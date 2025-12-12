Corporate

SIM prepares graduates for career success

December 12, 2025 | 15:04
(0) user say
The institute bridges academic learning with practical skills to ensure graduates thrive in the professional world.
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 December 2025 - In today's competitive job market, academic qualifications alone are no longer sufficient. Employers seek graduates who are academically accomplished and equipped with practical skills, confidence, and strong industry connections. At the Singapore Institute of Management (SIM), Career Connect delivers a holistic approach to career development that transforms education into employability.

A Holistic Approach to Career Development

SIM Career Connect is more than a placement service; it is a comprehensive career and employability preparation ecosystem. Through career guidance, workshops, and employer engagement initiatives, SIM empowers students and alumni to build a competitive employability edge and navigate the evolving world of work with confidence.

Career Connect offers personalized résumé clinics, mock interviews, and career coaching to help individuals present themselves effectively to employers. It also organizes networking events, career fairs, and employer engagement sessions that create direct pathways to internships and full-time roles.

Leveraging Technology for Career Success

Complementing these services is CareerSense, an AI-powered career application that provides VIPS (Values, Interests, Personality, Skills) profiling, job recommendations, and skill gap analysis. This ensures graduates are job-ready and future-ready. By combining academic excellence with real-world career support, SIM empowers learners to build meaningful careers rather than simply secure jobs.

Connecting Talent with Industry

Through its dedicated Employer Engagement team, SIM actively collaborates with leading organizations across diverse industries to create a robust pipeline of employability opportunities for students and alumni. These partnerships extend beyond traditional job postings to include internships, part-time placements, and full-time roles that provide real-world experience and career progression.

SIM's annual career fairs serve as a major highlight, attracting top employers and offering students direct access to recruiters and hiring managers. In addition, industry-specific networking events and company visits allow participants to gain insider perspectives on workplace culture, emerging trends, and skills requirements. These initiatives help graduates secure meaningful employment and foster long-term professional relationships that shape career trajectories. By bridging the gap between education and industry, SIM ensures learners are well-positioned to succeed in a competitive job market.

SIM Graduates Build Careers

By combining academic excellence with strong career and employability support, SIM ensures graduates enter the workforce ready for long-term success. Beyond classroom learning, SIM offers internships, industry projects, and employer partnerships to provide a competitive edge. Personalized career coaching aligns aspirations with market needs, while digital tools like CareerSense deliver AI-driven insights, skill gap analysis, and tailored job / internship recommendations.

These resources empower graduates with confidence, adaptability, and professional networks to thrive in dynamic industries and future-proof careers.

References:
  1. Career Services - https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/life-at-sim/career-services
  2. Introducing CareerSense: Your All-in-One Personalised Career Buddy On-The-Go - https://www.sim.edu.sg/articles-inspirations/introducing-careersense-your-all-in-one-personalised-career-buddy-on-the-go
https://www.sim.edu.sg/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Singapore Institute of Management

TagTag:
SIM career development practical skills employability preparation

