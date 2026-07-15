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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hong Kong secures three-year deal to host LEAP East

July 15, 2026 | 10:09
(0) user say
Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre secured an exclusive three-year deal with Tahaluf to host LEAP East, with the tech summit set to return in 2027 after marking the city's largest inaugural tech gathering.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 July 2026 - Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (Management) Limited ("HML") is celebrating the highly successful conclusion of LEAP East 2026—the historic Asian debut of Saudi Arabia's premier technology conference brand, LEAP.

Staged over three days at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre ("HKCEC"), the inaugural event utilised over 35,000 square meters of rentable space across Hall 1 and Hall 3. Positioned right on the Victoria Harbour waterfront, the landmark summit served as a global bridge, bringing 300 startups and 600 investors—collectively representing more than US$6.5 trillion in assets under management—under one roof.

HML is delighted to have welcomed the first flagship edition of LEAP ever held outside the Middle East, celebrating its conclusion as Hong Kong's largest-ever inaugural technology event. The summit's drawing power was significant, attracting over 25,000 professionals, policymakers, and investors, with a mix of 55% international and Chinese Mainland and 45% local participation.

Asia's debut of LEAP East in HKCEC marks Hong Kong's largest inaugural tech summit.
Asia's debut of LEAP East in HKCEC marks Hong Kong's largest inaugural tech summit.

Monica Lee-Müller, Managing Director of HML, commented, "The resounding success of LEAP East perfectly demonstrates Hong Kong's strategic role as a 'super-connector' and 'super value-adder' bridging economies, innovation, capital, and cultures. We are deeply grateful for the close collaboration between governments of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which made this milestone possible. This year, HML has welcomed major Asian debuts or city's first-ever events with tremendous success. These events have shown a strong desire to return to the HKCEC next year with larger floor space, bigger crowds, and even bolder ideas—and I am absolutely delighted that LEAP East is among them."

Lee-Müller added, "In support of Hong Kong's strategic development plans, HML will continue to position the HKCEC as a leading platform where diverse industries can demonstrate latest achievements, exchange insights and unlock new opportunities. Through our world-class facilities and professional services, the HKCEC plays a pivotal role in reinforcing Hong Kong's position as the premier Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, Exhibitions (MICE) hub in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. The venue also serves as a gateway for enterprises from the Chinese Mainland to connect with international partners and engage with global business community. Simultaneously, we are dedicated to delivering exceptional experiences for visitors of all cultures. Our proactive efforts to introduce Muslim-friendly facilities and services have earned the HKCEC the distinction of being the first venue accredited as a Gold-standard Muslim-Friendly MICE Venue—contributing to the success of LEAP East."

Annabelle Mander, Executive Vice President of Tahaluf and co-creator of LEAP, commented, "LEAP East is far more than just an event; it is a bridge to the wider technology ecosystem. We see immense synergies between Saudi Arabia and Hong Kong, particularly in their shared ambitions and thriving technology hubs across AI, FinTech, and beyond. Hong Kong was the natural choice to launch a brand like LEAP, and the HKCEC has proven to be the ideal venue to foster collaboration and innovation. From outstanding halal dining options for our Saudi visitors to dedicated bilateral meeting rooms and prayer facilities, the venue provides everything I could want as both a host and an attendee. It has been perfect for us."

HML applauds Tahaluf's commitment to making Hong Kong the exclusive Asian host city for LEAP East through a three-year run, and extends sincere thanks to the Government for its unwavering support of the convention and exhibition sector.

http://www.hkcec.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (Management) Limited

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
LEAP East hong kong Hong Kong Convention HKCEC

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