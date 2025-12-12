Carlsberg Asia deepens Meituan tie with Black Pearl collaboration

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 December 2025 - Carlsberg Asia is taking its partnership with Meituan, a globally leading quick-commerce platform, to exciting new heights through a first-of-its-kind collaboration that bridges premium dining and digital accessibility.



The partnership features a first-time collaboration with Meituan's Black Pearl Restaurant Guide, China's premier dining authority, placing premiumisation at the forefront of Carlsberg's digital innovation and online-to-offline (O2O) strategy. As part of the multi-faceted collaboration, Carlsberg and Meituan rolled out the Carlsberg Drinking Roadmap, featured under Dianping's Must-Eat List 2025. This curated list of restaurants will offer Carlsberg's beer portfolio via on-premise dining and on-demand delivery, seamlessly connecting unique dining experiences with everyday consumer convenience.



Leveraging Meituan's ecosystem of advanced technology, quick-commerce capabilities, and behavioural insights, the partnership makes it effortless for consumers to enjoy Carlsberg products. Together, the partners will jointly deliver real-time, occasion-based food-and-beer experiences, ranging from delivery to personalised promotions, as well as curated product selections tailored to diverse consumer preferences.



Arindam Varanasi, Commercial Vice President, Carlsberg Asia, said, "Our collaboration with Black Pearl and Meituan is more than a campaign; it is a clear statement of building unique bonds that draw on each other's brand values and ethos. It showcases the power of partnership – where our brewing heritage and R&D excellence meets China's most prestigious dining guides and its largest lifestyle platform. Together, we are setting a new premium standard and creating unmatched value for consumers across the ecosystem."



Advancing Premiumisation Through Culinary Excellence



With the inception of the partnership with Meituan's Black Pearl Restaurant Guide, Carlsberg is redefining modern beer occasions through curated culinary experiences in key Chinese Mainland cities, including Beijing, Shenzhen and Guangzhou, with regional expansion planned across Hong Kong, Singapore, Macau, and Malaysia.



To mark the launch, Carlsberg's Master Brewer, Zoran Gojkovic, travelled to China to lead a series of exclusive food and beer pairing events in collaboration with star chefs. From modern Cantonese cuisine Yue Restaurant, Yun Jing at Raffles Shenzhen, to 1996 Sichuan Cuisine, Beijing, each partnership showcased innovative dishes meticulously paired with Carlsberg's wide beverage portfolio, giving consumers a new perspective on beer tasting.



The pairings are designed to complement the artistry and heritage found in Black Pearl-selected restaurants. At the heart of these dining experiences is the Carlsberg premium portfolio featuring the signature Alchemy line – curated by the Carlsberg Brew Master. This exclusive collection showcases three of its most distinctive varieties: the Wheat Lager, the Vinous Beer and The Rubedo. Developed and perfected at the Carlsberg Research Laboratory, the Alchemy brews embody the incredible diversity of what beer can be. The Laboratory – home to more than 100 scientists – has long been a hub of innovation, dedicated not only to brewing better beer but to 'brewing' a better world. From inventing the pH scale in 1909, and winning a Nobel Prize for click chemistry in 2022, to pioneering climate-tolerant plant types for future generations, Carlsberg continues to push the boundaries of science and sustainability.



Making Every Meal a Beer Occasion: The Must-Eat Connection



To complement the prestige of Black Pearl dining, Carlsberg and Meituan will be extending premium beer experiences to everyday tables through Dianping's Must-Eat List 2025. This initiative partners with China's most popular and highly recommended eateries in Foshan and Beijing to create diverse beer occasions, from casual dining to celebratory gatherings, where Carlsberg's full portfolio takes centre stage.



By integrating the complete range of brews into these trending venues, the partnership positions beer as a natural part of authentic food culture. From classic Carlsberg and refreshing lagers to the Alchemy line, consumers can explore the breadth of Carlsberg's craftsmanship in settings that fit with their lifestyle. This approach bridges aspiration and accessibility, driving trial across categories and reinforcing Carlsberg's presence in every occasion, turning everyday meals into memorable beer moments.



Co-Creating the Next Wave of Beer Occasions Through Digital Innovation



Carlsberg's expanded partnership with Meituan goes beyond distribution, it's about creating smarter, data-driven beer occasions for consumers. By tapping into Meituan's powerful ecosystem, including quick-commerce capabilities and curated beer-led experiences, Carlsberg is unlocking new ways to connect with consumers both online and offline.



This collaboration strengthens Carlsberg's brand differentiation in an increasingly digital marketplace while giving Meituan a unique opportunity to enrich its lifestyle offerings with beer knowledge and premium experiences. Through real-time analytics and consumer behavioural insights, both partners will deliver the right product from Carlsberg's diverse portfolio, from premium lagers to speciality brews, and reach consumers at the right moment, offering tailored beer experiences that elevate everyday enjoyment.



This flagship initiative forms a cornerstone of Carlsberg Asia's digital acceleration program and reflects a shared ambition: to co-create next-generation beer moments by blending brewing expertise with platform innovation. Together, Carlsberg and Meituan are setting a new standard for personalisation, convenience, and premiumisation across Asia.

