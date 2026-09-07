Hong Kong Fashion Fest Gala 2026 opens creative industries showcase

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 September 2026 – The "Hong Kong Fashion Fest Gala 2026", one of the eight flagship programmes of the third edition of Hong Kong Fashion Fest, was held on 3 September 2026. Sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, and organised by the Hong Kong Fashion Council, this year's Gala was held under the theme, "Rhythm of the Heart", the same theme of the third edition of Hong Kong Fashion Fest. The Gala brought together fashion, art and culture in a cross-disciplinary celebration. The opening ceremony was officiated by the Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Miss Rosanna Law, JP and the Hon Sunny Tan, BBS, Legislative Council Member (Textiles and Garment) and Chairman of the Hong Kong Fashion Council. marking the official opening ceremony of this much-anticipated annual event on Hong Kong's fashion calendar.

(From Left) Rainy Chan (Executive Director, Hong Kong Design Centre), Roger Chan (Chairman, Clothing Industry Training Authority), Steve Leung (Chairman, Hong Kong Design Centre), Hon. Sunny Tan, BBS (Chairman of the Hong Kong Fashion Council, and Member of the Legislative Council, the Honourable Sunny Tan, BBS.), Rosanna Law, JP (Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism), Sophia Chong (Executive Director, Hong Kong Trade Development Council), Kevin Yeung (Chairman, Hong Kong Fashion Designers Association), Dr. Elita Lam (Principal, Hong Kong Design Institute), Drew Lai (Commissioner for Cultural and Creative Industries)

Speaking at the Gala, the Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Rosanna Law, JP, saying: "Building on Hong Kong's unique kinetic pulse and East-meets-West synergy, and with the Government's steadfast backing through the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency, our creative ecosystem is thriving. Within this dynamic landscape, fashion design stands as an indisputable driving force. The Hong Kong Fashion Fest continues to champion fashion as a profound art form and a canvas for self-expression — one that weaves together vision, culture, and history."Meanwhile, Hon Sunny Tan, BBS, Legislative Council Member (Textiles and Garment) and Chairman of the Hong Kong Fashion Council, extended his gratitude to the participating organisers and industry partners for their steadfast support, saying: "The third Hong Kong Fashion Fest reflects the collective commitment of the Government, CCIDA and industry to advancing Hong Kong's fashion development. With creative talent, international connectivity and strengths across trade, tourism, finance, and textile and apparel, Hong Kong has every ingredient to grow as an international fashion hub for Asia."In addition, rising favourite by international brands, Jeffrey Ngai and the popular stylish film actress Louise Wong attended the occasion in glamorous style. They were joined on the red carpet by leading fashion influencers and celebrities from Hong Kong and around the world, including Ameera Khan, Fil Xiaobai, Hanan Besovic, Irene Kim, Susanna Lau and Elva Ni. The star-studded presence added glamour and energy to the gala, highlighting Hong Kong's extraordinary position and appeal as an international fashion hub.One of the key highlights of the Hong Kong Fashion Fest Gala 2026 was "Glam Rock", a specially presented three-act ballet performance by Hong Kong Ballet. Taking an innovative and bold approach to ballet, the production reinterpreted the art form by seamlessly blending classical and contemporary dance. The performance was accompanied by iconic rock anthems from Queen, Depeche Mode, and the legendary Hong Kong band Beyond. The powerful rhythms and dynamic physicality of the dancers delivered an exhilarating and refreshingly unconventional experience for the audience.The dancers performed in bespoke costumes designed by internationally acclaimed Hong Kong designer Robert Wun. Renowned for his cinematic and sculptural silhouettes and refined narrative-driven aesthetics, Wun's designs became another visual highlight of the evening. Through "Glam Rock", world-class choreography, avant-garde fashion and rock music converged into a wholesome and unique artistic expression, offering guests a profound stage experience that combined visual spectacle with cultural references. The production vividly embodied the urban rhythm and creative pulse at the heart of this year's theme, "Rhythm of the Heart."Another major highlight of the Hong Kong Fashion Fest Gala 2026 was the "Top 10 Asian Designers to Watch Fashion" Fashion Show & Awards Presentation Ceremony," which showcased the exceptional craftsmanship and distinctive creative visions of ten outstanding designers from different parts of Asia. With a multitude of design languages and cultural sentiment, the showcase presented the dynamic multi-cultural fashion spectacle and forward-thinking approaches to fashion and aesthetics.Sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA), Fashion Asia Hong Kong's "10 Asian Designers to Watch" programme is presented by the Hong Kong Design Centre. The programme is dedicated to discovering and promoting the next generation of Asian design talent, and to provide emerging designers with greater visibility, professional exchange and industry opportunities.

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Website: www.hongkongfashionfest.com