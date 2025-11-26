Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

South Africa's Ekurhuleni secures power campus network with Huawei WiFi Shield

November 26, 2025 | 14:00
(0) user say
Ekurhuleni, South Africa's third largest city, secures its electric power campus network with Huawei WiFi Shield technology, preventing data eavesdropping and boosting office efficiency.

GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 November 2025 - The City of Ekurhuleni (COE), located in Gauteng Province, South Africa, is widely recognized as one of the country's most urbanized (97%) and industrially developed core economic zones.

COE is accelerating its digital transformation, Electric power reliability is a key driver of vitality in COE. The original network equipment on COE's electric power campuses was outdated, with many devices still operating on Wi-Fi 5 standards. The resulting weak signal strength and limited coverage significantly impacted staff productivity and overall network experience. The legacy wireless campus network, With a large number of wireless network devices in operation, device-by-device manual fault troubleshooting proved time-consuming and significantly increased operational costs. Data security was also a critical concern. Due to outdated and insufficiently secured network infrastructure, senior officials in COE's electric power department remain deeply concerned about potential data breaches.

Faced with these three major challenges, Leveraging Huawei's Xinghe Intelligent High-Quality 10 Gbps Campus Network Solution, COE's electric power campuses network was centered around three core objectives.

Lightning-Fast Wi-Fi 7 Access Boosts Office Efficiency: Improving wireless office efficiency was a key priority for COE. To achieve this, it adopted Huawei Wi-Fi 7 technology for high-speed wireless access and ubiquitous network coverage—laying a solid foundation for future business growth.

Wi-Fi Shield Secures Electric Power Campus Network：wireless signals are vulnerable to eavesdropping. Huawei has pioneered an innovative Wi-Fi Shield technology. The AP precisely detects the physical location of the target user. When transmitting packet data, it simultaneously emits a randomized noise signal.

Outside of the target location, however, the noise signal persists, they are unable to extract valid packet data.

In line with specific application requirements, COE's electric power department has established Wi-Fi Shield protection zones at outdoor toll stations and office areas within the campus, effectively preventing data eavesdropping and unauthorized data storage.

The Digital Map Enhances O&M Efficiency with Full Visibility and Smart Management: Optimizing O&M was another key priority for COE. To that end, COE deployed Huawei's campus network digital map, a platform that enables centralized device management, network visualization, and unified O&M—enhancing management efficiency while significantly reducing operational costs.

The construction of COE's high-quality 10 Gbps electric power campus network has set a benchmark for advanced infrastructure in government network rollouts. This achievement is expected to spark a wave of innovation in campus network development across the region.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Huawei

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Ekurhuleni huawei Huawei WiFi Shield

Related Contents

Huawei wins Best Technology Provider at Electricity Connect 2025

Huawei wins Best Technology Provider at Electricity Connect 2025

Huawei unveils intelligent perimeter sensing for Intelligent Substation Solution at CEPSI 2025

Huawei unveils intelligent perimeter sensing for Intelligent Substation Solution at CEPSI 2025

Huawei announces 2025 XMAGE Awards winners at Paris Photo

Huawei announces 2025 XMAGE Awards winners at Paris Photo

Huawei FusionSolar Installer Summit 2025: Smart Collaboration for Thriving Ecosystem

Huawei FusionSolar Installer Summit 2025: Smart Collaboration for Thriving Ecosystem

Wireless Resources 2025: Creating Infinite Possibilities with Limited Spectrum

Wireless Resources 2025: Creating Infinite Possibilities with Limited Spectrum

Huawei Power Intelligence Index 2025 Report Maps Global Grid Digital Path

Huawei Power Intelligence Index 2025 Report Maps Global Grid Digital Path

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Ice and snow tourism strengthens China-Russia cultural exchanges

Ice and snow tourism strengthens China-Russia cultural exchanges

Sanya hosts Chefs de Mission seminar for sixth Asian Beach Games

Sanya hosts Chefs de Mission seminar for sixth Asian Beach Games

Sixth Asian Beach Games preparations underway with detailed planning

Sixth Asian Beach Games preparations underway with detailed planning

Gaw Capital Partners completes acquisition of Florentia Village Chengdu

Gaw Capital Partners completes acquisition of Florentia Village Chengdu

Cathay Cargo named Best Air Cargo Carrier in Asia at AFLAS 2025

Cathay Cargo named Best Air Cargo Carrier in Asia at AFLAS 2025

Singapore weighs future of online versus on-campus learning

Singapore weighs future of online versus on-campus learning

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnam International Gifts & Housewares Expo to open in Ho Chi Minh City

Vietnam International Gifts & Housewares Expo to open in Ho Chi Minh City

AWS unveils major AI innovations at re:Invent 2025

AWS unveils major AI innovations at re:Invent 2025

The destinations powering Vietnam’s festive season travel demand

The destinations powering Vietnam’s festive season travel demand

AkzoNobel showcases the future of sustainable façade architecture

AkzoNobel showcases the future of sustainable façade architecture

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020