Hong Kong launches Youth Karting Championship at Guangzhou circuit

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 July 2026 - China Hong Kong Motorsports Centre ("CHKMC") is pleased to announce the launch of HK Youth Karting Championship 2026, a new karting championship scheduled to take place on 15 (Sat) – 16 (Sun) August 2026 at Guangzhou Conghua International Circuit.



The championship is designed for Cadet (age 8-12, 60cc) and Junior (age 12-17, 125cc) Racer holding Competition License (Karting) issued by HKAA. Through this initiative, CHKMC aims to provide young drivers with a structured, professional and more accessible racing platform, allowing them to gain valuable race experience and build a stronger foundation for future participation in Asian and international-level competitions.



HK Youth Karting Championship 2026 represents an important step in CHKMC's long-term vision to support the development of youth motorsport in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area. Led by Head Coach Chester Lam, he has previously trained three young drivers who went on to become overall champions in Asian racing series, together with CHKMC's owners and management team, the centre is committed to creating a more sustainable pathway for young drivers who aspire to progress in motorsport.



CHKMC recognises that the cost of actual racing training, equipment, track practice and race participation can often be a significant barrier for young talents and their families. Through the HK Youth Karting Championship, CHKMC hopes to make competitive karting more achievable by offering a high-quality race experience at a fair and more affordable entry cost, while maintaining professional standards in training, preparation and competition.



The championship will be held at Guangzhou Conghua International Circuit, which features a 1.2km main track with 14 corners. The venue provides a challenging and professional environment for young drivers to develop essential racing skills, including race craft, cornering techniques, overtaking judgement, track awareness, decision-making and mental resilience under real race conditions.



HK Youth Karting Championship 2026 is supported by IAME Series Asia, further strengthening the event's professional credibility and regional development pathway. The champion of each Cadet and Junior category may receive an entry ticket / support for IAME Asia Final 2026 in Macau, offering young Hong Kong drivers a valuable opportunity to progress from local training and championship racing towards the wider Asian motorsport stage.



A representative of China Hong Kong Motorsports Centre said:



"HK Youth Karting Championship 2026 is more than just a race event. It is part of our commitment to building a clear and realistic development pathway for young drivers in Hong Kong. Under the guidance of our Head Coach Chester Lam, and with the support of our owners and management team, CHKMC hopes to provide young talents with professional training, real race experience and a more accessible route towards higher-level motorsport competition. We believe Hong Kong has many young drivers with great potential, and our mission is to help them take the next step towards Asia and beyond."



Early Bird Registration Now Open



Early bird registration for HK Youth Karting Championship 2026 is now open. Places are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.



Early Bird Fee*: HK$16,380 Cadet (age 8-12, 60cc) / HK$18,380 Junior (age 12-17, 125cc)

Original Fee*: HK$17,880 Cadet (age 8-12, 60cc) / HK$19,880 Junior (age 12-17, 125cc)

Early Bird Deadline: 26 July 2026

Event Period: 15-16 August 2026

Venue: Guangzhou Conghua International Circuit

Eligibility: HKAA Competition License (Karting) Holders



Event Highlights



Professional Race Experience

The championship will be hosted at Guangzhou Conghua International Circuit, featuring a 1.2km main track with 14 corners.



Supported by IAME Series Asia

HK Youth Karting Championship 2026 is supported by IAME Series Asia, providing a stronger connection to regional motorsport development.



IAME Asia Final 2026 Macau Opportunity

The champion of each Cadet and Junior category may receive an entry ticket / support for IAME Asia Final 2026 in Macau.



Designed for Young Drivers

The championship is designed for HKAA competition permit holders in the Cadet and Junior categories who are ready to gain real racing experience.



More Accessible Racing Platform

CHKMC aims to offer a fair, more affordable and sustainable competition platform for young drivers and their families.



Pathway Towards Asia and Beyond

The event supports young Hong Kong drivers in building the experience, confidence and race discipline required for higher-level competition.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*The charges do not include transportation and accommodation arrangements.