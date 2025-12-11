Corporate

Changan Auto hits 30 million vehicle production milestone

December 11, 2025 | 15:24
(0) user say
The historic achievement marks the start of a new phase focused on user-centric and technology-driven global expansion.
CHONGQING， CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 December 2025 – China Changan Automobile Group today celebrated a historic achievement as its 30 millionth vehicle—an AVATR 12 Quad-Laser Edition—rolled off the line at the AVATR Digital Intelligence Factory. The milestone signals Changan's evolution into a global intelligent mobility technology company.

"Changan remains committed to delivering smarter, greener, and more fulfilling mobility, meeting the aspirations of global users for a better future." said Zhu Huarong, Chairman of China Changan Automobile Group.

Uncompromising Safety: The "Safe Journey Home"

Safety is Changan's top priority, a commitment dating back to 1999 with China's first minivan crash test. Since then, the company has advanced its protective capabilities from passive safety structures to today's active safety interventions. Backed by the industry's only State Key Laboratory of Intelligent Vehicle Safety Technology, Changan uses its proprietary CA-ITVS verification system to subject vehicles to over 5 million kilometers of testing—guaranteeing a lifespan of 10 years or 260,000 kilometers.

In the smart era, Changan is redefining protection with its newly launched "SDA Intelligence". Moving beyond physical defense, SDA Intelligence introduces a holistic safety ecosystem that secures both passengers and their data, ensuring a "Safe Journey Home" in every dimension.

Tech-Driven: Innovations That Matter

Driven by its Green and Intelligent strategies, Changan is bringing tangible innovations to market. The Green Plan targets electrification, battery safety, and new energy vehicle ecosystems, while the Intelligent Plan advances vehicle intelligence, autonomous systems, and connectivity. Key breakthroughs include the Golden Shield Battery system for superior safety, and the high-frequency pulse heating for cold-weather efficiency. The BlueCore 3.0 powertrain delivers hybrid and ICE solutions, balancing high performance with exceptional fuel economy. These technologies ensure that every journey is efficient and reliable.

A Bold Future: Smart Mobility and Global Reach

Looking ahead to 2030, Changan has unveiled a visionary roadmap to rank among the world's top 10 automotive brands with annual sales of 5 million units. By 2030, Changan expects over 60% of sales to be new energy vehicles and 30% to come from overseas markets, solidifying its place on the world stage.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Changan

TagTag:
Changan Auto Automobile Group Hits Historic Intelligent Mobility Technology

