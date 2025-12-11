Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

IKIGAI opens new Vietnam headquarters to advance global vision

December 11, 2025 | 15:26
(0) user say
The new base supports the corporation's mission to foster worldwide harmony and create a better future.

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 December 2025 – IKIGAI Corporation, a Japan-originated multi-sector enterprise, today announced the opening of its new headquarters at 87–97 Bach Dang, Tan Son Hoa, Ho Chi Minh City, marking a major milestone in its expansion into Vietnam and underscoring its long-term commitment to responsible, sustainable, and globally minded growth.

The headquarters will serve as IKIGAI’s regional hub across six strategic pillars: investment banking, fintech and digital banking, technology and deep-tech development, real estate and hospitality, agriculture and trade, and Japan–Vietnam talent mobility. The expansion further strengthens economic and cultural ties between Japan and Vietnam while supporting Vietnam’s modernization and digital transformation efforts.

“Vietnam is one of Asia’s most dynamic and promising markets,” said Mr. Toshihiro Soda, CEO of IKIGAI Corporation. “With our new headquarters in Ho Chi Minh City, we reaffirm our commitment to long-term value creation, cross-border collaboration, and bringing Japanese quality with compliance discipline, innovation, and sustainability principles to Vietnam.”

IKIGAI embraces a leadership philosophy that views business as a force for positive global impact. The corporation is dedicated to growth that enhances societal well-being, environmental resilience, technological advancement, and cross-border harmony—reflecting its belief in building value that uplifts communities and contributes to a more sustainable, equitable, and compassionate world.

Grounded in the IKIGAI Philosophy and guided by its cultural DNA, the corporation’s governance is anchored in eight core values: Goodness, Diligence, Integrity, Wisdom, Resilience, Compassion, Gratitude, and Harmony

These principles shape IKIGAI’s human-centered, ethical, and future-oriented development, and inspire the corporation’s mission to contribute meaningfully to a better world.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By IKIGAI Corporation

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
IKIGAI Vietnam headquarters global vision

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

World Gym reports strong November revenue, unveils 2026 roadmap

World Gym reports strong November revenue, unveils 2026 roadmap

Company completes secondary listing on London Stock Exchange

Company completes secondary listing on London Stock Exchange

Loyalty Juggernaut named Strong Performer in Forrester Wave report

Loyalty Juggernaut named Strong Performer in Forrester Wave report

Professor Youmin Xi awarded University of Liverpool Fellowship

Professor Youmin Xi awarded University of Liverpool Fellowship

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020