Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hualien opens 2026 Pacific Hot Spring Season through November

October 30, 2026 | 09:50
(0) user say
Hualien County in Taiwan officially opens the 2026 Pacific Hot Spring Season tourism campaign, welcoming international visitors to local thermal resorts through 15 November.

HUALIEN, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 October 2026 - The 2026 Hualien Pacific Hot Spring Season has officially kicked off, running through November 15. The Hualien County Government invites international visitors to "Soak into Happiness" amidst Taiwan's magnificent East Rift Valley, offering a rejuvenating escape for travelers worldwide.

Hualien Pacific Hot Spring Festival (Ruisui Hot Spring Park)

Hualien Pacific Hot Spring Festival (Ruisui Hot Spring Park)

The annual event highlights Hualien's two premier hot spring districts: Ruisui Hot Spring, famous for its iron-rich golden mineral waters known as the "Hero Spring," and Antong Hot Spring, celebrated for its crystal-clear, skin-smoothing waters known as the "Beauty Spring."

To enhance the international visitor experience, the event features stunning seasonal light installations, interactive AR stamp-collecting games, and special themed weekend events. Travelers can also easily access the region using convenient shuttle bus services linking major transport hubs and scenic attractions.

Hualien warmly invites global tourists to embrace the soothing healing power, breathtaking landscapes, and rich cultural hospitality of its autumn and winter hot spring getaway. For more details, please visit the official event website https://hotspring.hl.gov.tw/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Tourism Department, Hualien County Government

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Hualien 2026 Pacific Hot Spring Season Hualien Pacific Hot Spring Festival

Related Contents

Hualien offers travel agencies up to KRW 180,000 per Korean tourist

Hualien offers travel agencies up to KRW 180,000 per Korean tourist

Hualien countdown party kicks off Taiwan's year end festivities

Hualien countdown party kicks off Taiwan's year end festivities

Hualien Summer Festival 2025 Brings the Heat and the Hits

Hualien Summer Festival 2025 Brings the Heat and the Hits

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Bupa Hong Kong examines urban sleep deprivation in new study

Bupa Hong Kong examines urban sleep deprivation in new study

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Bupa Hong Kong examines urban sleep deprivation in new study

Bupa Hong Kong examines urban sleep deprivation in new study

Hualien opens 2026 Pacific Hot Spring Season through November

Hualien opens 2026 Pacific Hot Spring Season through November

[Emagazine] Triton Crown - a luxury development inspired by the Southern rivers’ culture

[Emagazine] Triton Crown - a luxury development inspired by the Southern rivers’ culture

From resilience to intelligence: how Vietnam can strengthen its role in Asia-Europe supply chains

From resilience to intelligence: how Vietnam can strengthen its role in Asia-Europe supply chains

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020