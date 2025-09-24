HID outlines biometric growth strategy in Vietnam

Christian Marcos, regional sales manager for the Philippines and Vietnam, Physical Access Control Solutions at HID

To begin, can you give us an overview of HID's mission and key activities in identity and access control?

HID has been a pioneer in identity and access control for over 30 years. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, and present in more than 100 countries, HID delivers comprehensive solutions across multiple sectors.

Beyond physical access control, our portfolio spans secure issuance, identity and access management, identification technologies, and biometric solutions. Our mission is to provide secure, trusted identities worldwide, with a core vision of protecting people, places, and things.

HID is known for powering trusted identities. What does that mean in practice for everyday users and organisations?

Access control began with a simple purpose: managing who could open doors, and when. HID has since expanded far beyond physical entry. Today, access is secured through both physical and digital credentials across IT systems, devices, and facilities, from servers and laptops to photocopiers, vending machines, and even EV charging stations.

As technology advances, so do our applications. HID doesn't just protect doors, but the full range of equipment, systems, and information behind them, ensures only individuals authorised gain access. In short, we deliver trusted security for people, places, and things, wherever it is needed.

Biometric solutions are gaining strong momentum worldwide. In your view, what sets HID's biometric readers apart from other options in the market?

The market is increasingly embracing biometrics such as facial recognition, fingerprint, and palm identification. HID provides advanced biometric technologies, with a particular focus on facial recognition.

What makes us stand out is our proprietary Paravision algorithm, providing exceptional accuracy and reliability. We also integrate multifactor authentication into one system, combining facial recognition with PINs, cards, mobile credentials, and QR codes, for greater flexibility and security.

Our biometric readers are built for speed and accuracy, ensure smooth, queue-free user experiences, and are IP65-rated for both indoor and outdoor use. This versatility allows users to choose the most convenient access method, whether entering buildings or securing facilities like photocopiers, vending machines, and EV charging stations, an area of ​​growing relevance in Vietnam.

With rising concerns about scams, data criticism, and spoofing attacks, how does HID ensure the privacy and security of biometric data?

We prioritise compliance with international standards. All biometric solutions, especially facial recognition, are rigorously tested to meet global regulations, as biometric data represents a person's unique identity.

We offer flexible data storage, either embedded on secure cards or kept in protected databases, allowing organisations to control how data is managed.

To strengthen security, HID introduced Seos in 2012, replacing older, clone-prone technologies with advanced, unclonable credentials in both physical and digital forms.

By ensuring compliance, secure storage, and uncopyable credentials, HID keeps biometric identities private, protected, and trusted.

Can you share some of HID's latest innovations in biometric authentication, particularly those being introduced in Vietnam?

At the Tech4Life 2025 exhibition and conference held in Ho Chi Minh City on September 18 and 19, we unveiled the HID Amico reader, its latest biometric facial recognition reader, soon to debut in Southeast Asia with Vietnam as an early adopter. HID Amico serves diverse industries, supporting multifactor authentication through cards, mobile credentials, QR codes, or PIN codes.

While demand for facial recognition grows, HID prioritises compliance with global data privacy standards to ensure trust and security. The preview in Vietnam marks one of HID's most significant rollouts in the region, following an exclusive preview for partners in Hanoi.

Christian Marcos presented the current market drivers in Vietnam & HID's latest physical access control solutions at the Tech4Life event

Why was Vietnam selected as one of the first markets for HID's new biometric innovation?

Vietnam was chosen because of its rapid growth across sectors like transportation, real estate, and manufacturing, where many global brands have set up operations. Our parent company, ASSA ABLOY, already runs two factories here, underscoring the country's strategic importance.

Vietnam is also emerging as a hub for innovation, with examples like VinFast's EV taxi service and strong government investment in IT and engineering.

This dynamic environment makes Vietnam an ideal market for HID to introduce trusted identity and secure access solutions while meeting international security standards.

How has HID's partnership with Vietnam Smart Card Technology JSC helped expand your footprint in Vietnam?

Over the years, HID has cooperated with Vietnam Smart Card Technology to deploy Physical Access Control Systems across multiple sectors, creating a true 'win-win' relationship. Global corporations expanding into Vietnam often want to use the same trusted brand as at their headquarters, HID, and continue to choose our solutions for new facilities.

The strength of this partnership comes from combining HID's global reputation with Vietnam Smart Card Technology's twenty-plus years of local expertise and strong ties to banks, manufacturers, and the transportation sector. Together, we have built a solid foundation for a long-term, sustainable collaboration.

How do you see the role of biometrics evolving over the next five years, particularly in Vietnam?

Biometrics will become increasingly important over the next five years, especially in Vietnam. Events like Tech4Life highlight how IT, infrastructure, and access control are becoming inseparable.

While AI still raises concerns, technology cannot be stopped; we must adapt. Just as cloud computing was once doubted but is now the standard for securing data, AI and biometrics should be seen not as threats but as tools that enhance security and convenience.

Biometrics are already part of daily life, such as unlocking smartphones with facial or fingerprint recognition. With proper policies and strong data protection, the market will increasingly embrace these solutions.