No Limits 2026 celebrates inclusion and creativity for all

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire – 11 December 2025 - The eighth edition of "No Limits", co-presented by the Hong Kong Arts Festival (HKAF) and The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust, will open on 27 February 2026 (Friday), under the theme "All of Us, All Ways". This year's programme invites audiences to reimagine the value of diversity through inclusion, celebrating the extraordinary talent and creativity of local and international artists of varying abilities.



"No Limits" 2026 presents 11 groundbreaking works across music, theatre, dance and film, with a total of 29 performances and events. The season also features over 20 Jockey Club "No Limits" Education and Community Programmes, including school tours, workshops, public showcases and an international symposium. These events aim to foster greater understanding, creativity and connection across communities.



This year marks an important milestone for "No Limits" as it collaborates for the first time with two of Hong Kong's flagship performing arts companies—the Hong Kong Dance Company and the Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra—to present multidisciplinary inclusive programmes. These trailblazing partnerships highlight the growing integration of inclusivity into Hong Kong's mainstream cultural landscape.



Celebrating its eighth edition, the theme of this year's "No Limits" – "All of Us, All Ways" - reflects its commitment to promoting diversity and connecting people through the arts. By embracing differences and fostering inclusive collaborations, "No Limits" seeks to inspire new perspectives and unlock the imaginative possibilities that diversity brings. Building on the success of the 2025 "No Limits"' International Symposium, the programme continues to promote the growth of an Asian network of inclusive arts partners. In this way, "No Limits" reaffirms its vision of becoming a transformative force both locally and regionally.



Tickets to all performances are now available at URBTIX. A limited early bird offer of a 20% discount on all standard price tickets will be available until 5 January 2026. Half-price tickets are available for full-time students, people with disabilities and one companion, and Comprehensive Social Security Assistance (CSSA) recipients. (Link: www.urbtix.hk/series/124?bannerCode=NL2026)



Community programmes, including public showcases and screenings, are free of charge and open to everyone. Selected online programmes can also be accessed for free on the official website, https://www.nolimits.hk.



In collaboration with the Arts with the Disabled Association Hong Kong, "No Limits" will once again provide a range of accessibility services, including audio description, Hong Kong sign language interpretation, accessible captions, braille and audio booklets, and relaxed performances. Additional wheelchair seats may be available in some venues. Guide dogs are welcome.



To carry the spirit of inclusion beyond the stage, "No Limits" is launching a series of inclusive-themed plush toys. Purchasers of tickets worth HK$500 or more in a single transaction will receive a souvenir plush toy, while stocks last.



In-venue Programme



Opening Programme: The Nature of Why



The internationally acclaimed Paraorchestra, the world's first professional inclusive orchestra, presents an immersive symphonic dance-theatre experience inspired by Nobel Prize-winning physicist Richard Feynman. Featuring live orchestral music, contemporary dance and audience interaction, this groundbreaking performance challenges perceptions of inclusion and art.



Dates: 27 February – 1 March 2026, Auditorium, Kwai Tsing Theatre



Wayfaring Beyond



A unique outdoor performance co-produced by the Hong Kong Dance Company and the China Hong Kong Para Dance Sport Association. Drawing on Daoist philosophy, this powerful collaboration blends traditional Chinese dance and wheelchair dance sport, exploring the beauty of diverse physicality and the freedom that transcends the body.



Dates: 28 February – 1 March 2026, Parade Ground, Tai Kwun



Light and Shadow on Strings



The Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra, in collaboration with visually impaired erhu prodigy Yang Enhua, presents a mesmerising concert of traditional and contemporary Chinese string music. The programme also includes a newly commissioned work inspired by the experiences of visually impaired individuals.



Date: 28 March 2026, Auditorium, Tsuen Wan Town Hall



Two Blind Women in the Snowy Tokugawa Nights – Sleeping Fires



Commissioned by "No Limits", director Kuro Tanino creates a poignant and visually stunning theatrical work inspired by the lives of blind massage therapists in ancient times. This world premiere reflects on themes of trust, independence and belonging.



Dates: 27–29 March 2026, Studio Theatre, Hong Kong Cultural Centre



Zer-Brech-Lich



Swiss choreographer Alessandro Schiattarella presents a witty and heartfelt musical theatre performance led by three disabled performers. Through original music and dance, the production transforms vulnerability into a celebration of strength and diversity.



Dates: 13–15 March 2026, Black Box Theatre, Kwai Tsing Theatre



Precarious Moves



Vienna-based artist Michael Turinsky performs a thought-provoking solo exploring the choreography of resistance and the relationship between body, time and space. This work challenges societal expectations surrounding disabled bodies.



Dates: 17–18 March 2026, The Box, Freespace, WestK



Harmonia



This award-winning dance work by Theatre Bremen and choreographer Adrienn Hód dismantles conventional notions of the body in dance. Featuring a diverse cast of performers with and without disabilities, the piece highlights the possibilities of inclusive choreography.



Dates: 21–22 March 2026, The Box, Freespace, WestK



Free Screenings and Online Programmes



"No Limits" 2026 offers an exciting selection of films and documentaries that highlight themes of inclusion, resilience and the human experience. These screenings are free of charge, with in-venue viewings at Tai Kwun Laundry Steps and online accessibility through the "No Limits" website*.



A Space in Time (Riccardo Servini and Nick Taussig)



A heartfelt documentary capturing the journey of a family raising two sons with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Through interviews and candid home videos, this film explores their resilience and the role of supportive communities.



Dates: 17 January (Sat) & 18 January (Sun), 3:20 PM

Language: English with Chinese and English subtitles, Cantonese dubbing, and audio description in Cantonese.



Away from Her (Sarah Polley)



A poignant feature film about love, memory and loss, as a married couple of over 40 years faces the challenges of early-onset Alzheimer's disease. Based on the short story The Bear Came Over the Mountain by Alice Munro.



Dates: 17 January (Sat) & 18 January (Sun), 4:50 PM

Language: English with Chinese and English subtitles, Cantonese dubbing, and audio description in Cantonese.



Lapse (Caroline Cavalcanti)



A Brazilian short film about friendship and understanding, as two teenagers—one a deaf skateboarder, the other a rap enthusiast—form a connection through sign language and shared struggles.



Dates: 28 February (Sat) & 1 March (Sun), 5:45 PM; 7 March (Sat) & 8 March (Sun), 3:10 PM

Language: Portuguese with Chinese and English subtitles, Cantonese dubbing, and audio description in Cantonese.



Fujiyama Cottonton (Taku Aoyagi)



A reflective Japanese documentary set at Mirai Farm, a facility for differently-abled individuals, exploring their daily lives, creativity and the beauty of community. Inspired by the French film On the Adamant.



Dates: 7 March (Sat) & 8 March (Sun), 3:35 PM

Language: Japanese with Chinese and English subtitles, Cantonese dubbing, and audio description in Cantonese.



*From 30 March to 25 May 2026, all films will be available for free online viewing. Each film includes Chinese and English accessible subtitles, Cantonese and English dubbing, and audio description services in both languages.



Audiences can visit https://www.nolimits.hk to stream these films free of charge during the scheduled dates.



Jockey Club "No Limits" Education and Community Programme



The Jockey Club "No Limits" Education and Community Programme continues to promote inclusion and creativity through a range of impactful initiatives, including community showcases, a school touring programme, a creative training programme, an international symposium and an innovative research scheme.



Community Showcases and Live Screenings



Taking place on 17–18 January and 7–8 March 2026 at the Laundry Steps, Tai Kwun, these showcases feature performances co-created by participants of the Pilot Creative Training Programme and community organisations. The events also include live performances, post-show sharing sessions and film screenings. Accessibility features include audio description, sign language interpretation and subtitles in Chinese and English. Admission is free, with no registration required.



Pilot Creative Training Programme



Running from September to October 2025, this programme, in collaboration with Candoco Dance Company (UK), offers two pathways:

Fundamental Course: For teaching artists with 0–2 years' experience, focusing on inclusive teaching methods.

Advanced Course: For experienced teaching artists, exploring reflective and innovative practices.



Participants will undertake three-month placements at community centres, co-creating workshops with individuals of all abilities. The results will be performed during the Community Showcases.



School Touring Programme: "The Ways We Move"



In March 2026, this a cappella concert will tour schools, featuring choirs of mixed abilities performing original and popular songs inspired by real-life stories. The performance explores how we express ourselves through our bodies and emotions, inviting students to participate in group singing and movement activities. Schools can enquire at outreach@nolimits.hk.



International Symposium: "The Way Forward: A Humanistic–Tech Framework for Inclusive Innovation"



To be held on 8 March 2026 at JC Cube, Tai Kwun, this symposium brings together experts from arts, technology, urban planning, healthcare and community advocacy to discuss how creativity and technology can drive inclusion. Topics include democratising access to the arts, sensory design in urban planning, and co-creation with disabled individuals. The event is free of charge with Cantonese and English interpretation provided.



Local Creative Research and Development Scheme



This nine-month initiative pairs local artists with individuals of different abilities to co-create new works exploring inclusive practices. Highlights include:

Jezrael Lucero and Daniel Chu: Exploring Lucero's journey as a blind Filipino jazz musician.

Miu Law and Sham Chung-tat: Redefining mapmaking through sound and tactile experiences.

Amy Chan and Chu Po: Investigating creativity and societal norms through ceramics and light.

Tsz Wai-pun and Nathan Fong: Combining robotics and puppetry to innovate storytelling.



The results will be presented as part of "No Limits" 2026, showcasing the potential of inclusive arts to audiences.



Arts Accessibility Services



"No Limits" continues its collaboration with the Arts with the Disabled Association Hong Kong to offer a range of accessibility services, including audio description, Hong Kong sign language interpretation, accessible captions, braille and audio booklets, and relaxed performances; additional wheelchair seats may be available in some venues. Guide dogs are welcome.



For more event details, please visit the "No Limits" website: www.nolimits.hk

Click here for programme details: www.nolimits.hk/programme

Urbtix: https://www.urbtix.hk/series/124?bannerCode=NL2026

Click here to download programme images.



Appendix



Programme

Date Programme Performer/ Director Venue Highlights 27 Feb - 1 Mar 2026 The Nature of Why Paraorchestra Auditorium,



Kwai Tsing Theatre 28 Feb - 1 Mar 2026 Wayfaring Beyond Hong Kong Dance Company & China Hong Kong Para Dance Sport Association Parade Ground,



Tai Kwun 13-15 Mar 2026 Zer-Brech-Lich Alessandro Schiattarella and Ensemble Black Box Theatre,



Kwai Tsing Theatre 17-18 Mar 2026 Precarious Moves Michael Turinsky The Box,



Freespace, WestK 21-22 Mar 2026 Harmonia Unusual Symptoms / Theatre Bremen / Adrienn Hód The Box,



Freespace, WestK 27-29 Mar 2026 Two Blind Women in the Snowy Tokugawa Nights – Sleeping Fires Kuro Tanino Studio Theatre, Hong Kong Cultural Centre 28 Mar 2026 Light and Shadow on Strings Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra (Chamber Ensemble)



Yang Enhua (Solo and Ensemble) Auditorium,



Tsuen Wan Town Hall "No Limits" International Symposium 8 Mar 2026 The Way Forward: A Humanistic–Tech Framework for Inclusive Innovation JC Cube, Tai Kwun

In-venue Free Screening @Laundry Steps, Tai Kwun Free screening available on "No Limits" website Programme Director 17-18 Jan 2026 30 Mar - 25 May 2026 A Space in Time Riccardo Servini & Nick Taussig 17-18 Jan 2026 30 Mar - 25 May 2026 Away From Her Sarah Polley 28 Feb - 1 Mar,



7 - 8 Mar 2026 30 Mar - 25 May 2026 Lapse Caroline Cavalcanti 7 - 8 Mar 2026 30 Mar - 25 May 2026 Fujiyama Cottonton Taku Aoyagi

Free Screenings and Online Programmes

For more information about the Hong Kong Arts Festival, please visit https://www.hk.artsfestival.org/.