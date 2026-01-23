Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Highlights of fourth working day of 14th National Party Congress

January 23, 2026 | 09:06
(0) user say
The Congress discussed and approved the number of the members of 14th Party Central Committee, consisting of 180 official and 20 alternate members.
Highlights of fourth working day of 14th National Party Congress
The 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) continues a full-day session on January 22, chaired by Party General Secretary To Lam – President of the Presidium. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi – The 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) continued a full-day session on January 22, chaired by Party General Secretary To Lam – President of the Presidium, focusing on personnel matters of the 14th Party Central Committee.

Le Minh Hung, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Organisation Commission, presented on behalf of the Presidium a report of the 13th Party Central Committee on personnel of the 14th Party Central Committee.

The Congress discussed and approved the number of the members of the 14th Party Central Committee, consisting of 180 official and 20 alternate members.

Delegates worked within their delegations to review and discuss the personnel report, consider self-nominations and nominations, and examine personnel documents and profiles. The Presidium then heard reports from the heads of the delegations on discussion results.

The Presidium reported to the Congress and voted to approve a list of candidates for the 14th Party Central Committee, and elected the Vote Counting Committee. The Vote Counting Committee guided the election process. The Congress proceeded with recording votes, casting ballots, announcing the results, and approving the list of the members of the 14th Party Central Committee.

On January 23, delegates will have a morning recess while the 14th Party Central Committee holds its first plenary session. The Congress will convene its closing session in the afternoon.

By VNA

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
14th National Party Congress Vietnam

Related Contents

Fitch Ratings upgrades Vietnam’s senior secured long-term debt rating to BBB-

Fitch Ratings upgrades Vietnam’s senior secured long-term debt rating to BBB-

List of newly-elected members of 14th Political Bureau announced

List of newly-elected members of 14th Political Bureau announced

French Communist Party highlights 14th National Party Congress as strategic milestone

French Communist Party highlights 14th National Party Congress as strategic milestone

List of members of 14th Party Central Committee announced

List of members of 14th Party Central Committee announced

Worldwide congratulations underscore confidence in Vietnam’s 14th Party Congress

Worldwide congratulations underscore confidence in Vietnam’s 14th Party Congress

Korea Development Bank gains approval to open Vietnam branch

Korea Development Bank gains approval to open Vietnam branch

Latest News ⁄ Society

List of newly-elected members of 14th Political Bureau announced

List of newly-elected members of 14th Political Bureau announced

14th Party Central Committee unanimously elects To Lam as General Secretary

14th Party Central Committee unanimously elects To Lam as General Secretary

List of members of 14th Party Central Committee announced

List of members of 14th Party Central Committee announced

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

State-owned stocks rally as reform expectations lift market sentiment

State-owned stocks rally as reform expectations lift market sentiment

Angsana and Dhawa Ho Tram offer a serene Lunar New Year retreat

Angsana and Dhawa Ho Tram offer a serene Lunar New Year retreat

Fitch upgrades Vietnam's long-term senior secured debt instruments

Fitch upgrades Vietnam's long-term senior secured debt instruments

Fitch Ratings upgrades Vietnam’s senior secured long-term debt rating to BBB-

Fitch Ratings upgrades Vietnam’s senior secured long-term debt rating to BBB-

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020