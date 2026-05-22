HKPC relaunches AI showcase series to drive industrial upgrading and broad adoption

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 May 2026 - The national 15th Five-Year Plan advocates deepening the "AI+" initiative, promoting the extensive integration of AI across all sectors of the economy and society. The HKSAR Government has clearly positioned AI as a core industry and is accelerating the establishment of the Committee on AI+ and Industry Development Strategy to fast-track AI adoption across sectors. Following the overwhelming success of the inaugural showcase held in February this year, the Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC) today once again presents the "AI with HKPC" Smart Solutions Showcase Series. Featuring nearly 50 innovative AI solutions, the showcase focuses on three major themes: AI forManufacturing, InnovatingPublic Services, and AI Training for All. The event actively responds to the Government's call to empower industries through AI and promote the transition from pilot projects to large-scale deployment. The event has received an enthusiastic response, attracting around 3,000 registrants from the Government, industry, academia and research sectors, reflecting strong market demand for AI solutions. The opening ceremony was officiated by Mr. Kevin CHOI, JP, Permanent Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the HKSAR Government, and Mr. Mohamed BUTT, MH, Executive Director of HKPC.



Kevin CHOI, JP, Permanent Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the HKSAR Government, said: "This year's Budget Announcement continues the Government's overall industry‑oriented development approach, with innovation and technology as a key driver and financial empowerment as a central theme. It also puts forward a series of measures to promote the AI development. Over the past few years, the Government has enhanced the strategic layout for AI development, laying a solid foundation for both the industrialisation of AI and the integration of AI across industries. These efforts include establishing an AI Supercomputing Centre, launching a $3 billion AI Subsidy Scheme, and advancing AI research and development through InnoHK. Nevertheless, the most important priority remains "AI for All", ensuring the comprehensive advancement of "AI+" across the whole community. HKPC is a key partner of the Government. At the same time, close collaboration among stakeholders in innovation and technology, industry, commerce and education is essential to fully harness the potential of AI. Talent and enterprises are welcome to explore development opportunities in Hong Kong, whether by establishing a presence or expanding their operations here."



Mohamed BUTT, MH, Executive Director of HKPC, stated: " Continuously advancing the 'AI Plus' initiative is one of the key national work priorities for this year. In a guideline to implement the 'AI Plus'initiative, the State Council has also clearly specified key performance indicators for the short-term (2027), medium-term (2030) and long-term (2035) phases, with the ultimate goal of fully building an intelligent economy and an intelligent society across the country. The HKSAR Government's clear positioning of AI as a core industry has greatly encouraged the innovation and technology sector. HKPC actively aligns with the national plan and supports the HKSAR Government's initiatives, making AI a key development priority, spanning technology integration and innovation, AI governance and cyber security, as well as talent development. Through this one-stop approach, we aim to support enterprises in leveraging AI to upgrade and transform industries, while also promoting broader public awareness and adoption of AI."



BUTT added that he was delighted to see the successful return of the AI Solutions Showcase with wider industry participation. The exhibition aims to bring AI from "visibility" to "affordability, accuracy and security", enabling wider adoption across industries and increasing AI penetration. HKPC will continue working with all sectors to advance the popularisation, industrialisation and application of AI, supporting Hong Kong 's development as a leading hub for AI innovation and application.



The themed programme, "AI for Manufacturing: Redefining Productivity in the AI Era​", showcases a wide range of innovative applications, demonstrating how AI reshapes manufacturing sector, comprehensively enhances productivity, product quality and operational efficiency. Key solutions include:

Magnetic Crawling Robot for corrosion inspection of pipeline: Developed by HKPC in collaboration with the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department (EMSD), it leverages AI-assisted visual inspection to detect internal and external pipe corrosion, enabling predictive maintenance.

Autonomous Air-ground Cooperative Tunnel Inspector: The system was jointly developed by HKPC, the Civil Engineering and Development Department (CEDD), and Hyder-Meinhardt Joint Venture, integrated with AI, robotics, and millimetre-level positioning in GPS-denied environments for quality inspection and maintenance in the Trunk Road T2 and Cha Kwo Ling Tunnel project.

StationInspector: Co-developed by HKPC and MTR Corporation, it features AI-enhanced 3D visual scanning, advanced sensors and deep learning to accurately identify risks, navigate autonomously, generate reports and provide predictive maintenance recommendations, efficiently detecting safety hazards in stations.

In addition, HKPC's self-developed open AI platform "HKPC Picasso" integrates a variety of standardised core AI modules. Enterprises can quickly deploy vision inspection, large language model (LLM) and other capabilities without building infrastructure from scratch, achieving efficient and internationally compliant intelligent transformation. This helps enterprises overcome integration challenges, cost concerns, and security risks in AI adoption.



The "Innovating Public Services, Driving the AI Transformation" stream focuses on AI applications in Government processes, medical diagnostics and data analysis to enhance public service efficiency and risk management capabilities. The event invites speakers from the Digital Policy Office, Hong Kong Generative AI Research & Development Centre and Cyberport to explore how AI infrastructure empowers public services. Industry leaders including Alibaba Cloud, Huawei, Intertek and Shadow Bot also join HKPC experts to share insights on smart governance, data governance and automated approval. Key solutions cover AI-enabled digital public service platforms, AI healthcare applications, and smart systems for data security and leakage prevention, demonstrating how AI improves the quality and security of public services.



The "FutureSkills: AI Training for ALL" stream aims to cultivate AI talent and prepare the workforce for future challenges. In recent years, the HKSAR Government has actively promoted territory-wide AI training and enhanced AI literacy. In response, HKPC Academy has launched the "Future Skills with AI" Framework to support the "AI for All" initiative. Through professional training programmes and certification covering AI knowledge, technology applications, business management and growth mindset, the framework comprehensively enhances the future workplace competitiveness of working professionals, technology practitioners, business leaders, educators and families.The themed forum, "Enabling the Human + AI Workforce", explores in depth the evolving workplace ecosystem driven by human-AI collaboration, as well as strategies for organisational transformation and leadership action. A series of AI training workshops and expert sharing sessions further cover topics such as Vibe Coding for workplace empowerment, the new era of precision administration, human-machine collaboration, and AI-driven education.



Furthermore, HKPC signed Memoranda of Understanding with numerous schools and educational organisations, including the Subsidized Primary Schools Council, The Association of Hong Kong Chinese Middle Schools, Hong Kong Subsidized Secondary Schools Council, Hong Kong Aided Primary School Heads Association, Catholic Diocese of Hong Kong, The Hong Kong Association for Computer Education, and Hong Kong Federation of Education Workers TechEd Centre , to jointly promote AI education. The AI education programmes are expected to reach over 500 primary and secondary schools across Hong Kong, fostering future digital talent and strengthening the translation of industry-academia outcomes into real-world impact.

Kevin CHOI, JP, Permanent Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the HKSAR Government, attends the opening ceremony of the "AI with HKPC" Smart Solutions Showcase Series, supporting the integration of AI into industries and the "AI for All" programme. Mohamed BUTT, MH, Executive Director of the HKPC, encourages enterprises to actively adopt AI to enhance productivity, product quality and operational efficiency at the opening ceremony. Officiating guests and industry representatives take a group photo to witness the success of the "AI with HKPC" Smart Solutions Showcase Series Returns. The showcase features nearly 50 AI solutions and on-site demonstrations, presenting the practical application of AI across various industries and offering actionable transformation pathways for enterprises and organisations.

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For more information, please visit HKPC's website: www.hkpc.org/en.