAI opens new Vietnam headquarters to advance global vision

IKIGAI opens new Vietnam headquarters to advance global vision

Changan Auto hits 30 million vehicle production milestone

Changan Auto hits 30 million vehicle production milestone

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

World Gym reports strong November revenue, unveils 2026 roadmap

World Gym reports strong November revenue, unveils 2026 roadmap

Company completes secondary listing on London Stock Exchange

Company completes secondary listing on London Stock Exchange

Loyalty Juggernaut named Strong Performer in Forrester Wave report

Loyalty Juggernaut named Strong Performer in Forrester Wave report

Professor Youmin Xi awarded University of Liverpool Fellowship

Professor Youmin Xi awarded University of Liverpool Fellowship

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020