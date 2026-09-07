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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hong Kong targets closing 942 billion dollar global nature finance gap

September 07, 2026 | 10:24
(0) user say
A new report outlines Hong Kong's policy framework and market infrastructure to address a 942 billion dollar annual funding deficit for global nature projects.
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire – 7 September 2026 - As the world scrambles to close a staggering US$942 billion annual funding gap for nature[1], Hong Kong already has the pipeline, the policies, and the architecture to lead, and a new report says the time to act is now.

Released today by ADM Capital Foundation, Blue Bond Accelerator, Hong Kong Green Finance Association, and The Nature Conservancy, the report "Developing Hong Kong as a Nature Financing Hub - A case for advancing nature and blue bonds" makes a bold case: Hong Kong doesn't just belong in the nature finance conversation, it can define it.

The trigger? The Northern Metropolis (NM), a 30,000-hectare mega-development, offers a live portfolio of potentially scalable nature and blue-green infrastructure projects, from large-scale wetland parks and coastal protection zones to revitalised river /drainage channels. The report argues that issuing nature-themed bonds isn't aspirational, it's the logical next step for a city that already runs one of Asia-Pacific's largest government green bond programmes, having raised nearly HK$250 billion (US$32 billion) by the end of 2025[2].

More striking still, nearly 80% of Hong Kong's green and sustainable bond issuance is private-sector led, proof that the city doesn't just talk about mobilising capital — it delivers.

"Climate and biodiversity are not side issues, they are systemic financial risks," the report warns.

With over 75% of Asia's GDP dependent on nature, ecosystem decline is an economic threat that reaches far beyond the environment. But Hong Kong can turn that risk into an opportunity. By aligning its Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan 2035 with national priorities such as "Beautiful China" under the 15th Five-Year Plan, Hong Kong can emerge as a premier nature and blue finance hub, not just for local projects, but as a bridge between the Chinese Mainland and ASEAN.

The report lays out five strategic pillars to make this happen, from expanding Hong Kong's Sustainable Finance Taxonomy to include biodiversity and the blue economy, to pioneering blended finance models that de-risk nature projects. It also sizes up four bond structures: use-of-proceeds, resilience, sustainability-linked and outcome bonds, each tailored to different stages of project development.

The foundations are in place. By acting decisively, Hong Kong can establish a model for financing nature-positive infrastructure that can be scaled across Asia. The Northern Metropolis isn't just a development project; it's a defining moment in nature financing leadership.

QR code.jpg

[1] Paulson Institute (2025) Financing Nature: The Unabated Biodiversity Finance Crisis

[2] Hong Kong Monetary Authority (2025) Enhancing the Green and Sustainable Finance Ecosystem Sustainability Report

Scan our QR code to access the full report

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By ADM Capital Foundation

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TagTag:
hong kong green finance Global nature finance ADMCapitalFoundation

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