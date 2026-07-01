Hong Kong PR industry gains optimism from IPO revival, AI, and GBA expansion

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 June 2026 - The Hong Kong public relations industry has a renewed sense of optimism, driven by the revival of the IPO market and expanding opportunities in technology and travel, according to the results of the 2026 PRHK Benchmark Survey. While agency leaders rated the 2025 business environment as a muted 2.50 out of 5, sentiment for 2026 climbed significantly to 3.08 out of 5.



Some key findings:

The "GBA Paradox": While there is a lot of talk about the Greater Bay Area's promise, an overwhelming 73.3% of Hong Kong PR agencies currently generate no revenue at all from the GBA. The Hong Kong government's recent launch of the GoGlobal connect platform, which can also connect agencies to Chinese companies, is one example of an opportunity to redress the situation.

AI Adoption Gap: The PR sector has moved quickly to adopt AI: 81.3% of agencies now use ChatGPT, but 75% of agency leaders still flag AI as a top industry issue, struggling to bridge the gap between experimenting with tools and building disciplined, enterprise-wide operational workflows.

Culture Trumps Cash: Defying the "revolving door" stereotype of agency life, the industry boasts a remarkably healthy median retention rate of 84.5%. When asked what keeps talent from leaving, 87.5% of leaders cited company culture as their number-one retention driver, completely eclipsing base compensation (43.8%).

Produced by Public Relations Hong Kong (PRHK) in collaboration with the Centre for Communication and Public Opinion Survey at The Chinese University of Hong Kong, the report captures an industry successfully navigating structural challenges while keeping a firm eye on renewed growth.



Financial Services, Tech, and Tourism Lead Growth

When forecasting growth for the next 12 months, 75.0% of agency leaders identified financial services, specifically banking, insurance, and fintech, as the sector with the most potential. This optimism is largely fueled by the anticipated revival of Hong Kong's IPO market, which is expected to generate significant communications mandates. Technology and travel/tourism tied for second, each cited by 56.3% of respondents as key growth drivers for the year ahead.



Penn Leung, Chairperson of PRHK, noted: "The Hong Kong PR industry is demonstrating remarkable resilience. While budget pressures and talent challenges remain, our agencies are adapting and showing a renewed sense of cautious optimism for 2026. The expected return of financial market activity and the structural expansion of tech and tourism prove that strategic communications counsel is more relevant than ever."



Budget Pressures and the Threat of Fee Discounting

Pricing and client budgets remain the industry's most pressing vulnerabilities. An overwhelming 81.3% of agency leaders cited shrinking client budgets as their number-one challenge for the coming year. Consequently, 68.8% of Hong Kong PR agencies admitted to discounting their professional fees in the last financial year to win assignments. The report warns that discounting at this scale carries compounding consequences, pushing down market fees and threatening the perceived value of strategic PR as a premium service.



David Ketchum, Research Chair of PRHK, commented: "The data reveals critical insights that agency leaders must address head-on. The disparity between ambitions in the Greater Bay Area and actual revenue generation is stark. Furthermore, the prevalence of fee discounting poses a structural threat to our industry. Agencies that will thrive in 2026 are those that firmly defend their value and operationalize new technologies to enhance their consulting-led strategies."

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