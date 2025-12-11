IKIGAI opens new Vietnam headquarters to advance global vision

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 December 2025 – IKIGAI Corporation, a Japan-originated multi-sector enterprise, today announced the opening of its new headquarters at 87–97 Bach Dang, Tan Son Hoa, Ho Chi Minh City, marking a major milestone in its expansion into Vietnam and underscoring its long-term commitment to responsible, sustainable, and globally minded growth.



The headquarters will serve as IKIGAI’s regional hub across six strategic pillars: investment banking, fintech and digital banking, technology and deep-tech development, real estate and hospitality, agriculture and trade, and Japan–Vietnam talent mobility. The expansion further strengthens economic and cultural ties between Japan and Vietnam while supporting Vietnam’s modernization and digital transformation efforts.



“Vietnam is one of Asia’s most dynamic and promising markets,” said Mr. Toshihiro Soda, CEO of IKIGAI Corporation. “With our new headquarters in Ho Chi Minh City, we reaffirm our commitment to long-term value creation, cross-border collaboration, and bringing Japanese quality with compliance discipline, innovation, and sustainability principles to Vietnam.”



IKIGAI embraces a leadership philosophy that views business as a force for positive global impact. The corporation is dedicated to growth that enhances societal well-being, environmental resilience, technological advancement, and cross-border harmony—reflecting its belief in building value that uplifts communities and contributes to a more sustainable, equitable, and compassionate world.



Grounded in the IKIGAI Philosophy and guided by its cultural DNA, the corporation’s governance is anchored in eight core values: Goodness, Diligence, Integrity, Wisdom, Resilience, Compassion, Gratitude, and Harmony



These principles shape IKIGAI’s human-centered, ethical, and future-oriented development, and inspire the corporation’s mission to contribute meaningfully to a better world.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.