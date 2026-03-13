Hualien offers travel agencies up to KRW 180,000 per Korean tourist

HUALIEN, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 March 2026 - Travelers looking to reach Eastern Taiwan with ease and without transfers can soon enjoy the refreshing Pacific sea breeze and the breathtaking scenery of mountains and ocean up close. South Korea's Aero K Airlines has launched a direct route between Incheon and Hualien, operating twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays with round-trip flights departing from Incheon, Korea.From now until November 30, 2026, the Hualien County Government has launched two incentive programs for travelers arriving via direct flights to Hualien: the "Flight + Hotel Package Incentive Program" and the "Inbound Group Tour Incentive Program." The initiatives encourage travel agencies to design one-stop travel packages that combine airfare and accommodation, making it easier for visitors to start their journey in Hualien.Korean travel agencies may participate by partnering with legally registered travel agencies in Taiwan, with the Taiwanese partner responsible for applying for the incentives. For group tours staying in Hualien, agencies will receive an incentive of NTD 2,000 per traveler (approximately KRW 90,000) for a two-night stay, and up to NTD 4,000 per traveler (approximately KRW 180,000) for a maximum stay of four nights.Earlier this year, Korean influencer Virbro (비르보) traveled to Hualien on a direct flight to experience the destination firsthand. He recently visited many of Hualien's highlights—from the stunning Qixingtan Beach, just 10 minutes from the airport, to the historic Jiang Jun Fu, the vibrant Dongdaemun Night Market, and the peaceful Liyu Lake—capturing it all along the way. Check out his social media to see how easy it is to enjoy a quick and beautiful getaway in Hualien!Hualien offers a vibrant range of activities, from seasonal marathons and flower festivals to whale watching and water sports. While Taroko National Park is currently undergoing restoration, several areas have reopened in stages, allowing visitors to still witness its iconic gorge landscapes and natural majesty. With the convenience of new direct flights, you can skip the long transfers from Taipei and fly straight to the heart of Eastern Taiwan to experience Hualien's breathtaking charm.For more event information, please visit the official Explore Hualien Sustainably 2026 Travel Agency Incentive Program website.(https://hltrip.tw/agency/)or( https://hualien.travel/ai-service/ )

