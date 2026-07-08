Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hong Kong launches Youth Karting Championship at Guangzhou circuit

July 08, 2026 | 10:26
(0) user say
China Hong Kong Motorsports Centre will launch the HK Youth Karting Championship 2026 at Guangzhou Conghua International Circuit on 15-16 August, creating a pathway toward Asian and international motorsport.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 July 2026 - China Hong Kong Motorsports Centre ("CHKMC") is pleased to announce the launch of HK Youth Karting Championship 2026, a new karting championship scheduled to take place on 15 (Sat) – 16 (Sun) August 2026 at Guangzhou Conghua International Circuit.

China Hong Kong Motorsports Centre Launches HK Youth Karting Championship 2026


The championship is designed for Cadet (age 8-12, 60cc) and Junior (age 12-17, 125cc) Racer holding Competition License (Karting) issued by HKAA. Through this initiative, CHKMC aims to provide young drivers with a structured, professional and more accessible racing platform, allowing them to gain valuable race experience and build a stronger foundation for future participation in Asian and international-level competitions.

HK Youth Karting Championship 2026 represents an important step in CHKMC's long-term vision to support the development of youth motorsport in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area. Led by Head Coach Chester Lam, he has previously trained three young drivers who went on to become overall champions in Asian racing series, together with CHKMC's owners and management team, the centre is committed to creating a more sustainable pathway for young drivers who aspire to progress in motorsport.

CHKMC recognises that the cost of actual racing training, equipment, track practice and race participation can often be a significant barrier for young talents and their families. Through the HK Youth Karting Championship, CHKMC hopes to make competitive karting more achievable by offering a high-quality race experience at a fair and more affordable entry cost, while maintaining professional standards in training, preparation and competition.

The championship will be held at Guangzhou Conghua International Circuit, which features a 1.2km main track with 14 corners. The venue provides a challenging and professional environment for young drivers to develop essential racing skills, including race craft, cornering techniques, overtaking judgement, track awareness, decision-making and mental resilience under real race conditions.

HK Youth Karting Championship 2026 is supported by IAME Series Asia, further strengthening the event's professional credibility and regional development pathway. The champion of each Cadet and Junior category may receive an entry ticket / support for IAME Asia Final 2026 in Macau, offering young Hong Kong drivers a valuable opportunity to progress from local training and championship racing towards the wider Asian motorsport stage.

A representative of China Hong Kong Motorsports Centre said:

"HK Youth Karting Championship 2026 is more than just a race event. It is part of our commitment to building a clear and realistic development pathway for young drivers in Hong Kong. Under the guidance of our Head Coach Chester Lam, and with the support of our owners and management team, CHKMC hopes to provide young talents with professional training, real race experience and a more accessible route towards higher-level motorsport competition. We believe Hong Kong has many young drivers with great potential, and our mission is to help them take the next step towards Asia and beyond."

Early Bird Registration Now Open

Early bird registration for HK Youth Karting Championship 2026 is now open. Places are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Early Bird Fee*: HK$16,380 Cadet (age 8-12, 60cc) / HK$18,380 Junior (age 12-17, 125cc)
Original Fee*: HK$17,880 Cadet (age 8-12, 60cc) / HK$19,880 Junior (age 12-17, 125cc)
Early Bird Deadline: 26 July 2026
Event Period: 15-16 August 2026
Venue: Guangzhou Conghua International Circuit
Eligibility: HKAA Competition License (Karting) Holders

Event Highlights

Professional Race Experience
The championship will be hosted at Guangzhou Conghua International Circuit, featuring a 1.2km main track with 14 corners.

Supported by IAME Series Asia
HK Youth Karting Championship 2026 is supported by IAME Series Asia, providing a stronger connection to regional motorsport development.

IAME Asia Final 2026 Macau Opportunity
The champion of each Cadet and Junior category may receive an entry ticket / support for IAME Asia Final 2026 in Macau.

Designed for Young Drivers
The championship is designed for HKAA competition permit holders in the Cadet and Junior categories who are ready to gain real racing experience.

More Accessible Racing Platform
CHKMC aims to offer a fair, more affordable and sustainable competition platform for young drivers and their families.

Pathway Towards Asia and Beyond
The event supports young Hong Kong drivers in building the experience, confidence and race discipline required for higher-level competition.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*The charges do not include transportation and accommodation arrangements.

By China Hong Kong Motorsports Centre

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
hong kong Youth Karting Championship Hong Kong Motorsports Centre Guangzhou Circuit

Related Contents

Hong Kong Q2 home sales jump 32% to 22,150 units

Hong Kong Q2 home sales jump 32% to 22,150 units

61% of Hong Kong consumers have abandoned brands they stopped trusting, Ogilvy finds

61% of Hong Kong consumers have abandoned brands they stopped trusting, Ogilvy finds

Over 10,000 Lions Club delegates gather in Hong Kong for 108th International Convention

Over 10,000 Lions Club delegates gather in Hong Kong for 108th International Convention

Hong Kong PR industry gains optimism from IPO revival, AI, and GBA expansion

Hong Kong PR industry gains optimism from IPO revival, AI, and GBA expansion

Hong Kong welcomes 413 newly arrived or expanded global companies in investment surge

Hong Kong welcomes 413 newly arrived or expanded global companies in investment surge

Hong Kong celebrates 50 years of international dragon boat racing on 27-28 June

Hong Kong celebrates 50 years of international dragon boat racing on 27-28 June

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Shanghai-New York forum launches OUR WATER Season 3 at Bloomberg

Shanghai-New York forum launches OUR WATER Season 3 at Bloomberg

StarCharge releases white papers on EV charging infrastructure

StarCharge releases white papers on EV charging infrastructure

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

J&T Express parcel volume tops 100 million daily in Q2

J&T Express parcel volume tops 100 million daily in Q2

HKSH proton therapy shows 100% breast cancer survival

HKSH proton therapy shows 100% breast cancer survival

Shanghai-New York forum launches OUR WATER Season 3 at Bloomberg

Shanghai-New York forum launches OUR WATER Season 3 at Bloomberg

StarCharge releases white papers on EV charging infrastructure

StarCharge releases white papers on EV charging infrastructure

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020