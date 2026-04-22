Hong Kong Productivity Council partners with Malaysian manufacturers

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 April 2026 - Hong Kong has long maintained a robust bilateral relationship with Malaysia. As ASEAN's third-largest economy, Malaysia possesses strong manufacturing and service sectors and stands as Hong Kong's eighth-largest trading partner. Amidst the global restructuring of supply chains, Hong Kong leverages its unique position as an international innovation and technology centre anchored by its regional connectivity while remaining integrated with the world. It serves as a vital springboard and strategic hub for Malaysian enterprises expanding into regional markets and for emerging firms seeking to go global. The Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC) and the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturing (FMM) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), marking the establishment of a deep strategic partnership. By integrating the resource advantages of both regions, the collaboration will provide technological innovation and market expansion support for enterprises in Hong Kong and Malaysia, optimising global supply chain layouts and helping Hong Kong better implement the "Bringing in and Going Global" strategy to seize regional development opportunities within ASEAN.

The Hong Kong Productivity Council and the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturing signed a Memorandum of Understanding, marking the establishment of a deep strategic partnership and integration of the resource advantages of both regions.



The signing ceremony of the MoU took place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on April 20, 2026. Witnessed by Mr Jacob Lee Chor Kok, President of FMM; Tan Sri Dato' (Dr) Soh Thian Lai, President Emeritus of FMM; Mr Owin Fung Ho Yin, Director of the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Kuala Lumpur; and Hon Sunny Tan, Chairman of HKPC, the MoU was signed by Datuk Dr Yeoh Oon Tean, CEO of FMM, and Mr Mohamed D. BUTT, Executive Director of HKPC. This collaboration will facilitate the development of a new value chain connecting Hong Kong, Malaysia and ASEAN, driving new industrialisation in both regions while accelerating industrial upgrading and technological application.



Hon Sunny Tan, Chairman of HKPC, said, "Under the national 15th Five-Year Plan, Hong Kong has become a vital platform for enterprises to go global. Malaysia maintains robust ties with the Asian region, as well as the global industrial and trade markets. The signing of this MoU between HKPC and FMM marks a key milestone in the collaboration on industrial modernisation. We are committed to technological innovation, with a focus on enhancing expertise in automation, Industry 4.0, AI, and robotics, and actively building business matching platforms to facilitate business opportunities and expand our scope of cooperation. This not only deepens the partnership between the two organisations, but also establishes a strategic hub connecting Hong Kong with the ASEAN market. Hong Kong will fully leverage its 'Bringing in and Going Global', helping Malaysian enterprises precisely connect with the vast regional and global market while supporting Hong Kong companies in rooting themselves in ASEAN, co-creating a resilient and innovative cross-border value chain."



Jacob Lee Chor Kok, President of FMM, stated, "This MoU is just the beginning with our roadmap including joint technical training, workshops, technology visits and pilot projects to provide our members with first-hand exposure to the latest manufacturing innovations. We envision a future where Malaysian and Hong Kong companies collaborate on research and development (R&D), pilot new technologies and co-create solutions for emerging challenges"



Six Key Areas to Empower New Regional Industrial Upgrading

HKPC and FMM will launch comprehensive cooperation to help enterprises transform technological empowerment into competitive advantage in today's dynamic market. The two parties will focus on Smart Manufacturing & Industry 4.0, AI & Robotics Innovation, Digital Transformation & Cybersecurity, Cross-border Business Ecosystems and Talent Development.



This collaboration integrates FMM's extensive supply chain network of over 4,000 member enterprises with HKPC's profound R&D capabilities in product innovation and technology transfer. Through organising delegations, professional training, business matching, and technical seminars, we will assist enterprises in precisely mastering cutting-edge technologies and market trends. Furthermore, by promoting reciprocal visits between enterprises in both regions, we aim to foster mutual economic and trade empowerment. This synergy not only strengthens corporate resilience against supply chain risks but also ensures that enterprises from both regions secure a proactive position in global supply chain competition, co-creating a distinct competitive advantage.

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